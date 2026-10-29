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Pawletto
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Helpful article, thanks. You provide plenty of good reasons to say "no thanks" when the doc (or pharmacy clerk!) offers you the shingles vaccine, however the fact that "99% of the population will never get [shingles] in any given year," is not really worth adding to the decision-making process since the probability of guessing which year might be the "correct" year to get the vaccine is vanishingly small.

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