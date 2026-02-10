BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Some fantastic news. Brownstone Institute has cooperated with MAHA books to produce a treasure for the ages. It is The Great Barrington Declaration: Documents, Defenses, and Disputations, edited by Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff. It is now available for presale. We highly recommend the hardback, which is huge at 750 pages but worth it. This is a hinge of history. You will be proud to keep this volume in the family.

Note that our supper clubs keep expanding. Hope to see you soon. Meanwhile, consider a gift to Brownstone Institute in the depths of these winter months. The work your support provides is doing enormous good for the world.

As part of pushing the public mind in the right direction, Brownstone Institute’s new weekly show has kicked off with major thinkers and doers behind the growing community of resistance. The newest one we were sure would be taken down from YouTube. So far, that hasn’t happened.

Share

More appears in the pages of Brownstone Journal. Please see the links below.

Here’s a list of supper clubs coming up. We are now coast to coast! Pick one and go. See the map.

If you have a speaker suggestion for any of our current or future supper club locations, please contact us at operations@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Epstein’s Gates to Pandemonium By Jordi Pigem. Epstein brings to mind a darkness that involved horrible violence to children and, most likely, explicit invocation of powerful evil forces. Gates and Epstein, pandemic and pandemonium, may be closer than we thought.

Pity the College Kids By Christine Black. I wanted to hear from other college students around the country about what happened to them during the Covid period. These young people are our future doctors, lawyers, teachers, writers, parents, politicians, business owners. From different sources, I gathered stories.

The Silence of the Waiting Rooms By Joseph Varon. The waiting rooms are quiet now. Yet, in the face of this silence, there is hope—an opportunity for action. By reaching out to local representatives, supporting community clinics, individuals can contribute to turning the tide.

The Hijacking of Bitcoin By Aaron Day. The original vision for Bitcoin was simple: peer-to-peer digital cash, free from banks and government. However, the document argues that Bitcoin is now pushed as “digital gold,” a scarce asset for Wall Street, with slow and expensive transactions for everyday use.

The Third Period: My Covid Speech in the Czech Parliament By Tomas Furst. We owe understanding, catharsis, and lessons learned to the thousands of people whom we allowed to die during Covid and to their loved ones. We owe it to our children whose education, social life, and mental health we significantly disrupted.

Nipah Virus and the New Public Health Order By David Bell. A large outbreak of hysteria occurred in the media over the past week, regarding a small Nipah virus outbreak in eastern India. ‘Hysteria’ is the correct word in terms of proportionality. It is not the right word in terms of intent.

Miracles in the (In)famous Pfizer Trial By Eyal Shahar. We are approaching the fifth anniversary of the trial that set the stage for the vaccination of billions by an experimental product — the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine (BNT162b2). No other scientific paper affected so many within months of its publication.

DNA Paper Retraction Update By Jessica Rose. Within just over a week of publishing our paper, we received an email notification from the publisher of the journal that our paper was “under investigation” prompted by “pubpeer commenter” Kevin Patrick under the pseudonym Actinopolyspora biskrensis.

How the Public Feels Post-Covid By Meryl Nass. Below, I critique an “Opinion Piece” by a journalist who knows nothing about pandemic countermeasures, except that it is his job to pan whatever the current administration is doing, especially if it will reduce the risks of Gain-of-Function research.

The Prostate Cancer Test Dilemma By Maryanne Demasi. It’s patients — not governments — who should steer their own medical decisions, once they’ve been fully informed. The story of the PSA test reminds us that well-intentioned medicine can cause real harm when certainty is oversold and humility is lost.

Help Make “The Rash” by Walter Kirn By Brownstone Institute. Brownstone Institute is well-positioned to be a fiscal sponsor of this effort. This is why Brownstone is stepping up to help with raising the necessary capital to see this project to fruition.

The Most Socialist System in America Is the One Feeding Us—and It’s Failing By Mollie Engelhart. Our food system is not a free market. It is not capitalism in any recognizable form. It is a government-engineered economy propped up by taxpayer dollars at every stage. Each year, more than $40 billion is used to subsidize commodity crops.

When Early Cancer Warnings Are Ignored By Charlotte Kuperwasser. After witnessing, and continuing to witness, the reaction to emerging information about the early cancer signal related to Covid-19 vaccination or infection, I recalled the historical timelines of other early cancer signals.

More articles

Donate