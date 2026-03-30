BY CHRISTOPHER DREISBACH

View original article at Brownstone.org.

“Data is not information, information is not knowledge, knowledge is not understanding, understanding is not wisdom.” – Clifford Stoll “We are drowning in information, while starving for wisdom.” – E.O. Wilson

The FDA’s newly unveiled Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS) illustrates the truth of Stoll and Wilson’s observations with uncomfortable clarity. While the agency is celebrating its consolidated, real-time dashboard as a modernization milestone, what the public needs is not just more data, but more action.

Since the nationwide rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines, federal health officials have repeatedly downplayed concerns about severe adverse events as “one in a million.” Time and again, they reassured the public that if any true safety signals existed, their own monitoring systems, chiefly VAERS, would detect them. Yet when the vaccine-injured pointed to those very same VAERS statistics, often far above established signal thresholds, their concerns were abruptly dismissed because VAERS was deemed “unreliable.” This paradox has defined the experience of injured individuals for the past five years: the system is reliable when officials need reassurance, but unreliable when the data raises uncomfortable questions.

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Against that backdrop, the FDA now touts AEMS as a unified, intuitive platform that will draw vaccine, drug, and device reports into one place. Superficially, this represents a stark departure from the current Kafkaesque status quo of scattered databases and fragmented reporting pathways. But the fundamental problem has never been just fragmentation on the front end. It has been silence on the back end.

The bottleneck is not data collection alone. It is the absence of meaningful followup, verification, adjudication, and transparent signal evaluation. AEMS may streamline reporting, but if submitted reports simply become entries in a prettier database, then nothing essential has changed. The historic weakness of federal safety surveillance has been that individuals filing legitimate adverse-event reports almost never receive substantive followup, despite clinicians assuming that reporting triggers some form of investigation. In reality, most reports vanish into digital purgatory.

Dr. Danice Hertz’s experience illustrates this failure unmistakably. After suffering a significant vaccine injury, she filed 11 separate reports over nearly three years. Only after relentless persistence did anyone at the CDC finally request her medical records. Her story is not an anomaly; it is a representative case. And it reinforces the truth that streamlining the filing cabinet does nothing for the people whose reports are gathering dust inside it.

The FDA’s rollout materials emphasize aesthetics, modernization, real-time updating, and user-friendly design. But public trust was never lost because of an outdated interface. It was lost because the agencies responsible for analyzing these reports have shown little interest in turning raw data into answers. A unified dashboard does not resolve the primary underlying issues: unexplained signals, lack of investigation, vague thresholds for action, inconsistent coding decisions, and a culture that treats the vaccine-injured as statistical irritants rather than people seeking answers.

Fixing the front end without fixing the back end is not reform. It is rebranding.

Patients who experience adverse events do not want the illusion of improvement. They want a system that works. For AEMS to represent genuine progress rather than modernized theater, three principles must guide its rollout:

Transparency. The FDA must publicly disclose its algorithms, coding decisions, adjudication protocols, and thresholds for triggering deeper reviews. Without transparent criteria, the risk is that data filtering becomes a political exercise rather than a scientific one.

Accountability. A report submitted should not be the end of the story. There must be clear, trackable procedures for followup, clinician outreach, medical record review, and final case classification. Injured individuals should no longer be expected to beg federal agencies for acknowledgement.

Accessibility. Independent scientists, clinicians, and the public must have access to full, unfiltered data, not only curated subsets. When data are accessible, external researchers can identify patterns federal agencies miss or ignore.

Absent these reforms, combining databases simply reshuffles familiar problems into a new interface and allows the FDA to claim modernization without delivering substance.

To be clear, the launch of AEMS is not misguided. A unified system could, in principle, improve safety surveillance dramatically. But that requires the FDA to stop mistaking data accumulation for scientific understanding. As Stoll warned, data alone is neither knowledge nor wisdom. And until federal health authorities demonstrate a willingness to analyze adverse-event reports with rigor, transparency, and accountability, the vaccine-injured will continue to drown in numbers while starving for answers.

Real reform demands more than a new database. It demands the courage to confront what the data actually show—and to act on it.

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