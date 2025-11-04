BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Brownstone Institute’s just-concluded annual conference and gala was a glorious experience!

Held in Salt Lake City, it featured many speeches and interviews, plus attendees from around the country and world.

The Saturday gala presented the inaugural Brownstone Prize to Jay Bhattacharya, Tom Harrington, and Bret Weinstein. Dr. Bhattacharya, current head of National Institutes of Health, gave the dinner keynote, highlighting Brownstone’s hugely important role in post-Covid times. It was erudite, insightful, and inspirational.

You can watch the ceremonies and speeches, live-streamed by Epoch Times, here. You can find more videos from the event on the same channel.

After such a meeting, one comes away recharged and ready to fight on with more passion and inspiration. There was much reflection on the unrelenting attacks on Brownstone Institute, growing in intensity with more on the way from some powerful people. You know what it means. Brownstone’s work is effective, over the target, and threatens entrenched interests in government and industry.

Our work must continue and grow.

Above all else, your gift to Brownstone is a vote of support for freedom, including religious and educational freedom plus bodily autonomy. These core principles of civilization cannot be compromised. Reclaiming them requires the best-possible defense in every area of life.

We will not be locked down!

On Monday, November 3rd, the Brownstone Midwest Supper Club welcomes Indiana University Professor Colin Elliott. He will speak about “After Charlie Kirk: Ancient Rome’s Lessons on Political Violence and the Death of Republics.” Get your tickets here.

On Tuesday, November 4th, the Brownstone Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Jeff Cohen. Jeff is one of the leading figures in Massachusetts advocating for election validity and the permanent restoration of lawful and verifiable elections. He will focus on the national effort to restore confidence in our compromised election system. Get tickets here.

On Wednesday, November 19th, the famous Brownstone West Hartford Supper Club is pleased to welcome Alex Sullivan, author of She Didn’t Start the Fire: The True Story of One Mother’s Journey from Apolitical to Activist. She co-founded New Canaan Unplugged, a parent-led initiative helping families cultivate a more mindful relationship with technology. Get tickets here.

On Thursday, December 11th, the inaugural Brownstone Austin Supper Club welcomes Jackie Schlegel, Founder and Executive Director of Texans for Medical Freedom. Her success in relationship-building laid the foundation for the 2025 legislative session—where Texans for Medical Freedom passed five of its eight priority bills, marking a historic victory for medical freedom in Texas. Get tickets here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Why the Healers Had to Rebel By Joseph Varon. The old world of captured medicine is collapsing under its own weight. The new one is already being born — in every honest conversation, every uncensored study, every act of compassion unmediated by permission.

Discussion on Covid Vaccination Should Be Non-Controversial By David Bell. We can really wonder why there is so little solid data on overall mortality and disability of vaccinated versus unvaccinated people, when this is such an obvious thing for our governments to check.

What I Told Jerome Powell: Don’t Cut Rates By David Stockman. Our message to Powell was that there are multiple reasons to stop cutting interest rates, but one of the most compelling arguments is that the Fed’s cheap money policies have essentially destroyed any semblance of fiscal discipline in America.

To Bear Witness after Institutional Betrayal By Trish Dennis. The work of Gail Seiler and Teresa Cichewicz reminds us that even in the face of systemic failure, truth, conscience, and human dignity can still be defended. It feels fitting that the Betrayal Project’s emblem is a lighthouse.

Did President Donald Trump’s Physician Provide a Full Safety/Efficacy Disclosure on mRNA Covid-19 Shots? By David Gortler. On Oct. 10, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, announced that he found that our president “remains in exceptional health” and that he had received “updated Covid-19 booster vaccinations.” It’s likely the president received a Pfizer mRNA shot.

The Rise and Fall of Wikipedia By Jeffrey Tucker. As it turns out, machines do a better job than anonymous oligarchs at getting us close to the truth. Welcome to the post-Wikipedia age. It was fun while it lasted. All hail its deprecation and replacement with something much better.

Universal Basic Income: Make Slavery Great Again By David Bell. Government UBI will happen – it already does to some extent. It will not be cash handouts but digital currency. Your UBI will be yours as long as you use it for what the government allows.

Connecting the Dots between the WHO and UN Security Council Reform By Ramesh Thakur. Consistent with the belief that every crisis is also an opportunity, the current global flux created by the crisis of multilateralism provides an exceptionally favourable confluence of circumstances for a transformative redesign of the architecture of international health governance.

The Perverse Incentives in the US Healthcare System By Russ Gonnering. Ultimately, we need to reform the stranglehold that the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) and its Application Service (AMCAS) have on medical education. This whole process is worthy of study by the NIH.

To Reclaim Our Nature By Reverend John F. Naugle. If “new things” are what have brought us to this crisis, then it is “old things” that become the weapons of the counter-revolution. Faith, family, community, and nature itself ground us in the reality of who we really are as humans.

FDA’s Bizarre Decisions about Nicotine Pouches Lead to the Wrong Products on Shelves By Roger Bate. The FDA’s treatment of NOAT stands out as a case study in inconsistency: a quiet, adult-focused brand approved in Europe yet effectively banned in the US, while flashier and riskier options continue to slip through.

The Hidden Cost of Mental Health Parity By Randall Bock. Parity’s intentions were compassionate. Its effects are corrosive. The answer is not cruelty but correction: fund recovery, not lifelong maintenance; support communities, not bureaucracies; reward healing, not helplessness. Addiction is a detour, not a destiny.

