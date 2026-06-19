BY JOSEPH VARON

View original article at Brownstone.org.

The case of a young child at Texas Children’s Hospital following a near-drowning incident has reignited a debate that medicine has struggled with for more than half a century. According to multiple media reports, the family sought judicial intervention to obtain additional time, explore transfer options, and investigate alternative therapeutic approaches before any final determination regarding brain death would foreclose those possibilities.[1,2] As so often happens in the modern United States of America, the story quickly moved beyond the walls of the hospital. Lawyers became involved. Politicians entered the discussion. Journalists amplified the controversy. Social media transformed a family’s private tragedy into a national debate. Yet, beneath the headlines lies a much deeper question.

As a matter of transparency, this is not an argument against brain death. Nor is it an attempt to overturn decades of neurological science. The neurological criteria for death emerged from legitimate clinical challenges and remain accepted by most physicians, hospitals, and courts. Rather, this is a reflection on what happens when medicine becomes so confident in its conclusions that it stops listening to those most affected by them.

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After more than four decades practicing medicine in emergency departments, intensive care units, and hospital wards, I have become increasingly convinced that many of the most difficult conflicts in healthcare are not caused by a lack of knowledge. More often, they arise when certainty begins to replace humility and when technical expertise is mistaken for complete understanding.

Sir William Osler frequently reminded physicians that medicine operates within a realm of uncertainty and probability.[3] Scientific knowledge continues to advance at a breathtaking pace. We can image the human brain in amazing detail, manipulate physiology in ways previous that generations could scarcely imagine, and sustain life through technologies that would have seemed miraculous only decades ago. Yet despite these advances, medicine remains an imperfect science. Every diagnosis carries assumptions. Every prognosis carries probabilities. Every prediction carries limitations.

More than 2,000 years before the advent of modern intensive care, Socrates recognized a truth that remains relevant today: wisdom begins with an awareness of the limits of one’s own knowledge. Scientific progress should increase our humility, not diminish it. Yet modern medicine occasionally behaves as though every important question has already been answered. Nowhere is this tendency more apparent than in discussions surrounding life, death, and the limits of medical intervention.

When Death Became Complicated

For most of human history, death was relatively straightforward. A person stopped breathing. The heart stopped beating. The body became cold. Families gathered, prayers were offered, and communities mourned. Death was painful, but it was rarely ambiguous. The development of modern intensive care medicine changed that reality forever. Mechanical ventilation made it possible to sustain respiration despite catastrophic neurological injury. Physicians suddenly encountered situations that previous generations could never have imagined. Hearts continued beating, blood continued circulating, and organs continued functioning despite devastating and apparently irreversible brain injury. Technology had created circumstances that nature had never previously allowed.

In 1968, the Ad Hoc Committee of the Harvard Medical School to Examine the Definition of Brain Death published its landmark report introducing neurological criteria for determining death.[4] The committee was not attempting to create controversy. It was attempting to solve a genuine medical dilemma created by advances in resuscitation, mechanical ventilation, and organ transplantation. Hospitals needed standards and physicians needed guidance. Courts needed definitions. The committee’s recommendations would eventually influence the development of modern legal standards regarding the determination of death.[5]

From a practical perspective, these developments were understandable and necessary. Yet practical solutions do not necessarily resolve philosophical questions. A legal definition is not the same thing as a universal truth. A neurological diagnosis is not the same thing as a complete answer to every question surrounding life, death, consciousness, and personhood. Just imagine standing beside your daughter like in the case in Texas. Her skin is warm. Her heart continues to beat. The ventilator moves her chest rhythmically. Family members pray quietly nearby. Then a physician enters the room and says, “Your child is dead.”

The physician may be medically correct. The parents may be unable to reconcile that conclusion with the reality before their eyes. Both may be acting in good faith. Yet they are speaking different languages. The physician is speaking the language of neurology. The parents are speaking the language of love.

