BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

View original article at Brownstone.org.

At this year’s annual gala, we unveiled OpenVSafe.org, a tool to back our best-selling book Cries for Help. It puts together and correlates 20 different databases of shot injury and death. The result is a massive catalog of terrible truths that the CDC worked for years to keep from the public. It was obtained only via court order. This book and this tool document crimes on a massive scale.

The V-safe program has been shut down, of course. It revealed too much that the public is not supposed to know about the federal vaccine program. Better not to create a paper trail that can be exposed by court order, they decided.

A tool that survives is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS. The government’s website is nearly unusable. The same person who developed OpenVSafe.org also created OpenVAERS.com. This site, as sponsored by Brownstone Institute and React19, is updated continually.

Both websites should be bookmarked. You can share any of many thousands of stories.

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OpenVAERS.com has just started clocking injuries from Moderna’s new flu product, which was backed by $750 million in capital funding. And why not? The manufacturer enjoys liability protection. Government subsidizes the shots. And the injuries themselves result in new and escalating revenue for the medical system and pharmaceutical industry.

The new shots only came out in August. Already, you can see there are 64 reports. They seem already as bad as the early days of the Covid shots that preceded them.

They include abdominal discomfort, chills, fatigue, feeding disorder, hallucination, malaise, nausea, pain, poor quality sleep, pyrexia, arthralgia, ear pain, headache, myalgia, nasopharyngitis, elevated body temperature, mobility decreased, pain in extremity, skin discolouration, telangiectasia, asthenia, dehydration, polyuria, visual field defect, musculoskeletal stiffness, back pain, dysstasia, gait inability, injection site pain, tremor, and so on.

This is just round one. Some of these people will experience disability and death. We won’t know because the software makes it extremely hard to update an entry. If you were looking at this as a casual observer, you might say that these people are being poisoned. That’s the way laymen speak. Science prefers a different language but the effects are basically the same.

This is no surprise because the same appeared in the product trial. The effectiveness was low (27% relative) but there were more than one hundred deaths. Why in the world was it approved? The former head of the FDA, Dr. Marty Makary, tried to stop it alongside his team. He and his team were all fired in what is known within government circles as the Friday night massacre – one massacre to enable another.

Every Walgreens and CVS in the country is now pushing these shots on unsuspecting customers with colorful and happy signs about free injections for everyone 50 and over. Many of the customers will turn into data entries in the VAERS system. Science tells us they are mere anecdotes, just case studies. We await the RCT and peer review to tell us what is really happening but that requires millions in funding and will enable countless more injuries, just as OpenVSafe.org documents.

How is this allowed to go on? How long before protests begin outside the pharmacies, same as they take place outside abortion clinics? It might be a while because the only outlet to report on this is the users on X. Most other social media still throttles or censors such talk.

Here’s the problem. The injured go to the doctor. And pay. They are referred to a specialist. And pay. The specialists order one, two, and three diagnostic tests. They turn up nothing but the injured still pay for them. Sometimes there is a surgery. The injured person pays again. And hospital stays. Pay again.

Before you know it, $100K is transferred from the patient to the system. Everyone is making money even as the harmed person’s bank account is drained. It’s up to the insurer what to cover and what not to cover.

The book Cries for Help documents thousands of such cases. These people have no authentic recourse, no justice. People generally do not understand this until they are injured. The text fields of V-safe are filled with people threatening lawsuits, with no knowledge that this is simply not possible.

This violates every moral intuition. So too does the idea that the government would approve a dangerous shot that is indemnified as a product to be distributed at taxpayer expense in retail shops all over the country, even as the injuries and inevitable deaths stack up while the VC funders make bank.

Remember that the shotmakers are publicly traded. They socialize their injuries and privatize their profits while bearing no liability for harms. This is not the way Adam Smith imagined capitalism was supposed to work.

This all sounds terrible but consider: what’s been held in secret for many decades is now coming out into the open. We’ll make progress until X is taken over or nationalized and until Amazon is pressured to remove our book. That could happen. Indeed it happened only a few years ago. Amazon blocked many publications related to this topic.

Nor can we put all blame on the Trump administration employees who promised to shut down this killing machine. They do what they can. Goliath is more powerful than one man but many men and women can make a difference. Already the astonishing statements by Calley Means, having seen how the system works from the inside, have gone nuclear.

As they said in The Godfather before gang warfare broke out and lasted until the heads of the five families met their demise, things are loosening up. They sure are.

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