Joseph Marine, MD
4h

Beautiful reflection!

Nakayama
3h

The article was excellently written and provided a very vivid impression, as if I were there watching the Milky Way as well. I praise the author for his call to appreciate nature, and the natural beauty around us. Yet the article has touched on many important issues without addressing them further (that will require at least a book). May the author enlighten us in the future.

My apologies to the author: I am to interrupt that beauty a little bit. Human vision, per physics, is skin deep. Human perception based on what we see AND reason, can sometimes go deeper, even a lot deeper. However, only a small number of us have that kind of penetrating insight. If we are not careful, the dark sky and twinkling stars might be just the top of the dome and some artificial lighting. Human vision "cuts" both ways: sometimes it beats a thousand words, sometimes it may seal a lie for hundreds of years. Be careful about what we see, and even more careful about what we perceive.

