major MAHA event took place yesterday as the new MAHA Institute was announced, and dozens of speakers presented great talks on a wide variety of MAHA subjects. Some of the “stars” included Calley Means and Sara Brenner, MD, principal deputy FDA Commissioner.

Leland Lehrman did a masterful job pulling this event off, even without an agenda or program! He got us all to show up and speak, even though it was not entirely clear what exactly the event would be. This man is an excellent strategist, and he might even be able to sell coals to Newcastle. He is the new Executive Director of the MAHA Institute.

Meanwhile, Del Bigtree’s MAHA Action has hired the delightful and brilliant Dr. Aseem Malhotra, who tried to set cardiology straight in the UK and has spoken out widely about the damage caused by Covid vaccines.

Both organizations will provide support for the MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN agenda. Door to Freedom is also providing informal support, while we make sure to cover the areas other groups have not focused on, particularly enlightening others on the threat of globalism.

In my talk, I tried to remind people that the push to centralize governance, starting with emergencies that would be managed by the WHO and UN, remains a threat, though we celebrate the ascendance of Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy in the US and the changes they are bringing. I wanted to emphasize that many of the changes we have been seeing over the past few years: a new strange environmentalism, the energy revolution, the food revolution, the new financial system with CBDCs, the pandemic pathogen library…all were carefully planned to bring us to the same place: a centrally controlled world. Here is roughly how the talk went.

I explained that in the past 3 years, 3 treaties had been negotiated and proposed at the WHO and UN. This is a quick guide to what the WHO was seeking. While nations participated in the negotiations, the WHO bureaucracy truly managed things.

While the WHO was negotiating a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, to include a pandemic pathogen lending library. It was building its own system in parallel, very quietly, regardless of the outcome of the official negotiations, which were not going well.

So while the PABS system was embroiled in controversy for years on end, the WHO created its own PABS in Spiez, in an agreement with the Swiss government. It has collected dozens of SARS-CoV-2 and monkeypox samples, and 11 months ago was ready to start collecting additional dangerous pathogens at its maximum containment facility. Which claims it never has accidents. Which is highly unlikely. Because look at the reports of accidents in US high containment labs, in the most recent CDC-USDA report:

This is why we need to end the frivolous and dangerous Gain-of-Function aka biological warfare experimentation, here and everywhere. It invites criminality. And it simply cannot be done safely.

I wanted to briefly explain what President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) on Gain-of-Function (GoF) did and did not do, because there have been a variety of incorrect claims about it made on social media, even by lawyers. Essentially, the EO directs federal agencies to work together to create policies that will control potentially dangerous, federally funded Gain-of-Function research in the US. It immediately ends US funding of foreign life sciences research (especially GoF) in countries where the US lacks oversight ability. It requires reporting by universities and other entities of all GoF and improves enforcement. It also provides a potential framework for ending or controlling GoF internationally.

This is what the globalists hoped to achieve at the UN with the Pact for the Future:

And although the UN leadership achieved very little of what had been proposed, immediately after a watered-down version was adopted “by consensus,” they issued a press release which made its purpose crystal clear: the point was “to transform global governance.”

So, what did the WHO and UN actually achieve with these documents? (And now we have a Pandemic Treaty draft that is likely to be adopted “by consensus” next week at the annual World Health Assembly meeting in Geneva.

What do the WHO members think of the WHO building its very own pandemic pathogen library? Note that censorship was perfectly acceptable to the diplomats from around the world who were negotiating all 3 treaties.

We have heard from many farmers about the difficulties small farmers face today. I wanted to provide some context, facts, and figures about this. We have a system of subsidies that rewards Big Ag and penalizes the small farmers who take good care of their soil, crops, and livestock. Can we scrap this incredibly complicated system and redo it so farmers don’t spend days on paperwork and government gets off their backs? The situation for them is dire.

One hundred and sixty thousand small farmers and ranchers went out of business during the past 7 years, while Bill Gates added to his unused acreage. These are USDA data.

The number of cattle being raised in the United States is the lowest it has been for the past 74 years!

Granted, we can grow them faster and bigger than in 1951—but still the US beef industry is in crisis. Twenty-three percent of beef consumed in the US last year was imported! And as long as minor processing of that beef occurs in the US, it can be labeled “US” beef. Consumers are being scammed.

The dire state of US farming and ranching did not occur by accident. It was carefully planned in an effort to centralize control of food, to entirely reengineer the world’s food systems.

The World Economic Forum explained their plan: first, they will encourage incremental changes to food products, but then “systemic, industry-level” major changes to every aspect of our food system: how we produce, distribute, consume, and discard food. “The scale of change is akin to the energy transition.” WHOA.

The globalists’ plans were very advanced. They even control the Lancet medical journal, perhaps the most-read medical journal in the world. The Lancet has received over $1 million from the Gates Foundation. They pushed a total transformation of food, claiming it would save the world $5-10 trillion a year, and we could all sing Kumbayah together. It would save the environment, climate, and forestall health emergencies. Just imagine the benefits of eating bugs!

Censorship is being imposed on most of the rest of the world, and tightening in the traditional European centers of culture and democracy. Freedom hangs by a thin thread, depending on the Trump-Kennedy administration to keep the light shining here. We must not let our guard down, and hopefully together we can expose the globalists’ plan and start to recreate cultures of freedom everywhere.

