BY FORREST MAREADY

View original article at Brownstone.org.

Abstract

The prevailing understanding of poliovirus pathogenesis posits that the virus, following intestinal infection, gains access to the central nervous system (CNS) through viremia and subsequent crossing of the blood-brain barrier (BBB). However, this model fails to adequately explain several key epidemiological and clinical features of the historical polio epidemic, including the localized nature of paralysis, the disproportionate involvement of the lower limbs, the increased susceptibility of young children, and the striking predilection for anterior (motor) neuronal damage while simultaneously sparing posterior (sensory) spinal cord structures.

We propose an alternative, multi-hit hypothesis in which environmental factors, particularly exposure to neurotoxic pesticides such as lead arsenate and DDT—coupled with anatomical factors, such as the proximity of spinal cord and intestines in children—play a critical role in increasing susceptibility to paralytic polio. In this model, pesticide-induced disruption of the intestinal barrier allows poliovirus to enter the intestinal lymphatic system, bypassing the need for systemic dissemination and BBB crossing.

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The virus is then transported through lymphatic vessels to areas near the spinal cord, where it can directly infect motor neurons or undergo retrograde axonal transport from nerve endings. This localized access, coupled with potential pesticide-induced neurotoxicity, viral replication, and immune dysregulation, may contribute to the development of paralytic disease, selectively targeting anterior horn motor neurons near the base of the spinal cord.

The data presented in this overview indicates the need for research that considers multi-causal factors when it comes to understanding the history and effects of this illness. We propose that it is of the utmost importance to explore the role of environmental toxins in the development of paralysis, and to consider alternative avenues for intervention and prevention beyond poliovirus eradication alone.

Background

Poliomyelitis, more commonly known as polio, is an enteroviral infection caused by the poliovirus which sometimes causes inflammation within the grey matter of the spinal cord, a condition which can lead to muscle weakness, paralysis, and in extreme cases, death. Without proper muscle function, the limbs of affected patients can wither and become deformed, leading to severe handicap. If paralysis reaches the muscles that control respiration, unassisted breathing becomes difficult, if not impossible.

Most commonly occurring in children, the condition appears in medical literature throughout history, albeit sporadically. In the late 1800s, polio began appearing in what was called “epidemic form.” Rather than isolated cases, numerous groups of children began exhibiting signs of polio—the first formal documentation of which is said to have occurred in Rutland, Vermont in 1894, although that outbreak was preceded by a smaller, lesser-known cluster of 26 cases in Boston in 1893. Over the next few decades, epidemic polio spread around the country, initially constrained to rural areas but eventually making its way into urban locations—the 1916 outbreak in New York City considered the most dramatic.

Epidemic polio experienced a second wave shortly after World War Two, a dramatic event culminating with the successful introduction of the inactivated Salk polio vaccine in 1955 and the attenuated Sabin polio vaccine in 1961. By the late 1950s, the paralysis of polio seemed to be on the wane. The number of children affected began to decline and parents slowly began to lose their fear of summertime swimming in pools and watering holes—a common activity associated with the onset of the dreaded disease.

Traditional Polio Etiology

The causative agent in polio is the poliovirus, a small, single-stranded RNA virus belonging to the Enterovirus genus of the Picornaviridae family. There are three serotypes of poliovirus: type 1 (PV1), type 2 (PV2), and type 3 (PV3), each of which can cause paralytic polio.

Poliovirus transmission occurs mainly through fecal-oral transmission.5 The virus is shed in the fecal matter of infected individuals and inadvertently ingested through contaminated water or food. Although less common, poliovirus can apparently be transmitted through direct contact or even the respiratory droplets of infected individuals.

After entering the body through the mouth, the virus begins replicating in the intestinal tract. During this phase the patient may experience mild flu-like symptoms or even nothing at all. From here, the virus may spread to regional lymph nodes and on to the blood stream. For most individuals, the immune system can stop the spread of infection at this point, and no significant harm occurs. In some individuals (less than 1%), the poliovirus infection is able to reach the Central Nervous System (CNS), apparently passing through the blood-brain barrier, infecting and destroying motor neurons—cells for which the poliovirus has a particular affinity. The most common area of attack is the lower segment on the anterior side of the spinal cord, an area which, if damaged, causes weakness and paralysis in the legs.

The proclivity for polio to damage this particular area of the CNS was so common, it was used as a basis for one of its original names, “Acute Poliomyelitis of the Anterior Horn.” The tendency for paralytic polio to strike children was also frequent enough to shape another common moniker for the disease, “Infantile Paralysis,” a name still in use when vaccines were introduced in the 1950s and 1960s. If the infection progresses from the bottom of the spinal cord, it can ascend, affecting the muscles which control the abdomen, the lungs, arms, and finally the brain stem itself—a scenario in which death would almost be certain.

Additional Polio Etiologies

There are two other recognized methods of infection besides the poliovirus viremia just explained: provocation polio and bulbar polio associated with tonsillectomies. Poliovirus is well-adapted to replication and destruction within neuronal tissue, areas the human immune system is typically capable of protecting. In certain cases, this protection is bypassed, leading to the paralysis of polio.

With provocation polio, an offending microbe residing on the skin is inadvertently pressed through the dermis and into nervous tissue, where replication readily occurs.46 Although it’s most often documented as the result of an improperly sanitized injection site, anything which might introduce microbes into nervous tissue can cause it—even something as seemingly unrelated as a bee sting.