This distinction helps explain why controversies involving brain death continue to emerge despite decades of legal and medical precedent. Karen Ann Quinlan, Nancy Cruzan, and Jahi McMath became household names because their cases forced society to confront difficult questions regarding autonomy, personhood, family authority, disability, and the limits of medical power.[6-8] James Bernat and his colleagues recognized decades ago that defining death requires both conceptual clarity and clinical criteria.[9] Medicine can establish definitions. Society must still wrestle with their meaning.

Prognostication Is Not Prophecy

Over the course of my career, I have become increasingly cautious whenever physicians use words such as “impossible,” “never,” or “no chance.” Experience has taught me that medicine deals in probabilities rather than certainties.

Several years ago, my colleagues and I reported the case of a patient who presented with an arterial pH of 6.62, profound metabolic acidosis, severe hyperkalemia, and physiology that most clinicians would regard as incompatible with life.[10] Virtually every prognostic model would predict death. Most physicians would assume survival to be impossible. Yet the patient survived and ultimately left the hospital neurologically intact.

I recount this story not because it represents the norm. It does not. Rather, it remains instructive because it reminds us that medicine occasionally encounters outcomes that fall outside even our most confident predictions. Such cases are not arguments against science. They are arguments against arrogance.

My appreciation for uncertainty became deeply personal in 2014 when I suffered a vertebral artery dissection resulting in a posterior circulation stroke and Wallenberg syndrome.[11] For nineteen days I occupied a hospital bed rather than standing beside one. I ceased being the physician and became the patient. I listened as physicians discussed my prognosis. Several questioned whether I would ever fully recover. Others doubted that I would walk normally again. Their assessments were not unreasonable. They were making the best judgments possible based upon the information available at the time.

Yet within weeks I was walking. Within months I returned to practice. What that experience taught me was not that physicians are often wrong. In my experience, physicians are remarkably accurate. Modern medicine has achieved extraordinary levels of diagnostic and prognostic precision. The lesson was something else entirely. Prognostication is not prophecy. Physicians see probabilities. We do not see the future. Humility is not the acknowledgment that we know nothing. Humility is the recognition that we do not know everything.

Indeed, the purpose of prognostication is not to predict the future with certainty. It is to estimate probabilities based upon the best available evidence. Most of the time those estimates are correct. Occasionally they are not. Wisdom lies in recognizing both truths simultaneously.

Watching the events in Houston unfold, I find myself returning to a question that guided my own recovery. Who knows more about a disease than the one who suffers it? Today, I find myself asking a related question: Who understands the suffering of a critically ill child better than the parents standing at the bedside? That question does not invalidate medical expertise. It simply reminds us that expertise is not the only form of knowledge that matters.

What Families Fear Most

More than twenty years ago, my colleagues and I published a two-part review examining the legal, ethical, practical, and religious dimensions of withholding and withdrawing life support.[12,13] Looking back, I remain convinced that communication is the cornerstone of resolving end-of-life conflicts. Throughout my career, I have learned that families can often survive grief. We know that grief, painful as it may be, is the natural consequence of loss and an unavoidable part of the human experience. What many families struggle to survive is regret.

Regret is the lingering suspicion that something more could have been done. It is the belief that another consultation might have been obtained, another treatment explored, another institution contacted, another transfer attempted, or another day granted. Unlike grief, which often softens with time, regret has a tendency to deepen. It becomes the question that returns years later in quiet moments and sleepless nights. What if we had tried? This reality may explain why the current controversy resonates so deeply with the public. Most people are not reviewing neurological examinations or analyzing imaging studies. They are imagining themselves as parents standing beside a critically ill child and asking a simple question: If this were my child, would I want every reasonable avenue explored?

The issue is not whether every intervention will succeed. The issue is whether families are able to reach a place where they genuinely believe that every reasonable effort was made.

Hope Is Not the Enemy of Science

Modern medicine sometimes treats hope as though it were the opposite of science. In reality, they occupy different domains. Science helps us understand probabilities. Hope helps human beings endure uncertainty.

The French philosopher Blaise Pascal recognized that not every aspect of human existence can be reduced to calculation.[14] Human beings are creatures of love, duty, memory, responsibility, faith, and fear. Every physician who has spent meaningful time at the bedside eventually learns this lesson.

Years ago, after a lengthy discussion regarding a devastating neurological injury, a patient’s wife asked me a simple question: “Doctor, if this were your husband, what would you do?” No algorithm answers that question. No guideline resolves it. At that moment, medicine ceases to be purely scientific and becomes profoundly human.

Hope is not denial. It is not ignorance. It is not a rejection of evidence. Hope is the refusal to surrender the possibility that tomorrow may look different from today. The best physicians I have known never offered false hope, but neither did they rush to extinguish it. They understood that hope changes as circumstances change. Sometimes hope means recovery. Sometimes hope means more time. Sometimes hope means comfort. Sometimes hope simply means knowing that everything that could reasonably be done was done.

The Physician We Are Slowly Losing

Several weeks ago, I wrote about Charles Augustus Leale in Brownstone Journal, the young physician who attended Abraham Lincoln after he was shot. Leale possessed none of the technologies available to modern physicians. Yet when confronted with one of the most consequential medical emergencies in American history, he understood something fundamental about the profession he had entered. Medicine begins with service.

Edmund Pellegrino repeatedly argued that medicine is not merely a technical enterprise but a moral one.[15] Francis Peabody expressed a similar sentiment when he wrote that “the secret of the care of the patient is in caring for the patient.”[16] Maimonides understood centuries ago that knowledge alone was insufficient. Wisdom, compassion, humility, and moral judgment were equally important components of healing.

The physician we are slowly losing is not the physician who lacks knowledge. Knowledge is abundant. Medical information is more accessible today than at any point in human history. The physician we are losing is the one who understands that scientific expertise alone does not resolve every human dilemma.

The greatest physicians I have known never feared uncertainty. They respected it. They understood that medicine exists at the intersection of knowledge and mystery, evidence and judgment, science and humanity.

Organ Donation and Public Trust

Any discussion of brain death inevitably touches upon organ donation and transplantation. Organ transplantation remains one of the greatest achievements in modern medicine. Thousands of lives have been saved through the extraordinary generosity of donors and their families. At the same time, the success of transplantation depends upon something more fragile than technology. It depends upon trust. Families must believe that decisions regarding death are made solely in the interest of the patient before them. Transparency, communication, and respect are therefore essential.

Whether concerns are justified in a particular case is often less important than the fact that they exist. Trust, once lost, is extraordinarily difficult to restore. Families should never leave these encounters feeling dismissed, excluded, or rushed through life-altering decisions. In the long run, public confidence in transplantation depends not merely upon medical outcomes but upon trust in the fairness, transparency, and integrity of the process itself.

Wisdom Leaves Room to Listen

The controversy surrounding this child in Texas will eventually fade from the headlines. Court orders will expire. Medical records will be archived. Politicians and journalists will move on to other controversies. Yet the questions raised by this case will remain, because they are not really questions about brain death alone. They are questions about trust, humility, hope, and whether medicine still remembers that families are not obstacles to be managed but partners to be heard.

Søren Kierkegaard observed that life can only be understood backward, yet it must be lived forward.[17] Families confronting catastrophic illness do not possess the luxury of hindsight. They must make decisions in the uncertainty of the present moment, often while exhausted, frightened, and grieving. Some readers may conclude that this debate is ultimately about brain death. I am no longer convinced that it is. I believe it is about something much larger. It is about whether medicine still remembers that every diagnosis belongs to a human being, every prognosis belongs to a family, and every act of healing begins with listening.

Physicians can define brain death. Legislatures can codify brain death. Courts can adjudicate brain death. None of them can fully explain life. The greatest physicians I have known understood that distinction. They recognized that wisdom begins where certainty ends. And wisdom, unlike certainty, always leaves room to listen.

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