If you had the decision to make tomorrow, would you vaccinate your newborn? The American Medical Association asked people in April of 2024 and found that 2 in 5 were unwilling to comply with the existing schedule. Keep in mind that this was before Trump was elected, before Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., became Secretary of HHS, and before Senator Ron Johnson held many hearings on Capitol Hill about vaccine injury.

What an irony. They created a shot to save the world and ended up discrediting the whole of the medical elites in the process. The big picture is that the Covid shot wrecked public confidence in one of the world’s most powerful industries.

In addition, that era undermined every institution that championed the attacks on human liberty, from media to tech to government to all the controlling heights of society. We are still seeing the fallout.

The loss of trust is clearly a turning point. Nearly all news can be read through this prism, whether it’s the Epstein mess, the Russia hoax, the ongoing upheavals coming from the Supreme Court, new doubts about weather modification, and so much more. Indeed, most of modern history is being reexamined in light of what we’ve been through.

Hiroshima at 80: Setting the Abhorrent Precedent By Robert Billard. Now, 80 years later, it is still necessary to reflect on the decision to use these weapons against largely civilian populations. It is imperative now to question the orthodoxy that has taken hold of so much of accepted military history.

How Big Pharma Hijacked Evidence-Based Medicine By Toby Rogers. Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM) is a relatively recent phenomenon. The term itself was not coined until 1991. But over the last three decades, EBM has been hijacked by the pharmaceutical industry to serve the interests of shareholders rather than patients.

What Is the PREP Act? By Debbie Lerman. In this article I will discuss what the PREP Act says, how it was passed, how it is related to Covid, and why I support efforts calling on legislators to repeal the law entirely.

Requiem for the Cochrane Collaboration By Peter Gotzsche. The Cochrane Collaboration will disappear into oblivion because of excessive bureaucracy, protection of guild and financial interests, inefficiency, incompetence, censorship, and political expediency. This is a great shame because Cochrane was very much needed.

Antidepressant Withdrawal: Why Do Researchers Keep Downplaying It? By Maryanne Demasi. The Kalfas study falls short. By relying on short-term, industry-funded data and ignoring the lived reality of withdrawal, it downplays a public health crisis hiding in plain sight. Starting an antidepressant is easy. But stopping can be the hardest part.

The Paradox of Autism Causation Studies By Toby Rogers. The paradox of autism causation studies is that we already know beyond a reasonable doubt what’s causing autism, but mainstream science will never “know” in the conventional way because of economic and political factors surrounding the autism epidemic.

NIH Director Details Crackdown on Fees Monopoly Publishers Charge By Paul Thacker. In an exclusive interview with The DisInformation Chronicle, National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya explains his latest policy to control monopoly science publishers now raking in hundreds of millions of dollars from taxpayers.

The Exoneration of Kirk Moore and the Trial of Pam Bondi By Clayton J. Baker. Dr. Moore’s win is a win for her and Trump. This case should demonstrate that acting according to conscience is a winning strategy. We must continue to insist that all leaders apply this strategy to every problem they face.

The Problem Is Not Pluralism but Imposition By James Lyons-Weiler. Bedard’s essay represents a meaningful step forward in the public understanding of Kennedy’s approach. If there is any plurality, it is now encoded in the DNA of the public’s demand for the plurality of medical tactics for individual immunity.

Why Are Taxpayers Still Funding These Injection Mandates? By Lucia Sinatra. In sum, we have a number of institutions that have yet to be defunded as promised by President Trump, and we have students at those institutions who are subject to unjustifiable disparate treatment. So, what gives?

The Betrayal of the People By Trish Dennis. I no longer consume mainstream media, not out of apathy, but as a conscious act of rejection. In its place, I’ve found something far more valuable: a growing network of independent journalists, writers, broadcasters, YouTubers, and podcasters.

The Priest Who Kept His Church Open By Trish Dennis. The stand that Father Hughes took was striking, not just for its defiance, but because it was so rare. I ask myself why didn’t other priests, pastors, and ministers stand up against this tyranny like Father Hughes did.

