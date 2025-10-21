BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The “No Kings” rallies come five years after agencies locked people in homes, closed schools and churches, and forced masks and shots on the population. Nary a word of complaint from the people who flooded town centers this weekend. They seem to be happy for tyranny provided it comes from agencies operating under the cover of science.

Back then, society was shut down entirely. Five years later, the government is now shut down. It’s been 18 days, and hardly anyone seems to care much. There is an odd poetic justice to this.

Brownstone Institute made appearances at the European Parliament, spreading the message of freedom in a land where it is desperately needed. Not only that: our fellows and writers have worked every angle: in social media, Senate testimony, documentaries, and so much more. The times are changing…dramatically.

Francis Collins Accidentally Reveals His Own Incompetence By Ian Miller. Collins also acknowledged that the public health profession, the profession he was effectively leading during the most important crisis of its modern existence, paid “zero” attention to what the ensuing trade-offs would be from the immense restrictions imposed on the public.

Fauci’s Lies Are Catching up with Him By Robert Malone. It turns out that Senator Paul did know what he was talking about, and it was Fauci that was lying and deflecting. Or maybe it was just a memory failure, as Fauci repeatedly claimed during his Missouri v Biden testimony.

A Helpless, Weary, and Traumatized Populace By Thomas Harrington. For many, I think, the idea that governments might have the capacity and the desire to assault their own populations with well-organized and persistent campaigns of information warfare seems rather far-fetched.

Too Big to Fail By Julie Ponesse. Whether on the plains of Shirah or in a lab in Marburg, faith in human technology outpaces our ability to focus and mold it. The “We can, so we will” attitude barrels us ahead without the guidance of whether “We should.”

Brownstone Institute’s Struggle for a Better World By Brownstone Institute. So many institutions, including nonprofits, failed us for these terrible years. From under the rubble came Brownstone Institute to show the way out. We see the profound difference it makes for a single voice to rise up and empower so many other voices.

Inside the Henry Ford Vaccine Controversy By Maryanne Demasi. When an unpublished study from one of America’s most respected hospital networks surfaced in the US Senate last month, it reignited a fierce debate in medicine: are vaccinated children healthier than unvaccinated children?

The Pandemic That Broke Our Faith in Modeling By Paul Thacker. There is no going back to a time before Covid-19 made our world crazy. You are right to be mistrustful of trusted officials and respected institutions. Zweig’s writing lays out all the evidence you need to feel this way.

Charlie Kirk and Socrates By Bert Olivier. In short, it appears that, as several commentators have observed – and as we know from history – in death, Charlie Kirk is proving to be much stronger than in life. This has always been the case with martyrs.

Vaccine Misunderstanding…or Intentional Deception? By Lori Weintz. With Covid-19 we were told that vaccination was our only way out of the pandemic, that natural immunity from prior infection was insufficient protection, and that the Covid vaccines were 95% effective. Except it wasn’t, because “95% effective” was based on obfuscation.

The Rise and Fall of Scientific Journals and a Way Forward By Martin Kulldorff. Scientific journals have had enormous positive impact on the development of science, but in some ways, they are now hampering rather than enhancing open scientific discourse. After reviewing the history and current problems with journals, a new academic publishing model is proposed.

Echoes of the Great Famine in the Covid Era By Robert Billard. The lesson is simple. Trust people with their lives, their choices, their communities. Governments have formal responsibilities to their people, and micromanaging breathing or bread consumption are not among them. Let crises teach humility, not hubris.

Trump Covets the Nobel Peace Prize By Ramesh Thakur. Trump supporters discount his character traits and take his policies and results seriously. Haters cannot get over the flaws to seriously evaluate policies and outcomes. No prizes for guessing which group the Nobel committee is likely to belong to.

