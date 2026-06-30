BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has issued a subpoena to Anthony Fauci to appear at a Senate hearing later in July. The former director of NIAID and Covid czar has been caught red-handed in many lies involving the funding of dangerous research and its coverup.

Previously hidden emails are pouring in that make it very clear what was happening. The lockdowns and ruination of the country (and many countries) were a deflecting waiting game to get shots in arms.

The whole fiasco is the scandal of our lifetimes but will Fauci testify? He could refuse and face jail. He could tell the truth and face humiliation. He could lie and face perjury. Or, like the last forced deposition, he could develop a severe case of amnesia and just forget the whole thing.

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The receipts we’ve been revealing don’t forget. The story has become unbearably clear. Back in 2016, Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, the World Bank, and all major pharma companies started plotting the next pandemic. They ran the “Germ Games” and schemed to get both funding and legal protection. Then they deployed it on the world in hopes for massive windfall profits and their preferred political coup d’etat.

It sounds like crazy science fiction or the plot of a Bond movie but here we are. This actually happened to us.

As usual, the mainstream media pretends like nothing is happening. But we have alternative networks now and a huge audience that trusts our credibility more than the corporate media. Quite simply, the bad guys will not get away with this.

Keep an eye on our pages in the coming days and weeks. All will be revealed.

Brownstone Institute has emerged as the go-to source for credible information. This is why the mainstream media fears us so much.

This is also why we installed a new engine on the site. You can find it in the lower right-hand corner of Brownstone.org. You will be delighted how it handles your every question and gives pointers to our deeper content.

This is just one example of how our work – thanks only to your generous support – is far ahead of the game. Another example concerns our growing network of Supper Clubs extending coast to coast. On most nights of the week, there is one taking place, bringing new communities together over the main issues of our time.

Have you made your plans to come to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for our annual conference and gala, November 6-7, 2026? It will likely sell out long before, so you might as well take advantage of early-bird pricing and get your hotel reservations now.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today. We spend only 2 cents on the dollar for fundraising, which might be a world record for nonprofit organizations. That means that what you contribute goes to programs that matter.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Andy Schoonover. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

FDA Leadership’s “Blind Spots” Lead to a Surge in Medical Device and Drug Recalls By David Gortler. The FDA possesses the legal authority, institutional framework, and technical expertise necessary to solve this problem. What is missing is leadership’s willingness to demand the standards that once defined American drug regulation and legacy records of a low number of recalls.

The Empathy Weapon By Josh Stylman. Frame the debate so that only one conclusion is possible, then demonstrate some sense of open-mindedness about how people arrive at that conclusion. Be empathic about the journey. Just never, ever allow the destination to be questioned.

Reclaiming the Third Space By Mollie Engelhart. Third spaces offer something many of us are now missing: identity flexibility. They are places where we are not reduced to our roles. We are simply human among other humans. Without that middle space, identity collapses inward.

From Healing to Harm By Joseph Varon. Arguably, the most critical question for medicine is, “How certain are we that our actions are justified?” The response to this question may determine whether medicine continues to honor its commitment to healing or shifts toward the exercise of power.

The Pandemic Plan Needs to be Torn Up By Jeffrey Tucker. The closest thing we have in this country to a pandemic plan is called the Pandemic Action Crisis Plan or PanCap. It remains the prevailing unclassified document. It posits stay-at-home orders, testing, track-and-trace, and the creation of countermeasures called vaccines.

Interpreting Epidemic Curves: The Big Picture By Michael Tomlinson. The public health establishment has presented a mass of data and analysis to show that it was right all along about the Covid-19 pandemic. This finding has been accepted at face value and incorporated into policy, but rests on shaky foundations.

Do Democrats Know What a Man Is? By Wendy McElroy. I doubt if Democrats have the self-awareness to realize that the young men about whom they evince concern have been alienated by the identity politics with which liberals have beaten them senseless for decades. Democrats need to put down this club.

Covid Cover-Up Excuses: When Following Policy Is Wrong By Joe Murphy. In our own time, the SARS-CoV-2 origin lies, the coverup, the obvious desire of the overclass to avoid the Covid response debacle with no accountability, all set in motion that future moment when an American girl spills out her shame.

The Trouble with Cancer Screening in Healthy Adults By Alan Cassels. We framed screening as prevention; instead, it has become a factory of medicalization, anxiety, and expense. If medicine’s moral compass is to be preserved, we must close the assembly line.

AI Doomsday Warnings Distract from More Imminent AI Concerns By Daniel Nuccio. In public discourse surrounding AI, there often can be a lack of detail regarding what specifically we’re supposed to be afraid of. Sometimes it is not even clear what is meant by the term “AI.”

The Big Picture of Extraordinary Evil in 428 Words By Jeffrey Tucker. Most of academia, corporate America, and major media played along for reasons of careerism and also overt and implicit threats from Deep-State actors to do their part lest they prolong the pandemic they created. No one has been punished.

The Courage to Remain Uncertain By Joseph Varon. Every important discovery starts with uncertainty. Uncertainty is not always comfortable, but it is often where truth begins. Maybe the best gift we can give future generations is not a set of answers, but the freedom and courage to keep asking questions.

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