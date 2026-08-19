Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

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PutativePathogen
16h

I paused and read aloud to my husband the paragraphs regarding Elena Ceausescu and Mielke, Then I related something my history professor said during our senior seminar. "Robespierre loved humanity; Danton loved the human being." That difference between ideology and reality has stayed with me for 40 years.

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