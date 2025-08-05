BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Origins of Medical Harm By David Marks. Although advances in biomedicine have strengthened the ability of physicians to combat some diseases and effectively face emergencies, the guiding compassionate principles of medical care have, for the most part, been lost.

The American Society of Pediatrics: Mining Children for Profit By David Bell. In fascist societies, such decisions are removed and taken into the hands of experts and authoritarian institutions. Medical professions and their academies have a long history of supporting such approaches, and the AAP seems increasingly determined to replicate that path.

Vaccine Liability Is on the Table By James Lyons-Weiler. The national conversation on vaccine injury and accountability has returned—from within the halls of power. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. issued a rebuke of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, calling it a morass of inefficiency, favoritism, and outright corruption.

Eddington and the Death of Civility By Randall Bock. This isn’t just about Eddington. It’s about all of us. When civility disappears, when personal morality gives way to mass messaging and digital spectacle – along with self-victimhood worship, we lose not just our mooring, but our communities.

The Modern Slave By Josh Stylman. Most people hear ‘modern slavery’ and picture trafficking victims or sweatshop workers—suffering that’s clearly visible, obviously wrong. What if the most effective slavery in history isn’t hidden—but public, celebrated, and defended by the very people it enslaves?

Into the Abyss: How Bad Can the Covid Vaccine Story Get? By Gigi Foster, Paul Frijters, and Michael Baker. What is the worst estimate of the impact of the Covid vaccines on the count of living humans for which there is both some degree of empirical evidence and biological plausibility? Let us consider the worst.

Freedom in a Post-Covid World By Jeffrey Tucker. All of this has to go, to be replaced by mediated experiences scripted by large institutions both public and private. This way, we are all dependent. Our lives can be turned on and off depending on the will of our masters.

Aluminum-Adsorbed Vaccines and Chronic Diseases of the Medical Establishment By Tomas Furst. See the new study by Andersson et al., titled “Aluminum-adsorbed vaccines and chronic diseases in childhood.” In its current state, the data does not support the conclusion of the study. The paper should be retracted.

Needed: Stupid Anonymous By Steven Kritz. Admitting stupidity is the third rail of the American psyche. In addition, I have found that stupid actions tend to be based on rigid ideology or fear, both of which are hard to overcome.

On Defiling the Human Body By Bert Olivier. How does this 14th-century perspective compare with the attitude towards the human body that one witnesses in today’s world? Putting it plainly, the medieval detour puts current practices involving the human body in a perspective that should be unsettling.

How to Mount a Religious Liberty Challenge to a Childhood Vaccine Mandate By Jay Richards. Parents can have strong reasons to delay or forgo, for their children, drugs on the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule. Let’s hope that the Supreme Court will recognize the rights of such parents if it’s called to rule on this question.

Power of the Purse: NIH Distributes Billions for Research and Studies By Lori Weintz. Let’s not forget that these compromised people at the National Institutes of Health, which is the umbrella organization for the CDC, FDA, and NIAID, are the ones who review, and often profit from, the drugs and vaccines that they approve.