Bulbar polio, so-called due to its involvement with the brainstem, is a traumatic polio infection that can rapidly cause death. Because the brainstem is in such close proximity to the tonsils, it is suspected that the tissue injury of tonsillectomies, where enteroviruses like poliovirus may be flourishing, can provide a direct route from outside the body directly into nervous tissue leading to the brainstem, a crucial component used for controlling the rate and depth of respiration. Although rare, bulbar polio is nearly always fatal.

In either provocation or bulbar polio, the location of the initial neuronal assault is known. With provocation polio, it happens at the injection site and travels along neuronal pathways, sometimes reaching the spinal cord itself. In cases of bulbar polio associated with tonsillectomies, they begin at the site of the surgical procedure and make a short journey to the medulla oblongata.

Limitations of the Traditional Polio Pathogenesis Model

The traditional explanation for the paralysis of polio has major problems, gaps in its explanation which have thus far been left unanswered. Chief among those riddles is the tendency for the paralysis of polio to start in the legs of affected children—more specifically the nerves that control movement in their legs, rather than the nerves that enable feeling. The front (anterior) half of the spinal cord controls the muscles of the legs, while the back (posterior) half of the spinal cord handles sensory information such as touch, temperature, pain, vibration, and proprioception. Why paralytic polio so frequently targets the anterior, and not the posterior, spinal cord remains a mystery.

The Gradient Paradox

A hallmark component of the paralytic polio epidemics of the 1900s was children displaying weakness or paralysis in their legs. It was extremely rare to see such weakness or paralysis begin anywhere else. Even more rare was the fact that their onset was nearly always muscle weakness or paralysis and almost never involving anything sensory-related.

This points to a very particular, peculiar location within a child’s CNS—the front half of the bottom of the spinal cord, an area about the size of a United States one cent coin and the origin of nearly all paralytic polio cases. Traditional polio etiology suggests a blood-borne infection can sometimes break through the blood-brain barrier and infect the central nervous system.

If this were true, we would expect to find more neurological damage in areas of the CNS with the highest blood perfusion—with a gradual falloff into other areas with less robust blood supply. This would indicate the cerebral cortex, the brainstem, and possibly areas with less robust protection from the blood-brain barrier (circumventricular organs) as the most common source of polio-related injury. Instead, as historical records indicate, these are some of the most uncommonly affected regions. The paradox is there is very little gradient or falloff of affected areas but rather a focus on children’s legs.

The lower spinal cord is not exceptionally well-perfused compared to other CNS regions yet consistently appears to be the primary target of neuronal infection., If breaching the BBB is a necessary step in the assault of polio, there is little known about the front half of the bottom of the spinal cord that could create such a unique vulnerability. Although the anterior side of the spinal cord does apparently require more blood flow than the posterior, it is thought that the Cervical Region (C1-C8) has some of the highest metabolic demand, something which would lead one to suspect that if increased blood flow is associated with the onset of paralysis, the neck, shoulders, and arms might be a more frequent source of attack.

Hematologically speaking, there is nothing peculiar about the penny-sized section of the lower spinal cord that would make it appear especially vulnerable. Yet, the traditional explanation of polio requires it. In that model, a system-wide blood-borne infection must somehow target the front half of the bottom of the spinal cord—almost never the back—ignoring nearly all other neuronal cells of the body along the way, a question never answered satisfactorily. The fact that severe intestinal distension from constipation can also selectively produce leg paralysis via local effects on lower spinal nerve roots further underscores a possible link and its relation to the anatomy of the spinal cord.

If we are to adequately explain the etiology of paralytic polio, we must be able to at least answer one question: If a system-wide blood-borne polio infection is the source of paralysis, how and why does it often target such a specific area of the spinal cord? All other questions would seem secondary to this initial inquiry.

Questioning Paralytic Polio via Viremia

If the peculiarity of this localization wasn’t significant enough of a problem with traditional polio etiology, another related issue compounds the situation: Like most enteroviruses, poliovirus doesn’t replicate within the blood very well—if at all. Compared to neuronal and intestinal epithelial cells, where the CD155 poliovirus receptor is plentiful, the blood offers very little in terms for favorable replication.18,20

For that reason, most poliovirus infections begin and end within the intestine. Virus particles may be found in the blood, but certainly not at the level one might expect if such a virus—clearly out of its element—were to exist in numbers sufficient to breach the layers of protection guarding the central nervous system. Traditional polio etiology supposes the primary route of infection occurs through the blood, something clearly at odds with the hematogenous scarcity common with enteroviral—particularly poliovirus—infections.

Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier

Complicating the blood-borne route of CNS infection is the presence of a nearly impenetrable blood-brain barrier. This highly selective, semi-permeable membrane is designed to prevent most everything from reaching the nervous system, an obstruction so reliable it presents one of the most significant challenges in developing pharmaceutical treatments for neurological disorders.

The blood-brain barrier offers several layers of protection that would likely prevent any poliovirus particles from ever getting through, no matter their numbers. Poliovirus is approximately 8,500,000 Daltons in diameter, vastly exceeding the barrier’s cutoff of ~400-500 Daltons. This size difference, coupled with tight endothelial junctions, would likely preclude any poliovirus from breaching the barrier. Certain molecules can pass through the blood-brain barriers’ lipid bilayer, passively diffusing across due to their solubility—something the poliovirus, with its protein capsid, is unable to accomplish. Furthermore, the blood-brain barrier has no dedicated transport system for viruses, lacking the CD155 receptors poliovirus would need to even enter the outer, blood-facing side of endothelial cells.12

While poliovirus is generally understood to exhibit poor replication in blood and limited direct interaction with the blood-brain barrier (BBB), a few experimental studies suggest that, under specific conditions, the virus may be capable of traversing the BBB. One study published in The Journal of Immunology demonstrated that Transferrin Receptor 1 (TfR1) may facilitate poliovirus entry across the BBB, implying a receptor-mediated pathway for CNS invasion.12

Another Journal of Clinical Investigation study using an in vitro model of brain microvascular endothelial cells (a proxy for the BBB) found that poliovirus can enter these cells via caveolar endocytosis, initiated through interaction with its receptor CD155.13 Moreover, a study in Virology reported that poliovirus could reach the CNS from the bloodstream at a relatively high efficiency, even in the absence of its canonical receptor, suggesting alternative or receptor-independent routes of entry.

These findings, while compelling, are limited largely to experimental or in vitro settings and do not reflect a consistent or dominant route of neuro-invasion in natural infection, where alternative pathways such as retrograde axonal transport via peripheral nerves (discussed below) may be more robustly supported. Even if they demonstrate poliovirus can cross the BBB, they offer no explanation for why the lower anterior spinal cord would then be targeted.

Multiple Viruses All Rose in Virulence?

One final puzzle piece worth a quick discussion—if a rise in paralytic polio can be ascribed to increased virulence, as is sometimes suggested, we must acknowledge it as peculiar that several other microbes appear to have also gained such virulence around that same time. As scientists began to unravel the nature of paralysis in the 1900s, they were struck by the number of different viruses and bacteria capable of paralyzing the nervous system if conditions were right. Coxsackie viruses, first discovered in the late 1940s, were known to be able to cause the same paralysis as polio. The 1950s witnessed the discovery of echoviruses, while the 1960s and 1970s brought us enterovirus D68 and E71, all capable of destroying neuronal tissue.

More troubling was a 1958 Michigan study analyzing specimens from 1,060 patients diagnosed with poliomyelitis. Of the 869 patients with fecal samples, only 34% showed evidence of poliovirus infection. Other enteroviruses, particularly echoviruses and Coxsackie viruses, were identified in many cases and actually caused more instances of non-paralytic poliomyelitis and aseptic meningitis than poliovirus itself. Clinically, these infections were indistinguishable from true polio. This misdiagnosis phenomenon, combined with the presence of multiple immunological types of poliovirus in the epidemic, explains to scientists’ frustration with the apparent limitations of the injected Salk vaccine’s effectiveness.

In reality, within the laboratories of scientists attempting to develop an effective polio vaccine, there seemed to be a remarkable lack of virulence in poliovirus. After discovering Old World monkeys were the only animals—besides humans—capable of being infected by poliovirus, they struggled to infect even them, their inability to reliably paralyze test creatures so frustrating that they spent years attempting to purposefully increase the virulence of the microbe, work that could be considered the earliest “gain-of-function” research. Somewhat paradoxically, this research led to viruses which occasionally exhibited increased neurotropism but decreased enterotropism, a feature which made studying the natural route of intestinal infection even more difficult.

Disambiguating Polio

Because there were many different microbes capable of paralyzing in this way, accurate diagnosis was nearly impossible for much of the polio story. Diagnostic criteria at the time varied widely and mainly involved clinical observations: fever, a runny nose, and muscle stiffness or pain. Laboratory diagnosis was nearly non-existent beyond a spinal tap which simply checked for an elevated white blood cell count.23 Together, these were thought to be conclusive evidence of a poliovirus infection, something we now know to be inadequate. Paralysis may have certainly occurred, but as to specifically which offending microbe may have caused it was impossible to determine.

With numerous microbes capable of paralyzing—and explicit diagnosis of poliovirus nearly impossible in the 1950s and beyond—it is difficult to explain how so many different organisms could simultaneously experience the same genetic shift or adaption held to be responsible for the rise in epidemic polio in the 1900s. So difficult in fact, an environmental factor appears much more likely—something which has little to do with microbial virulence at all, but instead, something which changed in the world around them.

Environmental Factors in Polio

Before discussing what environmental factors may have caused the rise in epidemic polio, it should be helpful to rule out several commonly mentioned ones. Recall that childhood paralysis was something that had existed for a very long time, albeit extremely uncommon—so rare most doctors hadn’t even heard of it well into the 1900s. Something occurred in the late 1800s that changed this, something that turned what were once isolated cases every decade or so into annual epidemics occurring every summer with hundreds, even thousands, of children affected.

The most commonly cited explanation for this change is improved sanitation and hygiene. This hypothesis supposes that infants, still protected by maternal antibodies through breastmilk, weren’t as frequently exposed to poliovirus under this protection were instead later exposed, once maternal immunity had waned. There are several issues with this line of thinking, principal among them the fact infants were the ones most often affected—the reason polio was called “Infantile Paralysis” for decades. This hypothesis suggests infants were protected due to lack of exposure when the very name of the illness suggests that infants were the ones most vulnerable.

Additionally, if there was a decline in infant exposure to dangerous pathogens due to an increase in sanitation and hygiene, we should have seen similar epidemic patterns emerge for other illnesses during the same period, not just poliovirus. The fact that poliovirus (and other enteroviruses with similar neurotropism) seemed uniquely affected points to more specific factors.

The localized nature of the original epidemics (New England) suggests something else was afoot. While it’s possible that the people of the American Northeast enacted improvements to their sanitation well before the rest of the country did, it’s hard to miss the geographical specificity of early outbreaks, particularly their rural nature. Cities and towns, areas where cleanliness certainly had room for improvement, might have seemed poised for polio epidemics but appeared miraculously unaffected early on. Meanwhile, rural parts of the Northeast—which experienced heavy pesticide spraying in attempts to combat the destruction of gypsy and codling moths—seemed to be the geography most affected.

Given that polio spreads primarily through the fecal-oral route, the sanitation hypothesis contains another fundamental contradiction: it suggests improved hygiene protected infants yet somehow increased exposure for older children. This makes little sense when we consider that swimming in pools and natural water bodies—activities almost exclusively enjoyed by children old enough to swim—was identified as the primary transmission vector during summer outbreaks. Infants, who rarely if ever participated in these aquatic activities, would have neither benefited from improved pool sanitation nor experienced delayed exposure through this route. This inconsistency suggests that the changing pattern of polio infection must have been driven by factors beyond general sanitation improvements.

A related hypothesis suggests that the increased use of baby formula may have played a role in the rise of paralytic polio. If more infants were indeed lacking the protection of maternal antibodies, this would appear plausible. Upon closer inspection, this line of thinking has problems. A decrease in maternal immunological support should have surfaced as a rise in a variety of illnesses, not just polio. Not to mention the fact that early on, formula use was more popular amongst urban, wealthier families, a demographic largely unaffected by the early rural outbreaks. Given suspicions of the day, infant formula was a concept so novel that it would have immediately jumped to the fore as a likely culprit for polio—the rarity of both formula and illness so extreme that their possible relationship would have immediately been suspected.25

Summary

The traditional explanation for polio’s paralytic effects has significant flaws, notably the puzzling tendency for paralysis to consistently begin in the leg muscles (lower anterior spinal cord) despite this area not being exceptionally blood-perfused compared to other CNS regions. This “gradient paradox” contradicts what we would expect from a blood-borne infection, which should affect highly-perfused areas like the cerebral cortex first.

Further complicating the traditional model, poliovirus replicates poorly in blood and cannot easily cross the blood-brain barrier due to its large size and the barrier’s protective mechanisms. Additionally, the simultaneous rise in virulence across multiple enteroviruses during the same historical period suggests environmental factors, rather than viral evolution alone, may have played a significant role in the emergence of epidemic polio.

The Role of Pesticides and Environmental Toxins

Arsenical Pesticides and Poliomyelitis: A Historical Medical Precedent

Dr. E.C. Seguin’s 1882 paper “Myelitis Following Acute Arsenical Poisoning” provides decisive evidence that arsenical compounds like Paris Green (an agricultural pesticide containing copper acetoarsenite) directly caused conditions clinically indistinguishable from poliomyelitis.26 Rather than being a controversial theory, this relationship was established through extensive clinical observation and experimentation dating back centuries.25

Dr. Seguin documents that medical literature from as early as the 13th century recognized paralysis following arsenical poisoning, with consistent observations from prominent physicians like P. Abano, Forestus (1560-70), and Hahnemann (1786).25 This historical record demonstrates the neurotoxic effects of arsenic were well-understood long before the modern conception of poliomyelitis as exclusively a viral disease. The paper meticulously documents the characteristic progression of arsenical paralysis, typically beginning in the lower extremities before potentially spreading to upper limbs—matching the classic presentation of poliomyelitis.25 Dr. N.A. Popov’s animal experiments revealed that arsenic could cause “distinct lesions of the spinal cord, of the type known as acute central myelitis, or acute poliomyelitis” within hours of ingestion.27

These findings were confirmed through both animal studies and human case observations, establishing that paralysis originated centrally in the spinal cord rather than peripherally. Furthermore, scientific evidence revealed identical pathological changes in the spinal cord between arsenical poisoning victims and those diagnosed with poliomyelitis, particularly the characteristic damage to anterior horn cells (motor neurons) that defines poliomyelitis.25

The paper presents three detailed case studies of patients poisoned by Paris Green, all displaying the progression from initial gastric symptoms to subsequent paralysis of the lower extremities with accompanying sensory disturbances. Case 1 showed paralysis below the knees with marked muscle atrophy after ingesting Paris Green. Case 2, a 16-year-old girl, developed stiffness in her legs one week after ingesting the poison, progressing to partial paralysis requiring assistance to walk. Case 3 developed “nearly complete paralysis” of both legs and forearms after taking Paris Green, with symptoms persisting for months. In all cases, the patients exhibited electrical reaction patterns in their affected muscles identical to those seen in poliomyelitis patients, which physicians of the time recognized as diagnostic confirmation.25

Dr. Seguin’s conclusions explicitly state that “Arsenical paralysis is the expression of a myelitis” and that “This myelitis approximates the type known as poliomyelitis.” The paper emphasizes arsenical poisoning causes a form of central myelitis with “special involvement of the anterior gray matter”—precisely the pathology that defines poliomyelitis.25 The symptoms from arsenical exposure were so similar to infectious poliomyelitis, physicians considered them variations of the same pathological process. This wasn’t merely correlation; physicians documented the consistent development of paralysis “within a week after the ingestion of the poison,” providing a clear temporal relationship between exposure and illness supporting causation rather than coincidence.

Dr. Seguin and his contemporaries established—without controversy—that chemicals like Paris Green produced paralytic conditions clinically and pathologically identical to poliomyelitis. This body of evidence suggests that at least some portion of what was later classified as “polio epidemics” may have been the result of environmental poisoning rather than viral infection alone.25 The fact that mainstream medicine eventually shifted to an exclusively viral theory of poliomyelitis, despite this well-documented alternative etiology, represents a significant divergence from earlier medical understanding.

New Pesticides Arrive

Lead Arsenate (1890s-1950s)

Lead arsenate was first used commercially in Massachusetts in the 1890s to combat gypsy moth infestations. It quickly became America’s most widely used pesticide due to its effectiveness and adhesive properties that prevented it from being easily washed off. By the early 1900s, it was the standard treatment for fruit orchards, particularly apple trees, with heavy applications throughout the Northeast and later across the country.26 Despite growing health concerns by the 1920s, usage continued until the 1950s, with residues persisting in soils for decades after application ceased.26

DDT (1940s-1970s):

DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) emerged during World War II as a revolutionary insecticide. Initially celebrated for controlling typhus and malaria among troops and civilian populations, it transitioned to agricultural and domestic use after the war. By the late 1940s and throughout the 1950s, DDT was applied widely across American farms, forests, and suburban neighborhoods. Public health campaigns frequently featured DDT spraying in public spaces, including beaches and swimming pools. However, growing concerns about environmental persistence and wildlife impacts, particularly following Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring (1962), led to its ban in the United States in 1972, though it continued to be used internationally.

The transition period (late 1940s to early 1950s) when both chemicals were in simultaneous use is particularly noteworthy in environmental health history.

The Appearance of Epidemic Polio

The emergence of officially recognized polio epidemics in the United States appears to coincide with the introduction of these specific pesticides, beginning with lead arsenate in the late 19th century. In 1893, Boston experienced what was then the largest recorded polio outbreak in America, with 26 cases occurring less than a year after the invention and introduction of lead arsenate in 1892,2 as aggressive spraying campaigns began in Medford, just six miles away, to combat the devastation of gypsy moths.

The scientific understanding of polio at that time was still developing, with physicians often confusing arsenic poisoning symptoms with what they classified as poliomyelitis. Medical texts of the period described “arsenical paralysis” with symptoms strikingly similar to polio: lower extremity paralysis and muscle atrophy, with frequent mention of sensory disturbances including burning pains and tingling in extremities yet to be distinguished as something unrelated to the viral phenomenon.25 Even Dr. James Putnam, who documented the Boston outbreak, had previously written about arsenic-induced paralysis. This suggests that at least some early polio cases may have actually been direct neurotoxic effects of lead arsenate exposure, misdiagnosed due to the limited understanding of both the disease and environmental toxins.

Following World War II, the United States witnessed an unprecedented surge in polio cases that corresponded with the widespread civilian adoption of DDT. In 1945, approximately 13,000 polio cases were reported nationwide; by the end of summer 1946, this figure had nearly doubled. This dramatic increase coincided with DDT’s introduction into everyday American life—sprayed directly on children at pools and picnics, incorporated into household products, and even applied as aerial fog over entire communities. The chemical was so thoroughly embedded in post-war American life that advertisements proudly proclaimed DDT as a selling point for products ranging from sprays and powders to wallpaper and paint specifically marketed for nurseries.

Ironically, some of the earliest civilian DDT applications were intended to prevent polio by eliminating flies, suspected as possible vectors for the virus. However, trial applications in places like Hidalgo, Texas demonstrated that while DDT effectively eliminated insect populations, polio outbreaks continued or even intensified during spraying campaigns. By 1947, at least one physician in New York had begun documenting a “new illness” with symptoms remarkably similar to polio, suggesting a connection to DDT exposure. Despite this, the dominant medical paradigm remained focused on the viral theory, even as planes designated as “Flying Flit Guns of the Skies” paradoxically sprayed more DDT over communities experiencing outbreaks in attempts to stop the spread.

The historical concurrence of the introduction of neurotoxic pesticides and subsequent polio epidemics raises profound questions about environmental factors in the emergence of this disease. While the poliovirus was undoubtedly present and responsible for many cases, these historical documents suggest chemical exposures may have played a significant role—either by directly causing polio-like symptoms through neurotoxicity, by weakening immune systems and increasing viral susceptibility, or by creating environmental conditions favorable to viral transmission.

This historical perspective invites a more nuanced understanding of the disease’s etiology, where environmental toxins and infectious agents may interact in complex ways that pure viral theories alone cannot explain. The dramatic decline in polio following vaccine introduction may have masked the simultaneous reduction in widespread neurotoxic pesticide exposure as environmental regulations tightened in subsequent decades.

Distinguishing Classic Poliomyelitis from Arsenical Poisoning

The evolution of poliomyelitis cases throughout the 20th century reveals important distinctions from the earlier documented cases of arsenical poisoning. While Dr. Seguin’s 1882 paper clearly established that arsenical compounds like Paris Green could produce poliomyelitis-like symptoms, later polio epidemics exhibited symptom profiles that suggest a hybrid pathological process. As alluded to earlier, classic poliomyelitis cases that became predominant during major epidemics typically presented more often with motor neuron involvement and lacked many of the sensory disturbances characteristic of arsenical poisoning.

A key distinction between arsenical poisoning and classic viral poliomyelitis lies in their neuroanatomical patterns of damage. Arsenical poisoning, as documented by Seguin and his contemporaries, typically affected both sensory and motor pathways—involving both the anterior horn (motor neurons) and posterior horn (sensory neurons) of the spinal cord.25 This dual involvement manifested in the distinctive “pins and needles” sensations, burning pains, tactile numbness, and temperature sensitivities reported in arsenical poisoning cases.

By contrast, classic poliomyelitis predominantly targeted the anterior horn cells while largely sparing the posterior sensory structures, resulting in purely motor symptoms without any significant sensory disturbance. This selective targeting of motor neurons produced the hallmark flaccid paralysis—without accompanying sensory complaints—that would later become the recognized signature of epidemic poliomyelitis.

