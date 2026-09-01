BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Brownstone Institute just finished up an absolutely spectacular weekend at Polyface Farm in Virginia. Thrilling speeches, interviews, social time, and the best chicken and pork on the planet, the experience was a blast for everyone. Many of our supper club hosts were in attendance and more clubs are on the way.

If you could not make this event, consider joining us at our annual conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee, November 6-7, 2026! This is your tribe, and while the Internet is essential, there’s nothing in this world to compare with an in-person meeting. Here you meet the top thinkers and voices in our world plus make new friends for life. Register now.

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The times are good because the momentum is tilting in the right direction. You surely saw what happened in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro held a press conference about two people who died from measles. It was a cudgel for political use against the Amish who have started to vote. The information was false, as confirmed by the coroner and the public health commissioner. Shapiro miscalculated badly and is now letting press calls go to voice mail.

This fear-mongering is designed to manipulate the public and cozy up to the pharmaceutical industry. But we’ve seen how this playbook works and now we have whole armies of people to investigate and call out the frauds. We know how the scam works and won’t be bamboozled again.

Much is changing right now. History will record our times as the death of one paradigm and the birth of the new. From the rule by phony experts to the new birth of freedom itself: this is the trajectory and the plan.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today. Our low amount of spending on development means that what you contribute goes to programs that matter.

The Brownstone Show is thriving. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Patrick Newman. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Herd Immunity Fallacy By Jennifer Smith. Even under idealized assumptions of highly effective or “sterilizing” immunity, maintaining herd immunity in practice is complicated by continual population turnover, global migration, and the ease of international travel, all of which allow for repeated reintroduction of pathogens into communities.

Does the Flu Vaccine Prevent Death? By Eyal Shahar. My letter is concerned with the effect of the flu vaccine on flu-related death. That’s the ultimate endpoint of interest for vaccine effectiveness (VE) research, yet it is not captured in most studies that employ the test-negative design.

America’s Drug Shortage Is a National Security Crisis By Joseph Varon. A nation that cannot supply its hospitals with essential medicines is not merely experiencing an inconvenient drug shortage. It has discovered a strategic vulnerability, and the next time that vulnerability is exposed may be precisely when we can least afford it.

Game Theory and the Push to Go Along By Brownstone Institute. The final kill switch is transparent noncoerced consent. Instead of taking “a share of the loot” from the drug-DOPE game, we need our universities, the National Institutes of Health, and our medical system to enshrine the principle of non-coerced consent.

Four Forms of Numericide By Alan Cassels. Four targets — blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and BMI — the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, four ways to medicalize you, four ways to apply a disease-mongered label to you, and four avenues for you to start living under a dark cloud.

WHO’s High-Price Pandemic Plan By David Bell and Ramesh Thakur. The Leeds authors call for transparency and honesty in assessing global health priorities, and in paying for them. The Australian government has a choice to be constructive on behalf of its taxpayers and require better, or through blind acquiescence remain the problem.

Was My Paper on Flu Vaccine Studies a “Hot Potato” for Editors? By Eyal Shahar. Over the years, authors have shared a similar analytical strategy: Early respiratory events were considered differently from later respiratory events (on the assumption that no effect is expected until immunity is built up). “Early” has typically been within two weeks post-vaccination.

Rethinking Polio By Forrest Maready. The prevailing understanding of poliovirus pathogenesis posits that the virus, following intestinal infection, gains access to the central nervous system through viremia and subsequent crossing of the blood-brain barrier. However, this model fails to explain several features of the historical polio epidemic.

David Morens and the Problem of Obedience By Reverend John F. Naugle. We are all obedient to someone. When in the service of evil, obedience destroys freedom. When in the service of good, obedience perfects freedom. Ultimately the fight is between free servants of the truth and those who are slaves to lies.

What Would a Brutally Honest Man Look Like? By Filipe Rafaeli. Among pre-exposure, when you take it to prevent contagion, or post-exposure, when you take it after having contact with an infected person to try to avoid the disease, there are 18 studies. And all of the prophylaxis studies are positive.

George Orwell’s Warning to Britain By Mike Fairclough. Great Britain, where I live, once prided itself on eccentricity, irreverence, and the right to say unpopular things. Today, people living in my country have been arrested over social media posts and other digital communications.

What Did Fauci Mean by “Game On?” By Jeffrey Tucker. Working with military intelligence and pharmaceutical companies, Fauci and his colleagues eventually hatched an audacious plan to delay natural immunity for ten months as they awaited both the election and the viable release of the injectable product called a vaccine.

Staying Human: Introduction By Thomas Harrington. I plan to spend my remaining days rooting around in the humus of the daily in the hope of coming to better recognize and embrace its abundant stores of beauty, connection, loyalty, and love. Care to traipse along with me?

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