BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

This past week, President Trump issued a sensible executive order on the childhood vaccine schedule, one that shaves off unnecessary injections and plays it safer by spacing out and unbundling shot mixtures. He had to issue an order because a federal judge has intervened in the normal way such changes are made.

You would think that he had demanded an end to doorstep pizza delivery. The press went wild with anger and dragged multiple appointees on prime time to chide them and blame them for every case of measles. The way the mainstream media fronts for Big Pharma, even when it makes zero sense, is embarrassingly obvious.

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But it gets worse. The corruption of the industry is a rabbit hole so deep that it seems to have no bottom. There were the Fauci Diaries, a veritable true confession of astonishing depravity and likely criminality. That was followed up by the release of phone texts that show Fauci dismissing evidence of miscarriage risk in real time. Now we have another email tranche of agency heads pleading with Fauci to stop the madness.

You don’t need a detective badge to solve this mystery. This industry is so powerful that no amount of evidence of harm could stop the campaign for maximum jabs in arms. How can you test a new technology on the public unless you can drive up acceptance rates to 80 percent and higher? As we’ve often said, we are the rats and they are the lab technicians.

The growing skepticism toward Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Government, Big Media, and all associated with this gang is not partisan anymore. What used to be a concern of the New Left is now denounced as an obsession of the New Right, as if any of this makes any sense. What they will not admit is that regular people from all walks of life have joined the struggle to end this industrial hegemony and its drive for biological colonialism.

Meanwhile, Brownstone Institute has played a critical role in breaking through the media censorship on all these topics. This past week, our own writers and fellows have been driving the debate over the sketchy science behind the FDA approval of an mRNA shot for the flu. You could say that there will be no demand, but will people be injected without their knowledge?

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We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

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Here is some content since our last email.

What’s Happening with the MMR Vaccine? By James Lyons-Weiler. CDC Principal Deputy Director Ralph Abraham argued that “framing measles as an American policy failure is inaccurate and misleading,” asserting that resources including vaccines and therapeutics have been surging nationwide and that the current measles situation reflects broader global trends.

Who Owns the Pandemic Record? By Colleen Aldous and Eleftherios Gkioulekas. The narratives of the pandemic travelled across borders. Accountability cannot be allowed to vanish between them. The record belongs to the people who bore the consequences—and they should not have to wait for another country to tell them what happened.

‘Climate Emergency’ Scepticism in Eight Charts By Ramesh Thakur. The notion that we are already doomed promotes a culture of hopelessness and despair best epitomised by Greta Thunberg’s anguished cry: ‘How dare you?‘ In turn this instils despair in many youth and encourages demonisation of dissent from the orthodoxy.

What Did Heidegger Mean by ‘Only a God Can Save Us?’ By Bert Olivier. Technology was, visibly and audially, a force that was bringing about a metamorphosis on a grand scale. Needless to say, today we are witnessing another technological metamorphosis, arguably even more far-reaching than the one that Heidegger perceived with concern.

Mandatory Testosterone Screening Is a Tactical Retreat from Medical Reason By Alan Cassels. Servicemen and women deserve better than to be used as a captive market for a “high-tech snake oil scam.” True tactical advantage comes from ensuring that the safety of our troops is never sacrificed for a bureaucrat’s misguided “High-T” fantasy.

Deep Capture By Sofia Karstens. With total command over media and law enforcement, it is possible to rewrite the collective memory of an entire population if you have one generation in which to accomplish it.

RFK Jr Humiliates CNN’s Dana Bash By Ian Miller. Bash had current Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on her show Sunday. She then took that opportunity to misrepresent how poorly she, CNN, and legacy media performed their jobs during the pandemic.

Anthony Fauci and the Collapse of Scientific Authority By Jason Locasale. Anthony Fauci is now facing intense scrutiny. Many outside academia describe this as his fall from grace, while universities and medical institutions continue to celebrate him as a heroic public servant and scientific authority.

Smart Enough to Be Wrong By Lucio Saverio Eastman. Brownstone Institute has reminded so many of us what collegiality is all about. It’s not about scorekeeping, one-upmanship, or purity tests. It’s about dialogue, connection, and the ability to consider other ideas without cancelling the other person.

Pandemic Reflection Pool By Charles Krblich. The truths now laid bare are a song that once meant something to us — music that helped us move past heartbreak, yet whose melody now recalls thoughts and feelings long buried. Soft and inescapable, a profound melancholy returns.

A Public Health Epidemic to Restrict Digital Rights By Daniel Nuccio. If politicians are going to claim that social media is responsible for a public health crisis and use this as a pretext for requiring everyone to symbolically sacrifice liberty, it would be nice if there was stronger evidence to support the claim.

The Vanishing Art of Presence By Joseph Varon. When historians look back at this era of medicine, I hope they will be able to say that physicians had the wisdom to preserve the one innovation that never needed improving: the simple act of one human caring for another.

Anatomy of Total Failure By Harvey Risch. The institutional response was a failure. And still, Fauci and the rest maintain that they know how to do their job. That is the message of Fauci’s hearing. An incompetent bureaucracy, granted power by the state, with little accountability for their actions.

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