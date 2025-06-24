BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

A note from a professor in Norway reached us over the weekend. He cited data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health on the use of cardiac medication (class C, heart and circulatory system) among young people, 15-44 years old. It shows an increase of over 20 percent from 2020 to 2024. The increase began in 2021 and coincided with the Covid vaccine rollout to the younger population from the summer of that year.

We can add this report to the hundreds we’ve already received, from all corners of the planet, all pointing to the undeniable truth. Those shots not only failed but were and are deeply dangerous. At some point, they will be pulled. They are already heavily restricted and deprecated.

Content this past week deals with the great myth that they saved "millions" whereas the opposite is likely true. Until this problem is confronted honestly and openly by public health the world over, and the industry held accountable, along with all its political enablers, there will be zero trust. Even with truth and justice, trust is gone for this generation.

We have some hope that restrictions on the out-of-control pharma cartel are tightening, perhaps even affecting rules on advertising. Maybe this can help address industry capture in media.

Events in Israel have profoundly affected the lives and safety of some of our researchers there and one of our top Fellows. They need help and support right now. If you have considered supporting our fellowship program, right now is the time. Please help.

Our Polyface Farm conference September 12-13, 2025, will sell to capacity. Registration will shut down at some point. Many of the hotels that are listed on the Polyface page are full, but there are still plenty of other hotels in the Staunton area that have availability. However, we recommend that you don’t delay making your hotel reservations when you register for the event!

On Wednesday, June 25th, the West Hartford Supper Club welcomes reporter and famed star of Epoch TV Jan Jakielek, who will share insights on what it is like to be in his position as a voice of clarity with independent media, and what he has learned over the last several years in his role. Get tickets here.

The Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Selena Fitanides on Tuesday, July 1st. Selena is a Massachusetts-based, constitutional rights attorney focused on free speech, religious freedom, and due process rights. She’ll talk about Unconstitutional Information Control during the Covid Operation. Get tickets here.

The Midwest Supper Club welcomes Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliot on Monday, July 14th. Treasurer Elliot will touch on topics such as what is being done to prohibit Central Bank Digital Currency in the state, to ensure that Hoosiers’ personal data remains private, and to fight against banks that debank individuals based on their political actions and speech. Get tickets here.

Vindication for the Unvaccinated? By David Marks. No matter how much information about the abuses of powerful forces during the pandemic, no matter how much is learned about the deviant behavior of leadership and government agencies, the unvaccinated have yet to be vindicated.

Did Covid Vaccines Really Save Millions? By Yaakov Ophir. Our research team undertook a structured, step-by-step evaluation of the empirical foundations of the “millions saved” narrative. We critically examined the hypothetical statistical models that produced this extraordinary figure, as well as multiple randomized controlled trials and large-scale observational studies.

Cochrane on a Suicide Mission By Peter C. Gøtzsche. The Cochrane Collaboration publishes systematic reviews of healthcare interventions in the Cochrane Library. It was once a highly respected institution, but this has changed, and I shall tell a particularly grotesque story about Cochrane bureaucracy.

Public Health Professionals and Healthcare Providers vs. DHHS By Steven Kritz. In sum, public health professionals and healthcare providers in the US have been bought and paid for, and have become too willing to follow whatever shiny objects their professional organizations or paymasters place before them without question.

The Chief Justice Prescribes Constitution-Affirming Care By Brownstone Institute. For the sake of the children facing mutilation and poisoning, even over parental objections, we can be thankful that a majority of the court has found its way through the thicket of lies to state a plain truth.

Former Vaccine Committee Did Not Follow the Rules By James Lyons-Weiler. There is no question that vaccine policy should be informed by experienced scientists. But there must be a line between advising on science and voting on the commercial fate of the very products tied to one’s funding.

The Invisible Leash By Josh Stylman. This isn’t just the completion of digital enslavement—it’s the creation of a reality where human agency becomes impossible. The invisible leash becomes the very categories through which you understand choice, identity, thought, resistance, and survival itself.

Alasdair MacIntyre (1929-2025): A Philosopher Who Thought Against the Grain By David Thunder. Alasdair MacIntyre, one of the most influential moral philosophers of our times, passed away. Though he was not a household name for most people, he was known to anyone seriously involved in the world of moral, social, or political philosophy.

“No Kings,” Except for the Bureaucrats By Brownstone Institute. This is the same crowd that is proclaiming to be against kings. The question is: what do they favor? If the lockdown era is any indication, this is a movement not about freedom but of Lilliputians restricting freedom of the people.

Why Have Any Covid-19 Vaccines, 2025? By Randall Bock. In February 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order prohibiting federal funding for educational institutions that mandate Covid-19 vaccines for in-person attendance. Medical schools reliant on federal funds may reconsider these pointless mandates, paeans to outdated orthodoxy.

Top FDA Official Admits She Refused the Covid-19 Vaccine While Pregnant By Maryanne Demasi. This is more than a story about one woman’s personal decision. It is a story about institutional culture, regulatory failure, and the consequences of silence. Those who spoke up were punished. Those who stayed silent kept their jobs and reputations.

Teachers Must Avert an AI-Facilitated Intellectual Dark Age By David Thunder. We should not forget that one of the greatest risks of AI technology may be a degradation of the learning process itself, and thus a new intellectual dark age. It is up to teachers to avert such a catastrophic outcome.

