Bill Rice, Jr.
Dr. Nass makes many of the same points that Michael Bryant has made in his three in-depth installments of research this author labels the “Timeline to Covid Tyranny.”

What is the real end game? How did public health agencies, in effect, become “Vaccine Promotion Agencies?”

Of course, Dr. Nass could add to this list with her hyper focus on WHO treaties and shenanigans.

I’m trying to draw more attention to Michael Bryant’s exhaustive research. I think these events do “connect many dots.”

Key events from January 2020:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/timeline-to-covid-tyranny-year-2020

Key Events from 2019:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/authors-timeline-to-covid-tyranny

Key Events from 1999-2018

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/timeline-to-covid-tyranny/

