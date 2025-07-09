Brownstone Insights

User's avatar
HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
10h

The response to the latest Covid hoax is described as "collective apathy." I hope it becomes collective outrage at the overt attempts to create yet another round of completely unnecessary manipulation, confusion and fear.