The clinical progression also differed significantly. Arsenical poisoning invariably began with acute gastrointestinal symptoms directly following exposure—severe vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain that preceded neurological manifestations. These initial symptoms reflected the direct toxic effects of arsenic on the digestive system.25

In contrast, classic poliomyelitis typically began with a mild febrile illness resembling a common viral infection, sometimes with mild gastrointestinal symptoms, followed by an apparent recovery before the onset of paralysis. This biphasic pattern suggested a different pathophysiological process: initial viral replication followed by neuronal invasion, rather than direct chemical toxicity. Additionally, arsenical cases exhibited more widespread systemic effects including cutaneous manifestations, cardiovascular impacts, and hepatic dysfunction not typically seen in pure poliomyelitis.

The epidemiological patterns also diverged significantly. Arsenical poisoning cases occurred sporadically, showing no preference for seasons or demographic groups beyond occupational exposure risk. Classic poliomyelitis, however, demonstrated distinct seasonal patterns (peaking in summer months), affected specific age groups, and showed person-to-person transmission patterns consistent with an infectious etiology.

These distinctions suggest that while arsenical pesticides likely contributed to some historical cases diagnosed as “poliomyelitis,” the major 20th-century epidemics represented a different phenomenon. The most plausible explanation is that epidemic poliomyelitis resulted from a combination of factors: (1) a genuine enterovirus infection targeting motor neurons, (2) possible environmental cofactors like pesticides that may have increased susceptibility or severity through immune modulation or blood-brain barrier disruption, and (3) evolving diagnostic classifications that grouped similar clinical presentations under a single disease label.

Rethinking the Paralysis of Polio

We now explore how specific environmental insults may have facilitated the poliovirus’s unusual access to the central nervous system. In particular, we examine how pesticide-induced disruption of the intestinal barrier compromised lymphatic and immune function, non-hematogenous viral dissemination routes, childhood anatomical features, and neuronal sensitization may converge to enable poliovirus to bypass the blood-brain barrier and cause anterior horn damage.

Pesticide Exposure and Intestinal Barrier Dysfunction

Environmental toxins have long been known to impair epithelial integrity, particularly in the gut, where they can weaken one of the body’s most critical defenses against microbial invasion.34 Organochlorine pesticides such as DDT and organophosphates like chlorpyrifos have been shown in multiple studies to disrupt tight junction proteins such as claudin, occludin, and ZO-1, all of which are essential for maintaining the mucosal barrier that lines the intestinal tract.35

In rodent models, chronic low-dose exposure to chlorpyrifos has led to a measurable thinning of the intestinal wall, reductions in junctional protein expression, and an increase in mucosal inflammation.33 These changes correlate with a rise in systemic markers of microbial translocation, suggesting that bacteria and viruses which would otherwise remain sequestered within the gut lumen are then able to cross into systemic or deeper tissue areas.33

More significantly, these disruptions occur at doses considered environmentally relevant, implying that widespread agricultural spraying could have plausibly created such physiological conditions in rural populations—particularly children, whose intestinal barriers were not yet fully mature. Infants naturally exhibit increased gut permeability as part of early immune development, with maternal antibodies helping to fill in the gaps until the child’s own defenses are fully established. Superimposing chemical damage onto this already-permissive state could create a perfect storm for enteric viruses to breach the intestinal wall.

Compounding this barrier dysfunction is the emerging evidence that pesticides also cause dysbiosis—a disruption of the gut microbiota that regulate mucosal immunity and barrier repair. Microbial diversity, known to support epithelial regeneration and mucosal immunity, is often diminished following exposure to chlorinated hydrocarbons and heavy metals. Dysbiotic states promote low-grade intestinal inflammation, delay healing, and increase the production of inflammatory cytokines that can further disrupt tight junctions.34 In the context of enteroviral infection, this means poliovirus has a greater chance of escaping the confines of the gut and encountering nerve terminals or lymphatic pathways previously inaccessible.

Impaired Lymphatic Clearance and Immune Regulation by Toxins

Beyond the epithelial lining, the intestinal immune system relies heavily on gut-associated lymphoid tissues and mesenteric lymph nodes to act as sentinels. These structures filter pathogens and generate local immune responses aimed at preventing deeper tissue invasion. However, chronic exposure to immunotoxic agents like lead, arsenic, and DDT has been shown to blunt these functions. Studies in humans and animals exposed to arsenic show a consistent suppression of T-cell proliferation, disrupted cytokine signaling, and decreased antibody production. Similar findings were observed with DDT, particularly in malnourished rodents where even modest exposure suppressed both humoral and cell-mediated responses.

Such immune suppression means that even when poliovirus breaches the gut wall, the body’s secondary defense mechanisms may be too weak or disorganized to contain the threat. Instead of being rapidly neutralized in mesenteric lymph nodes, viral particles might survive, replicate, and spill into adjacent tissues.

The architecture of the lymphatic system further complicates this picture. Intestinal lymph drains into the cisterna chyli, a small but vital lymphatic reservoir located anterior to the upper lumbar vertebrae—precisely where the spinal cord terminates in young children. In infants and toddlers, the spinal cord ends lower in the vertebral column (at L2–L3) than in adults, placing it closer to the cisterna chyli and surrounding lymphatic drainage., If the gut barrier is leaky and the immune containment is compromised, poliovirus particles could accumulate in the lymphatic system near the spinal cord. In cases of toxin-induced lymphadenopathy or fibrosis, where normal drainage is impaired, viral concentration in these areas could become quite high, increasing the likelihood of neural entry.

Furthermore, toxins have been implicated in disrupting lymphatic endothelial function itself, leading to inflammation, impaired drainage, and nodal hypertrophy—all factors that could facilitate the persistence or redirection of viral traffic.,, In combination with immune suppression, this creates a condition where poliovirus may bypass its usual containment and gain localized access to the central nervous system without needing to establish a systemic viremia.

