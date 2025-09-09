BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has not made huge changes yet in his position as secretary of HHS. He has taken the Covid shot off the childhood schedule except in rare cases. This decision is consistent with the data and the practices of most nations in the world. He has fired a director who refused to say she was honest with him. And he has canceled some contracts for mRNA shots.

The establishment, however, sees the writing on the wall. They envision a full repudiation of what happened in the Covid period. They cannot stand to see their proudest achievement eviscerated. As a result, they are trying to shut him down before it happens. All major politicians and media – left, right, and center – are taking aim.

Will it work? For now, Trump backs Kennedy, which is a good sign. Plus he is enormously popular with the public. No actual normal person thinks that the Covid response went well. There absolutely must be justice, one way or another.

What’s at stake is more than just an insane policy. It’s the power of Big Pharma, the biotech industry, the deep state, and the major media that provided cover for all these groups.

Brownstone is playing a leading role here. It was on the pages of Brownstone Journal that the plot against RFK was first revealed. We’ve kept up the drumbeat daily, while supporting the best scholars.

Are Pregnant Women Being Told the Truth about Antidepressants? By Maryanne Demasi. Across the world, thousands of pregnant women are being prescribed antidepressants. Yet few are warned about the potential harms to their unborn babies. That concern came to the forefront at a 2-hour expert panel convened last month by the FDA.

Six Americans Died from Covid in January 2020 By Bill Rice. Based only on the Red Cross antibody study and the six “Covid deaths” listed on death certificates, “early spread” in America should no longer be labeled a theory or a hypothesis, but as an apparent, undeniable fact.

The Mercenaries of Science By Toby Rogers. The autism epidemic is a matter of enormous national importance. Yet everything that the New York Times publishes on autism is an attempt to cover up the causes and protect the powerful industries that are culpable.

The Spirit of Frugality By Jeffrey Tucker. Frugality is not a set of instructions; it is a mindset of buying only what you need, saving what is valuable, and throwing out only what is useless. It’s sport and delightful.

The Perverse Nature of the Medical Profession By Gigi Foster, Paul Frijters, and Michael Baker. Promoting behaviours and mindsets that serve to justify and perpetuate the industry is simply inherent to the way each of these industries operates. Those within an industry who do not play along quickly find themselves poor and ignored.

My First Therapist By Laura Delano. In an instant, control of my life’s narrative was ripped from my grasp. After a childhood fueled by an abiding commitment to honesty, I walked numbly to unlock the door and face their concerned looks.

J. Crew-Anon and the Mainstreaming of Dissent By Cooper Davis. The question is not whether J.Crew-Anon exists. It does. Whether its ascendance will be enough to quell the growing rebellion from working-class ranks who are not nearly as polite, elitely-educated, or establishment-adjacent as their J.Crew-Anon neighbors remains to be seen.

Please Show Us the Trials By Eyal Shahar. Let’s see a comparison of next-year formulations of mRNA Covid vaccines with placebo, with a mortality endpoint: Covid deaths and all-cause deaths. Perhaps there should be a third arm for the flu shot.

The Mirror By Laura Delano. It was rage, I can see now, that seemed the best means of self-protection. Like a siren song, rage beckoned me: Shoot me at them so they can’t control you anymore. I’ll keep you safe. I’ll protect you.

Silence and Sovereignty By Thomas Harrington. Could there be a better way of subverting that traditional link between music and healing than by replacing it with a simulacrum of the same and to habituate people to elite-supplied assaults on their physical integrity in the name of health?

Schools Make Kids Crazy By James Bovard. Almost one-third of government schools nationwide are now surveilling the mental health of students. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently signed a bill to bring “universal mental health screening” to Illinois students as part of his Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative.

The Dauntless Dane Exposes the Dark Side of HPV Vaccines By Alan Cassels. The real truth about vaccines for HPV cannot be derived from conflicted researchers, shoddy and biased research, or lame regulatory mechanisms. It comes from lawyers and depositions where the curtains are pulled back. (Peter) Gøtzsche has done that for us.

