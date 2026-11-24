BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The Washington Post is telling us to get out our N95 masks. Why? Because germs are everywhere and measles threatens us all.

Meanwhile, the national headlines are in absolute freakout mode about a childhood disease that countless generations saw as a rite of passage. And we have better methods for dealing with complications than ever.

Share

We are told that the US has “lost its measles elimination status,” but measles was never eliminated. It’s back for a variety of reasons, some of which trace to how Covid lockdowns caused lower vaccination rates.

As if to leave a time bomb, President Biden signed an executive order on September 17, 2021 that added measles to the list of communicable diseases.

Now any childhood infection is regarded with fear, and a childhood death coincident with a positive measles test is being wrongly labeled a measles death. And Facebook is already censoring rational posts on this on grounds of disinformation.

Where have we seen this bag of tricks deployed before? You guessed it: Covid. And why? To terrify the public into compliance while awaiting a new injectable product.

This time, however, we have tools and resources we lacked last time. We have fantastic information at Brownstone.org, we have a nationwide network of supper clubs, and we have amazing books like Cries for Help (do you have your copy yet?). Fauci won’t go to jail, but his complete diaries are now published so that the real history cannot be suppressed.

For your holiday reading joy, we just published the complete novels of Garet Garrett. They are glorious, if forgotten. And don’t forget to sign up for Storyaliz and use the code BROWNSTONE to join our reading group there. Many of our publications are there.

Friends, this is a long march. Nothing is going to stop it: not censorship, not media bias, not weaponized bureaucrats, not even insane politicians now taking control in city after city. We have truth and courage on our side. Freedom will not lose this battle.

We are doing some year-end fundraising. Please consider putting Brownstone on your list of worthy charities. Our existence and growth are funded entirely by our readers. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

View the Brownstone Conference livestream from two weekends ago with all the sessions, including talks, panel discussions, keynotes, and more. Visit the Brownstone YouTube Channel, or view on X or Rumble.

We now have all of the videos from Polyface available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books, especially the Brownstone publication Cries for Help, Parts I and II.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

When Humanity Fails, Medicine Follows By Joseph Varon. Whether we will still have medicine in the full sense of the word will come down to our willingness to retain the humanity which is the very essence of the profession. That is a responsibility which every doctor has to take seriously.

A New Chapter in Disease-Mongering By Alan Cassels. Sad Nipple Syndrome may be a genuine, if minor, neurological oddity for a handful of people. But turning it into a widespread medical condition seems dubious at best and downright predatory at worst.

How Today’s CT Scan Culture Could Be Creating Tomorrow’s Cancers By Charlotte Kuperwasser. This is not an argument against CT scans. It is an argument against turning CT scans into a reflex, against using radiation as reassurance. It’s an argument against allowing financial incentives, liability fears, time pressure, and diagnostic uncertainty to replace clinical judgment.

Russell Brand, the Cornell Seven, and the Political Rage Undermining Due Process By Brownstone Institute. Justice Louis Brandeis wrote, “It is the function of speech to free men from the bondage of irrational fears.” But our legal system has codified the bondage of hysteria. If reform does not occur, the abuse will only continue.

The Paper That Locked the Plandemic Narrative By Jessica Rose. There was a plan. An insidious plan that involved many individuals with intentions to rise to fame and to make unfathomable amounts of money at the expense of the entire human population. It involved a novel pathogen called SARS-CoV-2.

The Year We Stopped Playing Defense By Brownstone Institute. They wanted us isolated, silent, and afraid. Instead, we are gathered, we are publishing, and we are winning arguments that we were once forbidden to make. Please help us finish what we started.

The Real-World Data Dilemma By Maryanne Demasi. The NIH now says research data should have traceable “provenance and lineage.” Researchers must be able to examine the underlying data themselves, or there must be an independent way to verify where the data came from and how they were processed.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act Turns 40! By Alan Cassels. It’s time to reject this failed experiment. We need to demand that Congress repeal the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. On this 40th anniversary, the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has begun a petition to repeal this law.

The Secret Cult of VSD By Reverend John F. Naugle. I am convinced that the secular state has invented a more demanding Inquisition than the Church ever had. What does it say about our governmental public health apparatus that the data which underlies critical policy decisions is kept as a religious secret?

Diagnosis in Place of Reason and Feeling By Sinead Murphy. Diagnoses of Autism and Alzheimer’s now encroach upon our lifespan from its beginning and its end. Soon, we will have no stories left to tell. No human condition. The labels’ reach will have extended into every nook of our existence.

OpenVAERS and OpenVSafe: Bookmark These Sites By Brownstone Institute. At this year’s annual gala, we unveiled OpenVSafe.org, a tool to back our best-selling book Cries for Help. It puts together and correlates 20 different databases of shot injury and death.

More articles

Donate