To complicate matters, the immune system of infants and toddlers is inherently immature. Their T-cell repertoire is still expanding, mucosal IgA production is limited, and reliance on maternal antibodies begins to wane after birth. In this context, even mild impairments in gut integrity or immune signaling in children—whether due to pesticides or malnutrition—could drastically increase the likelihood of viral persistence and neuro-invasion.

Non-Hematogenous Pathways of Enterovirus Neuroinvasion

For decades, it was assumed that poliovirus reached the central nervous system exclusively via the bloodstream, crossing the blood-brain barrier at sites of increased permeability. However, extensive animal research has demonstrated that poliovirus is capable of using peripheral nerves to reach the spinal cord directly, in a manner analogous to rabies virus., In transgenic mice expressing the human poliovirus receptor (CD155), direct intramuscular inoculation with poliovirus leads to a predictable pattern of motor neuron infection along the nerve pathway that innervates the injection site. Severing the corresponding peripheral nerve abolishes CNS infection on that side, proving that the virus was transported via axons rather than the bloodstream.44

Retrograde axonal transport is a highly efficient cellular mechanism that allows peripheral nerves to carry signaling molecules—and, unfortunately, pathogens—back to the cell body. Poliovirus exploits this mechanism to travel from the periphery to the anterior horn of the spinal cord. Notably, poliovirus particles have been visualized inside axons, traveling along microtubules toward the neuronal soma.45 This process is especially pronounced in motor neurons, which are naturally predisposed to support fast retrograde transport.

This mechanism explains several clinical features of poliomyelitis, including provocation poliomyelitis, in which children who receive injections or experience muscle trauma develop paralysis in the affected limb of the injection site. This localized onset is inconsistent with hematogenous spread but entirely compatible with neural transport.49 Furthermore, the phenomenon of bulbar poliomyelitis following tonsillectomy can also be understood this way: surgical injury exposes glossopharyngeal and vagal nerve endings to enteroviruses, which then travel a short distance to the medulla oblongata (bypassing the need for prolonged viremia through blood or cerebrospinal fluid routes).

Given that the gastrointestinal tract is heavily innervated by both autonomic and sensory nerves—including the vagus nerve, pelvic splanchnic, and sympathetic chain—enteric viruses escaping the gut wall could readily infect nearby nerve terminals and begin a similar journey to the spinal cord., Pesticide-induced epithelial damage or inflammation may increase viral uptake by these nerves. Additionally, nerve injury, whether mechanical or chemical, is known to enhance expression of poliovirus receptors and upregulate axonal transport machinery, potentially accelerating CNS invasion.

Anatomical Susceptibility in Early Childhood

In early childhood, the unique anatomical configuration of the spinal cord, lymphatic drainage, and gut-nerve interface may help explain why children were disproportionately affected by paralytic polio. At birth, the spinal cord extends much further down the vertebral column than in adulthood, often terminating near the L3 vertebra. As a child grows, the vertebral column lengthens faster than the spinal cord, which by adulthood ends at L1–L2.

This means that in young children, the lower spinal cord is in much closer physical proximity to retroperitoneal structures like the intestines and cisterna chyli. The anterior horn of the lumbosacral spinal cord—which controls lower limb movement and is the most commonly affected region in polio—is anatomically adjacent to intestinal and lymphatic tissues vulnerable to toxin exposure. If poliovirus exits the gut through a disrupted barrier and bypasses lymph node filtration, it could easily reach local ganglia or spinal nerve roots innervating the area—in young children. The short anatomical distance between viral breach and CNS target could account for the observed leg-centric paralysis.

Clinical observations provide direct support for the functional significance of this anatomical proximity. Severe constipation with massive fecal impaction has been documented to precipitate cauda equina syndrome, resulting in lower-limb weakness, sensory deficits, and paralysis—precisely targeting the legs—while sparing the upper extremities and respiratory muscles. In a reported case of a young patient, constipation and fecal impaction caused cauda equina syndrome with lower-extremity neurological deficits after other spinal pathologies were excluded.

This demonstrates that local intestinal distension or pressure can directly influence the neural structures supplying the lower limbs due to their close spatial relationship in the lower abdomen and pelvis. In young children, where the spinal cord terminates even lower (near L2–L3), this vulnerability is further amplified, offering a mechanistic parallel for how intestinal disruption—whether through mechanical distension, inflammation, toxin exposure, lymphatic leakage, or viral invasion—could preferentially affect the anterior horn cells controlling leg movement.

While severe fecal impaction leading to cauda equina syndrome and lower-limb paralysis has been documented in children (e.g., a 12-year-old boy in whom massive constipation caused CES after exclusion of other spinal pathology), such direct causation appears rarer in adults, where CES is more commonly due to degenerative or traumatic causes. This age-specific pattern further highlights the phenomenon of this unique anatomical vulnerability in early childhood, where the lower termination of the spinal cord brings lumbosacral motor neurons into closer proximity with intestinal structures.

Environmental Toxicants and Neuronal Vulnerability

Finally, and perhaps most insidiously, environmental toxins may act directly on the target tissue of poliovirus: the motor neurons of the anterior spinal cord. Arsenic, lead, and certain pesticides have well-documented neurotoxic profiles, including the ability to induce motor neuropathy and axonal degeneration.,43 Autopsy studies and clinical reports from the early 20th century document cases of arsenical paralysis that mimic poliomyelitis in both anatomical distribution and histopathology. These chemicals can impair mitochondrial function, induce oxidative stress, disrupt ion channel homeostasis, and degrade axonal transport—all of which weaken the motor neuron’s ability to resist infection.

