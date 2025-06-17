BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

You might have seen the huge flurry of attacks on Brownstone Institute writers, scholars, Fellows, and associates over the last week. We knew they were coming but it is still amazing to see the media machine in operation.

An absurd thing called the Bethesda Declaration, a poorly written screed of disgruntled bureaucrats in favor of the status quo ante, came out at 8 am last Monday. The tsunami of celebratory media articles, above the fold, appeared exactly one minute later. They concerned cuts at the National Institutes of Health, Fauci’s old stomping ground that was the command center of the Covid operation.

Reform? The powerful cabal is resisting to its last breath. Through every possible means. The whole of pharma-funded media is on board.

Brownstone was there as the rational counterweight. And that is precisely why we have come under fire. It seems incredible but even now a huge industry is dedicated to convincing you that what unfolded in those years was wholly scientific.

Now to the well-organized “No Kings” protests that occurred this weekend. Many of these same people and sponsoring organizations were pushing and enforcing stay-at-home orders, church and school closures, business shutdowns, travel restrictions, and forced masking and injections – all without legislation.

So, it’s hard to take seriously the whining of this class of people living off dividends and interest who forced the whole of working class America into years of subservience in the name of avoiding infectious disease.

Events this week also prompt the following appeal. We have two Fellows who are playing a huge role in setting the record straight. They are both seeking continued support for their work. We are not offering more detail here in order to protect them. But if you have considered supporting our fellowship program, right now is the time. Please help.

Our Polyface Farm conference September 12-13, 2025, will sell to capacity. Registration will shut down at some point. Many of the hotels that are listed on the Polyface page are full, but there are still plenty of other hotels in the Staunton area that have availability. However, we recommend that you don’t delay making your hotel reservations when you register for the event!

On Wednesday, June 25th, the West Hartford Supper Club welcomes reporter and famed star of Epoch TV Jan Jakielek, who will share insights on what it is like to be in his position as a voice of clarity with independent media, and what he has learned over the last several years in his role. Get tickets here.

The Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Selena Fitanides on Tuesday, July 1st. Selena is a Massachusetts-based, constitutional rights attorney focused on free speech, religious freedom, and due process rights. She’ll talk about Unconstitutional Information Control during the Covid Operation. Get tickets here.

The Midwest Supper Club welcomes Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliot on Monday, July 14th. Treasurer Elliot will touch on topics such as what is being done to prohibit Central Bank Digital Currency in the state, to ensure that Hoosiers’ personal data remains private, and to fight against banks that debank individuals based on their political actions and speech. Get tickets here.

Here is some content since our last email.

‘Globally Significant’ Covid Vaccine Study Biobank to Be Destroyed By Rebekah Barnett. A ‘globally significant’ bank of biosamples from a study into the immune effects of Covid vaccines is set to be destroyed, two years after the award-winning research project was defunded by the Queensland Government.

The Apex Predator of Captured Science: Dr. Robert Malone By Sofia Karstens. If the captured pharmaceutical-media complex recoiled in panic when Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. entered the political arena, it now convulses in terror. If Bobby rattled the machinery, the recent appointment of Dr. Robert Malone has sent them into existential panic.

To Tear Bodies Apart on the Altar of Science By David Bell. The past is in the past, but fetal harvesting is still happening. For those who believe a person exists beyond their organic form, the past also continues to have relevance today. We should recognize the act of betrayal that involves.

Negative-Sum Game Run Amok By Toby Rogers. I traveled to Connecticut to participate in a four-day writers’ retreat hosted by Jeffrey Tucker and Brownstone Institute. It was amazing. Speakers presented on a topic or question for 15 minutes that was followed by a discussion for 15 minutes. Below are my remarks from the retreat.

Stripe and Substack Demand Authors’ Financial Details By Robert Malone. Stripe is now rolling out a requirement that appears to target conservative or “anti-vax” Substack authors. Stripe already has information concerning this bank account, as we have been doing business with Stripe via this account for over two years.

The Broken City By Naomi Wolf. I am in New York, and I am sending you this postcard from a city I love and have loved; from a broken city. Broken; yet struggling to reimagine itself, as it has so many times before. Are we better?

Supreme Court Oral Arguments: Analysis By Aaron Kheriaty. This was, in my opinion, a very important moment in the hearing, which could have easily been overlooked. It clarified that even the interactions which appear voluntary and cooperative may also be constitutionally problematic.

Censorship in Our Materialist World By Mattias Desmet. The essence of the crises of our time is this: the materialist-rationalist view on man and the world that forms the basis of our society has its best days behind it.

The Prisoner’s Dilemma of AI By Sofia Karstens. AI is not a future event. It’s a present force. It’s accelerating every system we built—including the one most capable of destroying us. We are choosing between slow, collective reformation and fast, concentrated implosion.

The Media Beast Targets the Reform By Jeffrey Tucker. All of this was clearly coordinated, likely for weeks from the time that Jay took office. It was unfurled via the legacy media with the intention of creating shock and awe.

The Bread, the Circus, and the Sugar Water By Josh Stylman. The basketball game ends, but the choice remains: continue consuming the spectacle or step into the authentic life that artificial systems were designed to replace. The exit has always been there—remember that reality exists beyond the dome.

Australia Elects Weak Tea Bag to Lead the Country By Rebekah Barnett. The result was not so much an affirmation of Albanese and his Labor Party as it was a repudiation of a pathetic opposition, led by Dutton, who not only lost the election for the centre-right Coalition but also his seat.

End the EUA By Clayton J. Baker. It’s long past time to deal with the core problem that persists from the Covid era: the remaining EUA and the PREP Act. These must be revoked if we are to finally put an end to our long nightmare.

