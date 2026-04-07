BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Ten years ago, the movement for medical and health freedom – the demand to get pharma out of agencies, media, universities, and professional societies – was small. It was a niche concern, seemingly idiosyncratic, with only a small group of activists and scientists.

Then came the Covid response. Governments smashed businesses, churches, schools, censored the press, spent trillions they did not have, and inflated the money. It was tyranny. The idea of freedom itself was trampled nearly to death.

We know now that the power and reach of this one industry is boundless. It had crept into every nook and cranny of public, private, and commercial life. It was powerful enough to lock down 194 countries to await its product.

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Today awareness has never been higher. The movement focused on medical and health freedom–profoundly aware of industry capture–is huge, learned, sophisticated, independent, passionate, focused, and backed by agile and effective institutions. It long survives the Trump administration.

Big Pharma is in a panic. Pfizer had to abandon its Covid shot trials because it could not recruit enough people. Parents are demanding answers before they shoot their kids up with shots with a liability shield. The pressure to build a wall between industry and government has never been stronger. Nations are leaving the World Health Organization.

It is now a massive and global social and cultural movement. It cannot be stopped because such a thing is more powerful than any political structure. Plotters might believe that they can redirect energies, shut people up, throttle communication, and shame people. No more. Cannot be done.

There are strong reasons to believe that the second stage of the Great Reset is upon us, as governments around the world restrict energy use, impose price caps, and flirt with stay-at-home orders. It will be much harder this time. We know too much. We know what it means to suffer for a cause and we are ready this time.

Brownstone Institute faces new demands to adopt and support cancelled scientists – yes, that still happens daily. And with the new threat of energy lockdowns, we need our local communities more than ever. Please come to a supper club and make friends.

Also, Brownstone truly needs your support right now if we are to step up and deal with these new pressures. We invite your support. We truly need it. The cause of freedom needs your commitment today.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest one this week with Senior Fellow Dr. Aaron Kheriaty. BROWNSTONE SHOW

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Lost Art of Medicine: What Maimonides Knew That We Forgot By Joseph Varon. ​​Contemporary medicine is not failing for lack of knowledge. It is failing under the weight of complexity. Nearly every aspect of patient care can now be measured. Yet despite these advances, a fundamental element has been eroded. This erosion is philosophical.

Not Your Grandfather’s Stagflation By David Stockman. We are going to get a globe-shaking economic conflagration erupting from the void that was the Persian Gulf commodity fountain. That includes between 20% and 50% of all the basic commodities that drive global GDP.

What the IHRP Report Means for America, WHO, and the Future of Global Health By David Bell, Ramesh Thakur, and Roger Bate. The choice ahead is straightforward. Governments can treat the pandemic as an anomaly and return to familiar habits—or they can use the hard lessons of Covid-19 to demand institutions that are narrower, more transparent, and genuinely accountable.

The Behemoth of Global Corruption Is an Extension of Ourselves By David Bell. Once we cut the behemoth down to human size, we can see that nothing is new, and defeating it is not impossible. It will take perseverance, hope, and a reckoning with ourselves.

Ketanji Brown Jackson Remains “Puzzled” by Medical Freedom By Brownstone Institute. While Tuesday’s opinion was a victory for free speech and medical freedom, Justice Jackson’s opinion is not merely the ramblings of a radical ideologue. She is the mouthpiece for a powerful cohort that seeks to strip Americans of their autonomy.

Crunch Time for the WHO By David Bell and Ramesh Thakur. The polarised debate on the World Health Organization (WHO) has been based more on mud-slinging and all-or-nothing dogma than scientific evidence and empirical data. However, with trust plummeting in public health, change is needed.

UK College Student Covid Tuition Settlement Far Exceeds That of US By Lucia Sinatra. The UK students had something we don’t: a law that explicitly says students are consumers entitled to fair value. Without that, US students are trying to win a game with very different rules—rules that strongly favor colleges and universities.

Suicide Should Not Be a Government Service By Wendy McElroy. The core and constant concept: at the request of an eligible individual, the government administers death either by euthanasia through a lethal injection delivered by a clinician or by assisted suicide through self-administered medication that is facilitated by a clinician.

Let’s Save Our Doctors’ Time for Sick People By Alan Cassels. What would a smarter approach look like? Our health systems need to create clear, evidence-based thresholds for when to recommend screening or primary prevention drugs — thresholds based on absolute risk, life expectancy, and patient values.

The Digital Leviathan By Renaud Beauchard. Some books explain events, and others explain the world in which events become possible. Jacob Siegel’s The Information State: Politics in the Age of Total Control leans firmly to the second category. Siegel watched it up close.

The Right to Health Sovereignty By International Health Reform Project. An International Health Organization built on sovereignty, subsidiarity, and ethics would integrate universal moral principles (beneficence, non-maleficence, confidentiality, informed consent) and consequently a set of public health principles derived from these including an architecture of accountability and decentralization.

The Last Lesson My Mother Taught Me By Joseph Varon. In the end, we cannot stop the circle of life. But we can decide how we meet its final turn. With fear or with clarity. With chaos or with dignity. With denial or with truth. My mother chose dignity.

How Dissent Was Silenced By Sonia Elijah. This excerpt from Chapter 16 of my new book 3/11 Viral Takeover lays bare how the Covid response became the pretext for normalizing government-directed censorship, throttling legitimate scientific debate, and entrenching state power over public discourse.

A Free Speech Victory, Sort of By Brownstone Institute. Attorneys announced a “Consent Decree,” which will put an end to the years-long litigation in Murthy v. Missouri (previously called Missouri v. Biden), which focused on government-induced social media censorship. The text implicitly suggests that the practices will largely continue.

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