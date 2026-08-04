BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

What a week for truth. At last. With Senator Paul’s drumbeat of releases, culminating in the non-testimony of Anthony Fauci, we finally have the beginnings of a reckoning for what happened to the US and the world. Even the mainstream media is reticent in its defenses of the pandemic response. The tables have turned.

Brownstone’s communication channels last week – and still now – set new records. We went through every line of the 1,100-page daily diary of Fauci and isolated the salient parts to followers, which were shared by some of the most important dissident voices in America and the world.

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Please be clear: this was not a “private diary.” Fauci had an entire team working with him on the document written on government computers using tax-paid employees of NIH. When he hung up his hat and retired in late 2022 – taking high-paid, no-show academic jobs – he left it all behind as the law requires. All that happened here is that what Fauci wrote as the first draft of his autobiography is now shared with the world.

He worked for years to curate his reputation as the embodiment of scientific greatness and epidemiologic mastery. All the while, the people suffered, first from the isolation and censorship and then from the potion he pushed on the public without evidence of its effectiveness and safety.

We’ve only begun to deconstruct the whole. There is a long way to go.

To mark Brownstone’s five-year anniversary, we have a new homepage. It includes a question mark in the top right that provides a complete guide to the chaos of duplicates of our time. Try it out please.

Have you made your plans to come to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for our annual conference and gala, November 6-7, 2026? Registrations are pouring in, so you might as well register and also make your hotel reservations now.

Late registration is now open for our Polyface Retreat . Some space is still available until August 13. After that date, we will only be able to take registrations to replace any last-minute cancellations. Get your tickets today!

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today. Our low amount of spending on development means that what you contribute goes to programs that matter.

The Brownstone Show is thriving. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Michael Caputo. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

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We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

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These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

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Here is some content since our last email.

An Ode to Remembrance on Prescribed Harm Day By Alan Cassels. There are many more hidden Vioxxes in our medicine cabinets, which exist due to systemic flaws in drug regulation that allow dangerous medications to flood the market, harm millions, and linger far too long before reluctant regulators pull the plug.

Medical Segregation: A Coming Coup in American Medical Care? By Wendy McElroy. Should women’s health be approached on the basis of women’s biological differences from men or on the basis of assuming that biology informs every aspect of women’s health? Should the federal government address health care at all?

The Clarity Act Is the Trojan Horse By David Stockman. If the goal is progress, the superior path remains the free-market alternative: To wit, enforce property rights and prosecute fraud under existing statutes, and refrain from constructing a new federal apparatus that recreates the intermediary structures blockchain was invented to challenge.

Fauci: Diary of a Celebrity By Maryanne Demasi. Many might expect the private reflections of the nation’s most influential public health official to be dominated by public health challenges. Instead, amid meetings, phone calls and official duties, Fauci repeatedly paused to catalogue glowing newspaper profiles and celebrity praise.

Anthony Fauci’s Private Diary and Emails Show He Knew Lockdowns Failed By Ian Miller. He misled the public for years about lockdowns, the lab leak, and his political ideology. And he got away with all of it, thanks to the protection of his friends in the media and Biden. His critics knew all of it.

Chairman Rand Paul’s Document Releases By Jessica Rose. Chairman Rand Paul has been collecting and releasing documents as part of the ongoing (what is it now, 6 bloody years?) investigation into SARS-2 origins. It is “largely accepted” that SARS-2 is of natural origin.

The Full Risk–Benefit Balance Behind the First Covid-19 Vaccine By Yaakov Ophir. The FDA’s first EUA for a Covid-19 vaccine rested on its determination that the benefits of the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine outweighed its risks. Yet the trial report did not bring those together within a common framework. I did—and what I found was startling.

The Diaries of Anthony Fauci: 2020-2022 By Brownstone Institute. Senator Rand Paul released the full diaries of Anthony Fauci, the former head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the leading voice of the Covid response during the most critical time in US history in the 21st century.

GenderSpeak: Weaponizing Gender Against Sex By Wendy McElroy. Words should not be propaganda that blocks thought; disagreement is no crime. And sex is reality, while gender is not. The concept and the word “gender” should be abandoned by people who respect either accuracy or truth.

The Hinge of History That Was 2020 By Brownstone Institute. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) efforts to compel honesty from Anthony Fauci, and Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) indefatigable efforts to chronicle shot harm (they knew the risks), are both deeply honorable. But they are only the beginning of necessary efforts.

The Future of Free Speech By Aaron Kheriaty. Freedom of speech is an integral aspect of freedom, grounded in the human capacity to adhere to truth through persuasion rather than imposition. While truth is objective and independent of the knowing subject, it can only be received by the subject freely.

The Great Menopause Grift By Alan Cassels. The grift goes wide and deep. Many influencers and physician-educators have financial ties through sponsored content or brand partnerships, sometimes pushing lines of supplements, telehealth services, books, or their appearances on the speaking circuit.

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