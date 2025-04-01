BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Brownstone staff and scholars gathered this weekend for a private retreat in celebration of Brownstone Spain. Also in attendance were writers and scholars from England and Europe.

This allowed all of us to compare notes on where we are. The bottom line is that the censorship, surveillance, and iron grip of the Covidians and their deep-state cousins remain the main theme of the day in Europe.

The US, however, has emerged as a case study in hope, with some motion in the right direction, away from censorship and toward some gradual emergence of truth in the public mind. In other words, 2025 in Europe feels pretty much like 2023 in the US.

Share

It was gratifying to hear talks from the authors of the most important books on these topics and work to fill in some gaps of understanding.

It remains sadly true that no country has fully shaken off the calamity in economics, culture, politics, or health. No question, however, that the work of Brownstone is a bright light unto all nations right now.

There are many voices fighting for the right to speak and earn a living, all worthy of support from our Fellows program. Limits of resources remain a barrier.

Please support our work if you are able.

Clayton Baker is a brilliant physician who has chronicled what precisely the experience means for the medical profession. His book, published by Brownstone Institute, is now out in physical form: The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid. Kindle appears soon.

The next Philadelphia Supper club is April 3rd. We’ll be hosting guest speaker Laura Delano, a nationally recognized author focused on the problems with the American mental health industry. Get tickets here.

For the Midwest Supper Club, Steve Templeton is our guest on April 14th. He is the genius author of Fear of a Microbial Planet, which you certainly should read. Register to hear him here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Regulatory Question for the MAHA-MAGA Populists By Robert Malone. If MAHA is to become more than just a populist uprising, it is important to take the time to examine and develop public support for the boundaries between the proper role of government and the sovereign rights of the individual.

Inflation Is Repudiation By James Bovard. A century ago, Americans clearly recognized the moral implications of inflation. Vice President Calvin Coolidge bluntly declared in 1922: “Inflation is repudiation.” Did Donald Trump learn anything from watching Joe Biden economically suicide-bomb his own presidency.

How Performative Activism Enabled Mass Persecution By Josh Stylman. Reality engineering requires three components: institutional power to create the narrative, social pressure to enforce it, and the deliberate persecution of anyone who challenges either. The Covid era revealed how performative activism serves as this machinery’s most potent enforcement mechanism.

Behind the Choice for CDC Director By Robert Malone. President Trump has nominated Susan Monarez for the Director of the CDC. This has sent shock waves through the MAHA community, as they were expecting a Covid-era celebrity to take up the reins.

The Blinders of Ideology By Reverend John F. Naugle. The path forward is for us to abandon the outdated dichotomies through which we formerly interpreted politics and the world and instead turn our attention to how to make the world more and more human and less and less inhuman.

Science Magazine Attacks the Journal of the Academy of Public Health By Peter C. Gotzsche. Days after the Journal of the Academy of Public Health’s official launch, Science Magazine criticised it in a news item. A scientist wrote that the fact that Science feared our new journal suggested that we were on the right track.

The Post-Lockdown Disorientation in the Arts By Jeffrey Tucker. Snow White opened with devastating reviews and empty theaters coast to coast. It’s fascinating to reflect on how this film got caught in the cultural crosshairs. To understand it, we need to return to 2020 and the lockdowns.

FDA Finally Stops Amyl Nitrate “Poppers” but Still Permits Illicit Nitrous Oxide Sales By David Gortler. While the FDA has finally taken steps to close a regulatory loophole regarding “poppers” and amyl nitrate right before Trump’s FDA commissioner has taken office, they haven’t advanced regulatory action on illicit marketing, sales, and abuse of nitrous oxide.

LinkedIn and Soul-Sucking Corporate Pollyannaism By Toby Rogers. The discursive norms on LinkedIn are a convention, a social practice, a type of theater for the purposes of financial gain. The dialect is an artifice. Corporate Pollyannaism is unconcerned and often contemptuous of the truth.

Victorian Government Loses Fight to Keep Covid Health Advice Hidden By Rebekah Barnett. In the news this week, the incredible lengths taken by the Victorian government to hide the health advice on which its extremist Covid policies were supposedly based. The Victorian Government should have no qualms about releasing its top-secret health advice.

Academics Reveal That Water Is Transparent By Thomas Harrington. When reading In Covid’s Wake, it becomes immediately clear that its authors, Stephen Macedo and Frances Lee, have very little curiosity, never mind understanding, of the immense body of superb research produced outside the academy during the past five years.

More articles

Donate