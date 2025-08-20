Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
quantasee's avatar
quantasee
8h

Their failure to create the code is intentional obstruction and of a piece with the rest of the covid scam. They will never admit the jabs are not "safe & effective" ... excess deaths, heart, lung, brain, nerve, cancer and blood clot problems, be damned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
4hEdited

Vaccines are like a religion in the medical world. Along with obvious Covid injection injuries and deaths, the whole vaccine "schedule" has caused enormous harm over many years. Yet it is all ignored. The denial and lying continues while "vaccines" continue to be forced on the society.

Until this situation is addressed, the answer has to be - No More Vaccines. Just Say No!

Individually, we cannot accomplish anything. But if people would wake up and together refuse to be harmed, this would all end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture