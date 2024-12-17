BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The propaganda of our times is utterly overwhelming! If it is not one psyop, it’s another. From drones to performative assassinations, we are inundated by craziness minute by minute.

If this isn’t the last hurrah of the deep state, it certainly feels like it. The people who locked you down and tried to force an experimental drug into your body are not giving up easily. They will fight until the end, no matter how discredited they are.

It’s not easy to keep up with it all, and even harder to tell what’s real and what is not but here we are. We have 5 weeks until the inauguration of the first independently funded transition in the postwar period and the scramble to control the public mind is the main show.

Free Speech Wins the Culture War By Andrew Lowenthal. The election was a repudiation of the censorship regime and the culture that enabled it, but the battle for free speech is not complete until the captured institutions become homes again for free inquiry and facilitators of open conversations.

RFK Jr. and the Samoan Measles Outbreak By David Marks. The current criticism of Kennedy is an endeavor to make him look dangerously ignorant and irresponsible to sway members of the Senate. His efforts to understand and assist in the Samoan measles outbreak exemplify his thoughtfulness and capabilities.

Disaster Caused by Medical Journal Censorship By Pierre Kory. I want to further the historical record of censoring actions by medical journals on the adverse vaccine data of the Covid vaccines. A Midwestern doctor has done a masterful job of detailing that history in regard to aspects of childhood vaccines.

FEMA’s Response and the Hurricanes of 2024 By Robert Malone. By all appearances, there is a governmental blackout regarding their disastrous response and criticisms about that response. Of interest, in previous news stories between Oct 1-7, almost all center around ‘fact-checks’ that try to blunt the criticisms about FEMA, including Trump’s.

MHRA and Covid Vaccines Surveillance By Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan. We thought: this is active surveillance of 30 thousand people who had at least one exposure to one of the Covid vaccines and were prepared to give feedback to MHRA. So we started reading.

The Democratic Party Changed While We Stayed in Place By Josh Stylman. I struggle with what comes next because I understand the gravity of our situation. Our republic is incredibly fragile—more fragile than most people realize. The Founders knew this, warning us about the difficulty of maintaining a democratic republic.

War, Revolution, and Ambition By Bert Olivier. (Hannah) Arendt’s elaboration on ‘deterrence’ (1990, p. 15-17) is equally relevant today, insofar as its focus on the (nuclear) arms race during the Cold War similarly applies to the conflict in Ukraine, but with important differences and specifications.

Confusion and Clarity: Excerpts from House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Report By David Bell. Despite sections with refreshing clarity and depth, the report is also often shallow and dismissive of fundamental issues. It fails to assess with evidence the overall effectiveness of the lockdown-mass vaccination paradigm, making sometimes contradictory claims.

FDA “GRAS” Additives and Artificial Food Coloring Banned in Many Countries Still “Certified” in the USA By David Gortler. GRAS food additives and food colorings will be one of many things that Trump-appointed HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his new FDA commissioner will need to address, alongside an extended list of overdue, critical FDA modernizations and reforms.

Empowered by the State, Condemned by the Crisis: The Purdue Paradox By Randall Bock. Just as taxpayer-funded research paved the way for the Covid-19 pandemic through gain-of-function experiments in Wuhan, the government’s blind spot—or complicity—in fostering addiction treatment models fueled by profit underscores its failure to protect its citizens.

Freedumb, You Say? By Gabrielle Bauer. Freedom desperately needs a comeback from its current incarnation as an expendable frill. In my own small way I’m trying to make this happen: I’m now part of a small group preparing to launch a Free Speech Union in Canada.

US Report on Covid Response: Ten Truths and an Elephant Family By Bhaskaran Raman. There are ten important conclusions of the report, supported by scientific evidence. However, there is an entire family of four elephants-in-the-room missed by the report – either ignoring scientific evidence or citing only weak evidence. First, the ten truths.

A Critical Analysis of Covid-19 Vaccine Impact Claims By Joseph Fraiman. To conclude, the complex medical question of Covid-19 vaccine’s impact on all-cause mortality across society remains one of profound uncertainty. In this context, Full Fact’s unequivocal verdict demonstrates a concerning level of hubris in scientific interpretation.

