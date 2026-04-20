BY ROGER BATE

View original article at Brownstone.org.

There are moments in public health when the path forward is unusually clear, when the evidence aligns with behavior, when risks are well understood, and when policy has a genuine opportunity to reduce harm at scale. This should be one of those moments.

Non-combustible nicotine products—vapes, heated tobacco, and especially nicotine pouches—are widely understood to be far less harmful than smoking, a point I and many others have covered repeatedly, and one that no longer sits at the frontier of scientific debate. At the same time, the political panic that once drove restrictive policy has subsided, with youth vaping falling sharply from its peak.

The most recent data show that around 5.2 percent of youth report e-cigarette use in the past 30 days, down dramatically from prior highs, and importantly only a subset of that group are frequent users, those using on 20 or more days in a month, the category most closely associated with dependence.

Nicotine pouch use among youth is lower still, at roughly 1.7 percent. Much of what remains appears to be occasional or experimental rather than habitual. These are not crisis numbers, and they matter because they directly undercut the primary justification for continued regulatory paralysis.

One might expect regulators to respond accordingly, adjusting policy to reflect both the risk gradient and the changed behavioral landscape, but that has not happened. Instead, the system has stalled, quietly but decisively, with approvals for new products slowing to a near standstill.

At the center of that paralysis sits Marty Makary, head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and increasingly the explanation for inaction appears not to lie in scientific uncertainty or bureaucratic complexity, but in his simple unwillingness to move.

According to several informed sources, there is now a clear split within the administration, with parts of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products and broader White House advisers recognizing that harm reduction is both scientifically grounded and politically manageable.

Notably, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is described as supportive of this shift, particularly in relation to nicotine pouches. Kennedy is reported to use nicotine pouches himself and to view them as a practical, low-risk alternative for adults, which in policy terms should make them the least controversial category, given that they involve no combustion, no smoke, and no tobacco leaf. In almost any rational regulatory framework, these products would be the easiest to authorize.

Yet they are not being authorized, and the reason, according to sources, is that Makary has become the effective blockade, with approvals held up despite falling youth use and despite data generated within his own government pointing in a consistent direction. This is less a disagreement over interpretation than a refusal to act on available evidence, and the explanation offered by those familiar with the situation is not primarily scientific, but personal, tied to concerns about legacy.

Makary is said to be focused on avoiding reputational risk, particularly given uncertainty about the length of his tenure, with the concern that authorizing new nicotine products could, if later criticized, define his time at the FDA. Blocking approvals, by contrast, carries no immediate cost, and in that calculation inaction becomes the safer choice for the individual making the decision, even if it is the costlier choice for public health.

The consequences are neither subtle nor hypothetical, because when regulators refuse to authorize products that consumers want, markets do not disappear. They adapt. The United States already has a large illicit vape market, with unauthorized products widely available through informal channels, often without quality control or oversight. By refusing to authorize legal alternatives, policymakers are not preventing access, they are shifting it into less regulated spaces.

This dynamic extends beyond illicit trade, because when adult smokers are denied access to appealing lower-risk alternatives, many continue to smoke, while others turn to whatever substitutes they can find, and in both cases the opportunity to reduce harm is lost.

Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States, and delaying the transition away from combustible tobacco prolongs that burden. The cost of inaction is therefore cumulative, and it is borne by those who continue to use the most dangerous products because better options are not being made available.

There is speculation in Washington suggesting that leadership changes at the FDA could quickly unlock movement on product approvals. But that is not a stable solution, because public health policy should not depend on whether a single official chooses to act or chooses to leave. The deeper issue is structural, rooted in a regulatory framework that continues to treat nicotine products as if they are broadly equivalent in risk, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

For now, at a moment when evidence, behavior, and parts of the political system are aligned in favor of harm reduction, progress has been stalled, not because the science is unclear, but because the decision to act has not been taken. In public health, delays do not remain abstract, they accumulate over time, and eventually they are measured in lives.

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