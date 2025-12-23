BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

By now, you know for sure that there will never be any accountability or justice for the Covid period: the lies they told, the deaths they caused, the destruction of society wrought by their protocols and fake science and fraudulent experts. It’s all tragic and terrible but such is the nature of modern politics.

That said, justice is unfolding in inauspicious ways and in unexpected theaters of action. The ACIP meetings are a main front. This previously obscure committee – designed to provide a scientific gloss to industry ambitions – has been cleaned up to become a warrior front against evil.

It is now led by many Brownstonians in a position to do something about the problem of pharma power. The battles today are mostly in media accounts – it’s Brownstone vs the New York Times nearly daily. Implausibly, the good guys seem to be winning while mainstream media and the captured scientific establishment is losing.

It is our fondest hope for you and yours during these holidays that you defy the lies of the powerful and chart your own course, embracing community and family in all the ways against which they warned only a few years ago. Anthony Fauci imagined a world of zero human connection. Justice comes through defiance of his authority over our lives.

The new year presents us with greater challenges than ever before: a broken culture marred by addiction and violence, absurdly rising medical costs, growing economic insecurity, and loss of trust in all previously commanding heights. But we’ll make it through and rebuild thanks to human connection, alternative media, and new centers of research and community such as that provided by Brownstone Institute.

Take a look at our events page, which features a fantastic new map that is very easy to use. It helps keep track of Brownstone supper clubs spreading all over the country.

On Tuesday, January 6th, the Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Jeffrey Tucker, founder, author, and President of Brownstone Institute. He is also Senior Economics Columnist for Epoch Times, author of ten books, including Life After Lockdown, and many thousands of articles in the scholarly and popular press. He speaks widely on topics of economics, technology, social philosophy, and culture. His most recent book is Spirits of America: On the Semiquincentennial. Jeffrey will talk about the loss of trust in everything and the devastating consequences thereof. Get tickets here.

On Monday, January 12th, the Midwest Supper Club welcomes James Bopp, Jr., distinguished constitutional law attorney and Indiana University Trustee. James Bopp, Jr. is Principal Attorney with The Bopp Law Firm, PC in Terre Haute, Indiana, one of the most prominent First Amendment practices in the nation. Mr. Bopp will talk about “The Importance of the First Amendment to America and Higher Education.” Get tickets here.

On Tuesday, January 20th, the Chicago Supper Club welcomes Jeanne Ives. Jeanne will offer critical insights into IL SB 1560. This bill, signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on July 31, 2025, makes Illinois the first state to mandate universal mental health screenings for public school students in grades 3 through 12, with the state providing “free” resources to districts for implementation. Get tickets here.

On Wednesday, January 21st, the West Hartford Supper Club welcomes Renaud Beauchard, a French journalist with Tocsin, one of the largest independent media in France. He will discuss the parallels of what is happening in France and Europe more generally and trends in the US. Get tickets here.

On Monday, January 26th, the inaugural Manhattan Supper Club welcomes Lucia Sinatra, Co-founder of No College Mandates, an internationally recognized organization that has courageously led the nationwide charge to restore individual medical autonomy in higher education. Get tickets here.

On Wednesday, January 28th, the Austin Supper Club welcomes Del Bigtree, the founder of the Informed Action Consent Network, host of the rapidly growing internet talk show The HighWire, and executive producer of the documentary An Inconvenient Study. Del will share insights from producing two documentaries, including the accolades and critical responses to help provide context for the current changes and discussions within the CDC around childhood vaccine schedules. Get tickets here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Arrogance, Ignorance, or Both? By Russ Gonnering. What is the relationship between education, knowledge, and wisdom? This is not a trivial question, and the ramifications are far from obvious. Our lives may literally depend on it. Let me illustrate the problem.

At the Movies, But for How Long? By Daniel Nuccio. As much as I enjoyed the film, I couldn’t help but wonder how much worse going to the movies was going to get. I couldn’t help but ask myself: How much longer would I be going to the movies at all?

Hepatitis B Vaccination of Newborns: Seriously Misleading Media Reports By Peter C. Gotzsche. They gave undue prominence and praise to the three dissenting ACIP voices and outsiders, who were depicted as experts or scientists. They didn’t check if what the critics of the policy change claimed was correct.

Coffee, Nicotine, and the Politics of Acceptable Addiction By Roger Bate. This essay only scratches the surface. The strange moral history of nicotine, caffeine, and acceptable addiction exposes a much larger problem: modern institutions have forgotten how to reason about risk.

The Third Big Lie of Vaccinology By Clayton J. Baker. The unvaccinated are also the segment of the population that resists the tyrannical impulses so inherent to vaccinology. Mandatory vaccination of an entire population is not imposed to eradicate disease. It is imposed to eradicate the unvaccinated.

Has Orwell’s 1984 Become Reality? By Bert Olivier. It may seem like a rhetorical question to ask whether the narrative of Nineteen Eighty-Four (or 1984), has somehow left its pages and settled, like an ominous miasma, over the contours of social reality. Closer inspection discloses a disquieting state of affairs.

The Second Big Lie of Vaccinology By Clayton J. Baker. No medical product should ever be allowed to be brought to market and administered to patients on the basis of “relative efficacy.” After all, these products aren’t marketed to consumers as “relatively safe and effective,” are they?

Everyone Lost at ACIP By David Bell. ACIP was still erring on the side of Pharma, which they presumably have to due to the sponsored-Congress problem. They may have got it right, they may not. Now the onus is on someone to do sensible prospective trials.

The First Big Lie of Vaccinology by Clayton Baker. Antibody production is not immunity to disease. The promotion of this false equivalency represents the first Big Lie of vaccinology. It should be rejected by regulators and patients alike as legitimate evidence of vaccine efficacy in the future.

Why Governments Prefer Cigarette Revenue over Safer Alternatives by Roger Bate. The POUCH Act is a beginning, not an endpoint. If lawmakers are serious about improving public health, they must resist the gravitational pull of the Sinclair Trap and design a nicotine policy that rewards switching rather than punishing it.

The Pandemic Revealed the Most Cowardly Society of All Time by Filipe Rafaeli. In terms of importance, the Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest event in human history since World War II. Since that time, nothing has caused as much fear across the entire planet as what began in 2020.

The Five Big Lies of Vaccinology By Clayton J. Baker. There was a time – very recently – when mainstream medicine actively promoted OxyContin and other deadly narcotics as safe and minimally addictive. Hundreds of thousands died as a result. The bloom is off the rose for the vaccine industry.

Justice Jackson’s History of Shilling for the Deep State By Brownstone Institute. Jackson’s verbose monologues reveal that she understands the importance of this struggle. She knows that her benefactors depend on her denying the President from obtaining “actual control” over the agencies that the Constitution designates to his realm.

Ditch the Subsidies, Grow What Actually Works By Joel Salatin. All farmers have a choice, and the faster our society respects them enough to put their choice consequences in their hands, the sooner farmers will make more creative and innovative decisions. The crop insurance safety net prejudices decisions.

BMJ and Cochrane Hype the HPV Vaccines in the Extreme By Peter C. Gotzsche. There is no such thing as an “anti-misinformation review.” What we have are systematic and unsystematic, also called narrative, reviews. And there is no such thing as a safe drug. All drugs, including vaccines, cause harm in some people.

More articles