There is also evidence that neurotoxic stress increases the expression of adhesion molecules and viral receptors on neural membranes. Inflammatory signaling in the nervous system—induced by chemical exposure—may lead to upregulation of CD155, the poliovirus receptor, on motor neurons and glial cells.49 Neurons under stress also exhibit increased retrograde transport rates, potentially speeding the delivery of any virus that reaches peripheral nerve endings.49

As mentioned earlier, animal models exposed to organophosphate pesticides exhibit hindlimb paralysis and spinal cord damage that is indistinguishable from early-stage poliomyelitis.25This suggests not only that these chemicals can mimic polio’s effects but that they may also serve as cofactors in viral pathogenesis. A neuron already struggling with metabolic injury may be unable to mount the kind of intrinsic antiviral response necessary to repel infection. In this sense, pesticide exposure renders motor neurons both more permissive and more vulnerable.

Physical Exertion and the Facilitation of Viral Spread

In addition to chemical and anatomical predispositions, one of the most frequently reported behavioral risk factors during the height of polio epidemics was extreme physical exertion. Historical accounts and public health posters from the 1940s and 1950s urged parents to keep children from becoming “overtired” or “overexerted” during the summer months, especially during known periods of poliovirus circulation., The advice was not anecdotal—it was rooted in a growing body of clinical observations suggesting that extreme muscular activity could increase the risk of developing paralytic polio.46

This association finds scientific support in provocation polio. In such cases, injury to muscle tissue, either through injections, trauma, or intense physical activity, appears to facilitate the uptake and retrograde transport of poliovirus along motor neurons. Studies in transgenic mouse models demonstrate that muscle injury accelerates poliovirus’s journey along peripheral nerves into the spinal cord, likely by increasing viral replication at the site of injury and stimulating axonal transport.49

Beyond direct nerve invasion, strenuous physical activity has also been shown to compromise the intestinal barrier. Exercise-induced splanchnic hypoperfusion—where blood flow is diverted from the gut to the muscles—can impair epithelial integrity and result in increased intestinal permeability. In patients with inflammatory bowel disease, high-intensity exercise has been shown to exacerbate mucosal inflammation and increase translocation of microbial products across the gut lining. In a child whose gut is already inflamed due to pesticide exposure or viral replication, additional physical stress may trigger dispersion of virus particles beyond the gut and into peripheral lymphatics or nerve terminals.

Furthermore, muscle damage from exertion may induce local inflammatory responses that upregulate CD155 receptor expression, the very molecule poliovirus uses to gain entry into neurons. Injury-related inflammation also enhances axonal transport capacity as part of the cellular repair response, potentially allowing viral particles to move more quickly toward the spinal cord.49 In this way, the mechanical action of physical activity acts not merely as a stressor but as a facilitator of neural viral access, especially in young, active children exposed to pesticides.

In summary, historical advice warning against overexertion during polio season may have seemed ill-informed but in reality, reflected an empirical understanding of the phenomenon. The combined effect of intestinal disturbance, systemic inflammation, and mechanically induced nerve recruitment provides another important layer in the multifactorial susceptibility to poliovirus paralysis.

Conclusion

If the hypothesis outlined in this paper is correct, it would resolve one of the most enduring puzzles in virology: why, beginning in the early-to-mid 20th century, several unrelated viruses—including echoviruses, Coxsackie viruses, enterovirus D68, and enterovirus 71—began producing remarkably similar neurological outcomes in children. These paralytic syndromes, often clinically indistinguishable from poliomyelitis, emerged with increasing frequency and geographic spread, perplexing researchers who previously believed poliovirus to be a uniquely neurotropic pathogen.

As early as 1960, this phenomenon was publicly discussed during the 120th annual meeting of the Illinois State Medical Society, where it was noted with some concern that numerous enteroviruses were now capable of causing polio-like paralysis in children.60 If the true mechanism of CNS entry involves shared anatomical and toxicological vulnerabilities rather than viral mutation or tropism alone, it stands to reason that any enterovirus present in the gut under the right conditions could access the spinal cord in the same way—via lymphatic leakage, nerve invasion, or local inflammation. This explanation dissolves the anomaly and further supports the multifactorial model proposed here.

Taken together, these six mechanisms—pesticide-induced intestinal barrier dysfunction, lymphatic impairment, neural transport, anatomical susceptibility in children, direct neuronal sensitization, and mechanical facilitation through physical exertion—form a comprehensive challenge to the traditional viremia-based model of poliovirus pathogenesis. The evidence suggests that paralysis does not arise primarily through a hematogenous route that culminates in a breach of the blood-brain barrier. Instead, it appears far more likely that poliovirus gains access to the central nervous system through local invasion of nerve endings in or near the gut, made vulnerable by environmental toxins and sometimes amplified by intense physical activity.

The consistent targeting of the anterior horn of the lower spinal cord—despite its modest blood perfusion and relative anatomical insulation—further undermines the plausibility of systemic dissemination via the bloodstream. Instead, the pattern of injury is more compatible with direct neuronal access and retrograde transport, especially in the unique anatomical context of early childhood—a short journey that mirrors the abbreviated approach of provocation and bulbar polio. Likewise, the immune and epithelial disruptions wrought by pesticides and other toxins lower the thresholds necessary for viral escape, propagation, and neural entry.

This model not only better aligns with historical and experimental observations but also calls for a reconsideration of the exclusive focus on viral eradication as a means of ending paralytic polio (and other offending enteroviruses). Understanding how environmental factors prime the body for severe outcomes may yield novel strategies for prevention, including those that address chemical exposures and dietary resilience. In doing so, we may gain a more complete understanding of poliomyelitis—and open the door to rethinking other neurological diseases once thought to be purely viral in origin.

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