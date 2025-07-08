BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

“It’s a fake,” went the cry last week when Brownstone Institute published a memo from the major pharma lobbying force.

The memo plotted to terminate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s position at HHS. He has used that position to investigate and tether Big Agriculture and Big Pharma, two of the most powerful industries on the planet. The memo outlined strategies for stopping him.

It came to us via a leak that fell into the hands of our author and scientist James Lyons-Weiler. He had every reason to believe it was authentic, and we agreed. So we published. There was an explosion and then investigations, plus the usual smears.

Several days later, Stat News published an article on the brouhaha and sheepishly admitted that their reporters had confirmed its authenticity. It came from a note taker at a session of a strategy working group. The date was April 3, 2025. The next two months were some of the strangest we’ve ever experienced with events unfolding exactly as the memo laid out.

Part of the strategy was to recruit people from within MAGA/MAHA to split the ranks and confound the opposition, the old “divide and conquer” plot known since the ancient world.

Meanwhile, RFK and his team are forging ahead. The expert committee that advises CDC, previously consisting entirely of captured puppets and now replaced with independent voices, voted to eliminate Thimerosal from vaccines. It was an obvious decision but pharma went nuts, as if their world had collapsed.

This is a very long battle. We are dealing here with one of the world’s most powerful industries, a lobbying force so terrifying that it actually managed to shut down the world economy five years ago. Such is not easily taken down.

We don’t get support from any pharmaceutical company or government so we are in a position to tell the truth. We are only supported by you.

In other news, our Spanish affiliate is doing so well. Be sure to subscribe.

Our Polyface Farm conference September 12-13, 2025, will sell to capacity. Only 96 spots remain of 400. Registration will shut down at some point. Many of the hotels that are listed on the Polyface page are full, but there are still plenty of other hotels in the Staunton area that have availability. However, we recommend that you don’t delay making your hotel reservations when you register for the event! After August 15, late fees will apply.

Mark your calendars for our 5th Annual Conference & Gala, to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah October 31 - November 1, 2025. More information about details will be forthcoming.

The Midwest Supper Club welcomes Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliot on Monday, July 14th. Treasurer Elliot will touch on topics such as what is being done to prohibit Central Bank Digital Currency in the state, to ensure that Hoosiers’ personal data remains private, and to fight against banks that debank individuals based on their political actions and speech. Get tickets here.

The West Hartford Supper Club welcomes Brownstone Fellow, evolutionary biologist, and podcaster Bret Weinstein on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bret will share insights on what it is like to be in his position as a voice of clarity with independent media, and what he has learned over the last several years in his role. Get tickets here. Note: About three-quarters of the available tickets are already sold for this supper club. Don’t delay if you want to join us for this event.

The Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Brownstone Senior Brownstone Scholar, Brownstone Fellow, founding member of Brownstone Spain, and Professor Emeritus of Hispanic Studies at Trinity College Thomas Harrington on Tuesday, August 5. Tom will talk about the disastrous result following humanities practitioners’ abandonment of their historical mission to synthesize broad schemas in favor of aping the analytical approach of scientists. Get tickets here.

We’ve Let Them Get Deep Inside Our Heads and Our Communal Lives By Thomas Harrington. What has changed is that there has been a concerted psychological campaign to effectively insert abstract and often empirically questionable paradigms of sickness between individual citizens and their understanding of their own bodies.

The Documents Speak. And They Tell a Very Different Story. By Kim Witczak. We were told public health messaging during Covid was about “following the science.” But what this FOIA-obtained document reveals is something very different: A strategic communication campaign designed to shape perception, influence behavior, and saturate culture through entertainment and media.

Rethinking US Global Health Funding: Welcome, and Long Overdue By REPPARE. We agree that the international community should continue to support less-resourced members. However, we disagree that this should consist of perpetual and increasing payments to centralized agencies such as GFATM, GAVI, and the Pandemic Fund, or donor bureaucracies like USAID.

Defunding Gavi: An Important Step Toward Decolonization? By David Bell. While chipping away at disease by disease with commodities like vaccines has proven lucrative to the health bureaucracy, it is not building the capacity and independence that offers a way out. Downsizing Gavi provides an opportunity to turn rhetoric into reality.

Kennedy and Medical Wearables: A Clarification By Charles Eisenstein. Those who uphold a vision of a reunion of nature and civilization are right to be vigilant against the techno-totalitarian potential of medical technology like wearables. But let’s not allow our vigilance to be hijacked by forces seeking to neutralize our movement.

Why Organizations Die While Cities Live Forever By Russ Gonnering. Why do organizations and companies die while cities seem to live on? Why did the Western Roman Empire end in 476 A.D while the Eastern counterpart lasted for almost another 1,000 years?

Zohran Mamdani—Bastard Son Of 33 Liberty Street By David Stockman. Sure, Zohran Mamdani, surprise winner of the Dem primary for New York City mayor, is an ultra-left-wing wackadoo. But it occurs to us that this veritable assault on sanity deserves a more profound rebuke than the one the Donald fired off.

Retsef Levi Explains His Vote against Routine RSV Monoclonal Use in Newborns By Maryanne Demasi. Levi is no stranger to weighing risk. A professor at MIT with deep experience in data analytics and risk-based decision-making, he had combed through five clinical trials of RSV monoclonals, including clesrovimab and its predecessor, nirsevimab.

The Plot to Get RFK By James Lyons-Weiler. On the eve before the US Senate reconvenes, a detailed secret trade-association memo plotting the removal of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has leaked. It reads like a coup attempt against regulatory reform.

“Jail Bharo!”—Channelling Our Inner Gandhi By Ramesh Thakur. The person most associated with civil disobedience is Mahatma Gandhi. In effect, he instrumentalised, operationalised, and weaponised Thoreau’s concept of civil disobedience (1849), turning it into an effective technique for peaceful mass mobilisation against a powerful opponent to win independence.

A Translation Guide to Progressive Slavespeak By David Thunder. Indeed, these concepts, at least as they are typically employed by “progressives,” could be described, without exaggeration, as a species of slavespeak. By this, I simply mean that they are used disingenuously, to rationalise political oppression and slavery.

