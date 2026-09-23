BY JEFFREY TUCKER

View original article at Brownstone.org.

An email arrived from a reader that posed a serious problem, a general one of which I was only vaguely aware. It deals with an issue deeply intimate to all family life. It affects the crucial cultural matter of the prolongation of legacy and human life itself.

Her niece is expecting a baby. The child is due in three weeks, which means that it will be around for Thanksgiving holidays. Instead of treating this as a glorious opportunity for the extended family to marvel with delight over new life, hearts lifted all around, the mother is treating family as nothing more than walking and talking disease vectors.

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On the advice of her pediatrician, she is banning anyone from getting near the baby unless they have fully four shots: D-Tap, Covid, flu, and RSV. This is because the baby cannot be vaccinated with D-Tap for two months. The entire family is being told this and people are trying to figure out what to do.

Some will refuse and be relegated to Zoom contact. Some will be masked and gloved. Others will go along and risk injury to themselves for absolutely no reason.

The practice is called cocooning. It makes no sense at all. Cocooning is different from nest building, which is a normal sense of wanting time to bond and learn and care. This is different. It is a pharmacological innovation that implies that the basic immune system is deeply flawed without the injection of industrial products and therefore a newborn can only be around other maximally injected people.

The Covid and flu shots are known to register negative efficacy. None of these shots can prevent transmission, an indisputable fact. Moreover, every pharmaceutical carries risks. Four at once carries more risk than one.

In effect, the new mother is exercising soft power, blackmailing her family by denying joy to them unless they give money to the shotmakers. Think of it as an informal vaccine passport imposed by cautious new moms who have no idea they are being manipulated by powerful industrial interests.

I was shocked by this email but apparently this is very common. It’s a policy. Incredibly, the CDC itself recommends this: “A baby’s family members and caregivers should be up to date on their vaccinations to help form a circle of disease protection around the baby.”

If you believe that, I’ve got a closet full of potions to sell you.

It’s a wonder humanity has survived so long without such exhortations! It’s “social distancing” applied to pediatrics, without the same evidence in support, which is to say none.

A maker of one D-Tap shot is GlaxoSmithKline. Ten years ago, they put out an advertising campaign for their shot called Boostrix. It featured a wolf holding a baby. The campaign was called Big Bad Cough. The message was that no young mother should let anyone without Boostrix near her newborn child.

A class-action lawsuit was launched on grounds that the potion does not actually protect against spread. The company settled the lawsuit. Disbursements are now going out to people who took the shot under the advertising campaign’s influence.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit had claimed “physical and emotional injury, the injection creating in their bodies a defective immunity to pertussis that will last the remainder of their lives, receiving a painful injection of various substances into their bodies that they would not have received otherwise, expending time and resources to seek out and obtain Boostrix, paying, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, for Boostrix, and after GSK led them to fear that without Boostrix they were in danger of spreading pertussis, receiving the product has actually rendered them more likely to spread pertussis and hence only increased the fear created by GSK.”

The courts did not ultimately rule. The company settled to prevent that for good reason. The jabbed accepted the payout rather than take the challenge all the way.

We’ve only begun to discuss the complete fraudulence of the entire cocooning scheme.

A decade ago, the CDC wanted to prove that the practice was effective. It commissioned a study of families and close contacts and separated them into vaccinated (case) and unvaccinated (control). The result is “An Assessment of the Cocooning Strategy for Preventing Infant Pertussis—United States, 2011” as publishedin 2016. The conclusion of the study: “cocooning with Tdap had no effect on infant disease, which is consistent with much of the published literature.” Read that again: no effect! For sure the CDC did not want this result but there it is. All other studies have shown the same. The FDA found that D-TaP “fails to prevent colonization or transmission.” Luis A. Castagnini and C. Healy (Clinical Infectious Diseases, 2011) found no benefit to a baby from vaccinating mothers for these infections. A 2015 study from Australia found that “vaccinating parents with dTpa during the four weeks following delivery did not reduce pertussis diagnoses in infants.” Zero benefits from cocooning! Another study from 2015 (Pediatric Infectious Diseases) found: “Postpartum immunization and cocooning did not reduce pertussis illness in infants ≤6 months of age.”

This is all the existing studies on this subject. None have shown any benefit from this scheme. The practice of cocooning cannot cite a single study. It’s nothing but witchcraft with very profitable potions.

The witches wear lab coats and physician frocks. The push by pediatricians and the CDC to prod new mothers to exclude family and friends from access to a newborn is based on no evidence at all. And yet the practice continues because it provides a profitable avenue for pharmaceutical companies to sell more products to people who otherwise would have no interest.

It is a microcosm of the war on the family and motherhood itself.

There is a deep cruelty here. If you have ever seen a young baby, a week or two old, you never forget the experience. We look upon them in amazement, with knowledge that we were once that tiny and vulnerable. We see their innocence, and we consider all the ways in which they are unscared from bitter life experience and poor choices.

We see newborns and experience something deep and profound. We see hope for ourselves and our world, a possible new beginning. We are invited to be reborn ourselves with renewed hope and love for family and friends. We can begin again and look upon life as a precious gift.

The notion of conversion itself as a rebirth is deeply embedded in the Christian tradition. New converts at Easter – when the world is reborn – are themselves the subject of a liturgical song: “Like newborn infants, you must long for the pure, spiritual milk, that in him you may grow to salvation, alleluia.” Indeed we should aspire toward the innocence of newborns. No matter how often we see a tiny infant, it always seems like a miracle.

This is why such visitations are so crucial. They are gifts. And yet pharma and government agencies dare to withhold that experience on the condition of paying for their ineffective and often dangerous products.

Can you even imagine an industry that would dare tell grandmothers and aunts and brothers and sisters that they are disease-ridden and a danger and need to be compliant and accept their shots?

The philosophy is wrong and even deeply unscientific. Exposure is not bad but good. The transition from womb to a new microbial kingdom requires introduction to the wiles of the world to train the immune system. In addition, breastmilk transfers immunological properties to the child.

Children need that and not to be cocooned from the world as if everything and everybody is a threat. Parents need not fear the microbial kingdom as if it is external. It is all part of God’s creation.

Something about this subject inspires a deep fury within me and I hope it does you too. That the CDC even now would push out such propaganda with no basis in science is an outrage because it divides families, spreads lies, and robs people of the joy of observing new life. There are words for this and I leave you to fill them in.

The wolf in this imaginary world is not the extended family who want to see the new child but the agency and industry that uses fear to build out its revenue stream.

A version of this article ran in Epoch Times .

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