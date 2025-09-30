BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The more we know, the more the Covid response overlaps with a coup against elected civilian government. The receipts are piling up daily, and prosecutions are starting now, invariably parceled out on a partisan basis. There will be no easy forgetting this period of our lives. Indeed, the years 2020 to 2024 will echo for decades to come.

The population damage is indescribably deep. The learning loss, the substance abuse, the ill health, the shattered communities, the family divisions, the demographic upheaval – they have left permanent scars. The official violence also unleashed brutality at all levels of society. The cycle rolls on and daily headlines are shocking.

Efforts to gain truth and justice are finally working, as we have seen with new honesty about the fake science force-fed to the population, and the damage inflicted by the phony cures. These are small signs of the great struggle of our time to find a new paradigm for living, now that the old one has been so shattered and trust utterly vanquished.

Brownstone occupies a special role in this fight, a voice for emancipation from violence public and private and a plea to all ideologies to leave people alone in freedom. This message is the only long-term fix for the fanaticism and fakery of our age.

Our Fellows program is a port in the storm for some of the greatest writers and thinkers of our time, and publishing is essential. The retreats and supper clubs are a source of community in hard times.

Disturbing Secrets about Vaccines By Peter C. Gotzsche. My research group had warned Cochrane several times before they published their review that it would be misleading. However, the authors and Cochrane’s editor-in-chief did not heed our warnings but cowardly attacked the messengers instead on Cochrane’s website.

Hysteria Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning By Thomas Harrington. The big mistake of so-called rational thinking is consistently underestimating the power of people’s need to believe in something transcendent of what they, at one point or another in their life, come to realize is their own cosmic insignificance.

The Way Home By Joel Salatin. How do we find our way home? I suggest it starts by changing our governmental obligations from care to responsibility. How do you develop responsible people? You do it by making them bear the consequences of their decisions.

CDC Continues to Torture the Data By Peter C. Gotzsche. The CDC has claimed that influenza vaccines reduce hospitalisations and mortality even though the randomised trials did not find this. The CDC did not provide a single comment that its claims were based on deeply flawed case-control studies.

Poison Embedded in the Education of Doctors By Allon Friedman. As the Trump administration expands its battle to stamp out Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ideology by targeting medical schools and hospitals, recent interactions with medical trainees highlighted just how entrenched this ideology has become in the education of doctors.

The Spirit of Godliness By Jeffrey Tucker. This is the American story. We tried a new experiment in letting all flowers bloom. It created the greatest garden of diverse faith the world has ever seen. It stands now as an example to everyone.

Babel Moments By Julie Ponesse. We are more disconnected than ever before and we have lost our ability to communicate with each other. And yet our destruction is well masked in the pretence of progress and unity.

Trump Blows Open Autism Debate By Maryanne Demasi. Autism has long been the untouchable subject in American politics. For decades, federal agencies tiptoed around it, steering research toward genetics while avoiding controversial environmental or pharmaceutical questions. That ended when President Donald Trump tore through the taboo.

United States Announces Revolutionary Reform in Autism Research and Treatment By James Lyons-Weiler. No more taboo zones. No more gaslighting. No more performative genetics while incidence climbs. An uncompromising, relentless search for causes, mechanisms, and treatments—backed by labels, grants, and coverage—finally begins.

The Nonprofit Racket By Jeffrey Tucker. In the nonprofit world, they last and last. So long as the money is flowing, and the bills are being paid, the rest takes care of itself. The lesson for donors: know the difference between an organization with a purpose and an obvious racket.

Democracy Dies in Adulterated Voter Rolls By El Gato Malo. We can argue about just how much democracy is desirable in a republic where the rights of the individual are supposed to stand paramount to the whims of the demos, but all of us can agree on a basic issue.

New Study Shows That There Is a Lot of DNA in the Pfizer/Moderna Vials By Jessica Rose. Here’s the punchline. Because of all of the ignorance, deception, and lies, we now KNOW that there is DNA in the vials. Moderna’s patent’s danger prediction came true. Here’s how we know.

