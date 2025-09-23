BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The ACIP meeting this week showed how real science works.

The Advisory Committee (the new one, not the old one) argued with industry. Industry argued back…and sometimes fell silent. Agency consultants had to defend themselves. Indeed, it was a day of argument over everything from immunization, injury, shots, risks, effects, and far more.

The media described it as chaos. No it was not. It was actual science. It’s been years since we’ve seen that. Remember how Anthony Fauci said he was “the science?” He was not. Now actual experts have the floor. The results are a wonder to behold.

Industry and agencies are panicking. This is as it should be. Their world has fallen apart.

Brianne Dressen (who has led the campaign on vaccine injury), Aaron Kheriaty (who sounded the alarm on transhumanism), Nina Teicholz (first to blow the lid off the anti-meat hoax)

It's impossible to describe what a dramatic week this has been. More than 100,000 people showed for the incredible funeral of Charlie Kirk, who was a friend of Brownstone in every way. The young people of his movement were the primary victims of Covid policies and they learned from what they saw and experienced.

Trust in official institutions is gone. The proprietors of the system just don’t want to believe it.

Trust in official institutions is gone. The proprietors of the system just don't want to believe it.

Homesteading: The Little Piggy By Robert Malone. Jill and I visited the uniquely experimental Polyface farm here in Virginia. It’s a long-standing, successful older farm where its owner and operator, Joel Salatin, has developed regenerative farming methods grounded in the pragmatic realities of the small farm and homestead.

The Covid Response Was Not a Mistake – It Was Just Wrong By David Bell. Whatever the underlying issues, it is time everyone stopped pretending the Covid response was anything but a mess, or that we did not know it would be. There is still a place for truth.

Was Jimmy Kimmel Censored? By Brownstone Institute. Kirk was the antithesis of Kimmel. Kirk was tremendously influential with the youth while Kimmel’s sanctimony is reserved for a dwindling audience of the blue-state elderly among coastal elites. Kirk sought good-faith debate while Kimmel relied on monologues of smears.

How to Protect Patients and Medical Professionals By Brooke Miller. The future of medicine depends on our willingness to defend these principles, even when doing so requires sacrifice. The doctor-patient relationship is sacred, and it is our responsibility to protect it for future generations of physicians and the patients we serve.

The Moral Hazard of Anesthesia By Sarah Thompson. In this era of controlled drug trials, there is a pretense of attempting to determine whether a drug works and is safe before it is given to patients. However, the definitions of “control,” “efficacy,” and “safety” are loose in practice.

The Food Emancipation Proclamation By Joel Salatin. May all your carrots grow long and straight. May tomato blossom end rot affect your Monsanto neighbor’s tomatoes. May the coyotes be struck blind at your pasture chickens. May all of your culinary experiments be delectably palatable.

The Pandemic of Fake Psychiatric Diagnoses By Peter C. Gotzsche. Like me, Sami is a member of the Critical Psychiatry Network based in England. My experience with lecturing for psychiatrists has led me to believe that over 99% of psychiatrists are uncritical towards their practice.

The Instinct to Hurt Those with Whom One Disagrees By Robin Koerner. In other times and places, political assassinations have occurred as cultural anomalies, not reflective of the zeitgeist or historical moment, and certainly not approved of by some significant minority of the population. But Charlie’s murder does not feel like that.

The Comfortable Collapse: How America Learned to Pretend Obesity Is Normal By Joseph Varon. The America of 1960 was metabolically healthier than the America of 2025, not because our grandparents had better genes, but because they lived in an environment that did not constantly conspire against their physiology.

5 Reasons Pfizer’s Reply to President Trump Is Complete Rubbish By Clayton J. Baker. Pfizer’s reply to President Trump’s very reasonable call for transparency of data regarding their latest edition of their modified-mRNA Covid injections is nothing less than an insult to the intelligence of every reader, including the President himself.

The Spirit of Pioneering By Jeffrey Tucker. Americans refuse to be demoralized. We want to have good lives, and we believe that this is the country to do it in. That’s the spirit of pioneering. It is not lost. It has just ebbed and flowed.

Germophobia Doesn’t Pay, But It Does Sell By Steve Templeton. A 2011 study of nursing homes showed preferential use of hand sanitizer among the staff was associated with a significantly higher rate of norovirus infection, which causes the stomach flu, when compared to facilities that more often used soap and water.

