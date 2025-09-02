BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Five years later, the CDC is finally under the spotlight. What we see is beyond even the darkest suspicions.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., took charge of its parent agency and found out after months of experience that the agency was wholly ignoring him and the new administration. Nothing seemed to work: not the firings, the demands for data, the exhortations to change the website, and so on. The agency had burrowed down, hoping to survive the storm.

Fed up, he fired the new head who only had the job for a month. Then the employees started to resign, the most high-profile of whom turns out to be a prominent occultist with a huge social media presence centered on Satanism and LGBTQ causes. You simply cannot make this stuff up.

At this point, the CDC’s future is seriously in doubt. In the Covid era, it was the front-facing issuer of regulations, quarantines, closures, and mandates that wrecked the country and a generation of kids. Now, at last, justice is coming. Maybe.

The legacy media is in a frenzy that without the CDC we will fall into ill-health, medical chaos, and bite the dust. The truth is that vast numbers of people have simply stopped listening to this agency. If it goes, good riddance.

Brownstone Institute is of course being scapegoated for all of this, including the collapse in compliance with the childhood shot schedule and new questions about the science. Truth is that our pages are distinguished for saying what so many legacy institutions are unwilling to say.

Michael Crichton’s Unheeded Warning of Biotechnology Catastrophe By Bruce W. Davidson. Many aspects of human biology are not well understood, and human beings are much more complicated than computers and other man-made systems. At present (and for the foreseeable future), humans are far beyond any technocrat’s ability to manipulate or control safely.

Psychiatrists Deny the Harm of Antidepressants for the Fetus By Peter C. Gotzsche. Antidepressants are being increasingly used in children and adolescents, although they drive some of them to commit suicide and don’t work for them. Even the unborn are being harmed on a large scale. Will this madness ever stop?

Enough Is Enough: What a CDC Resignation Letter Reveals By James Lyons-Weiler. The task ahead is not to preserve the CDC’s aura. It is instead to put public health on a foundation of honesty, openness, and freedom. That — not resignation letters steeped in fallacy — is what will make America healthy again.

The Mirror of Erised: The True Efficacy of Covid Vaccines By Tomas Furst. The vaccine may appear to be 80% effective, even against Covid-unrelated deaths! Still, we are not aware of any vaccine effectiveness studies that tried to correct for this huge HVE. All claims of Covid vaccine effectiveness must be revised.

Follow the Scientism By Aaron Kheriaty. There is nothing “scientific” about enshrining raw vitality and bare life as our highest goods, at the expense of all other human and spiritual goods. Likewise, there is nothing “scientific” about ignoring such universal human goods as family, community, and God.

Covid mRNA Vaccines Are Unregulated Military Countermeasures By Debbie Lerman. All mRNA products on the market and in development today became available as a result of the declared Covid pandemic, through legal pathways intended for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) emergencies – in other words, incidents involving weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

Did the CDC Mislead Its Advisers on the RSV Antibody for Babies? By Maryanne Demasi. The seizure risk could apply to all RSV monoclonal antibodies now approved, potentially affecting millions of newborns. If the CDC presents safety data in a way that downplays clear signals of harm, the promise of a “reformed” advisory process collapses before it begins.

Dr Reiner Fuellmich: A Persecuted Hero of the Resistance By Bert Olivier. In the rest of the article, Fuellmich relates how the Coronavirus Investigative Committee was established, and how it came to an end, mainly through the betrayal on the part of some of its members.

The Problem Is Solved by Art, Not Science By Jeffrey Tucker. So much of what is considered science today is really just art. It’s a subjective interpretation of the meaning of data. Data does not speak for itself. It does not tell you cause and effect. It provides no predictive map.

Trump’s Art of the Deal Collides with Modi’s ‘India First’ Policy By Ramesh Thakur. For the purposes of containing China’s influence and aggressive behaviour, there is no more important partner for the US than India. That strategic partnership is under threat from an explosive combination of American arrogance and unilateralism and Indian hubris and prickliness.

How the American Academy of Pediatrics Betrayed Children Everywhere By Clayton J. Baker. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is the largest professional association for pediatricians in the United States. The Covid era revealed that the AAP has abandoned its stated mission and has betrayed children everywhere.

