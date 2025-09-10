Brownstone Insights

Jerri Hinojosa
5h

If BI published this sore thumb so regular readers would feel so compelled to comment they would pay for a subscription, it worked.

I started out certain this piece was satire and didn’t give up hope until the final paragraph concluded with (paraphrasing) “it remains to be seen whether the icky impolite working class will continue their little rebellion now that me and my elitely educated, establishment-adjacent friends have ascended to discussing it semi-openly at brunch. We’ll take it from here, peasants.”This proud public pronouncement of delusional, elitist drivel is stunning in its lack of self and situational awareness. That it slithered into my 4am morning reading through BI is … perhaps something other readers can explain to me.

I’m not “elitely” educated but I am highly educated, upper middle class by economic standards, and even have a smattering of JCrew in my closet. When the COVID vaccines were rolled out, I chose a wait and see approach. The “recently departed democrats” who at JCrewAnon wished death on me and my children for that choice, in writing, in public fora. And only four short years later, they are the “polite” part of the MAHA movement?

Oh, but these were “our issues first”-we were bothered by institutional overreach, corporate capture, glyphosate and drug safety before the icky MAGAts (remember anyone at your brunches using that term?). So the elite educated, institution-adjacent crowd identified these issues first, did they? What did they do about it? They waited for the ickies to risk their jobs, wealth, health insurance, relationships and social status to get us to a place where JCrewAnons can “politely”, but ever so cautiously, talk about the issues on the back nine. Wouldn’t want anyone at the club whispering that you failed to spit when the bad orange meanie pants’ name was spoken.

JCrewAnon may have been cowering under the cool kids table wringing their hands bout the issues for 40 years, but fear not, peasants. Their “ascendance” is eminent. And by golly, they won’t burn the whole thing down. JCrewAnon may be the OG institution-skeptics, but they certainly wouldn’t, gasp, fire one of 13,000 employees at the CDC. (P.S. If your aunt-prounounced “ont” to the paragons of New England liberal sensibilities-thinks replacing the head of one hapless agency is “burning the whole place down” she may not have completely weaned herself off of the Rachael Maddow reruns).

It’s good to add more bodies to a movement. If the elitely educated, institution-adjacent “JCrewAnons” wanted to join MAHA, in general, I would support it. But our corrupt healthcare establishment is 99.9% elitely educated, leafy suburburban fools and big pharma shills. I don’t foresee the “ascendency” of the institution-adjacent JCrewAnon foxes to guard the MAHA hen house anytime soon. If you don’t mind, the peasants will keep our eyes on the prize for now.

In my estimation, JCrewAnon is not exactly the high-minded group of upper class elites solving political and social issues in the leafy green suburbs of progressive cities that you portray. From this article, my impression of JCrewAnon, if it even exists, is a group of people who were the barnacles on the ass of the Democrat party the author describes. They clung there until the Democrat party descended into the laughingstock of the world. They recently scraped themselves off, and want a safe place to land-as long as no one expects them to stop spitting when the bad, orange, Nazi, Putin puppet is mentioned. Nor to pretend the peasants are their equals.

Seriously, dude-you picked the wrong horse and you rode it too long. It’s not the worst mistake anyone ever made. It’s been a weird few years. Many of us were searching for a place to fit. But a few spoonfuls of humility would be far more effective at helping the medicine go down.

There are great things happening in this country, thanks in no small part to peasants, vax skeptics and courageous delicensed doctors who risked, and in many cases lost, everything for no reason but to save lives at scale. I recommend JCrewAnon stop trying to create a new, ascendant cool kids table, roll up their sleeves and ask the peasants how they can help. It’ll build character. I swear.

RFK, Jr. didn’t just think about public health issues first. He’s spent 40 years fighting for public health in court, politics and society. He withstood being demonized and cancelled by his own family and elite educated, institution-adjacent, upper class, leafy green suburban class. He swallowed his pride and took a job under the bad orange knuckle-dragging fascist because it was a means to the end of saving lives and improving healthcare at scale. Already had the relationships and respect of everyone else who has been fighting for safe drugs, banning carcinogens, independent medical research and ending corruption for decades. He verbally battles hysterical, shrieking elite educated, institution-adjacent senators in spite of a serious speech impediment. He has encyclopedic knowledge of public health threats, data, case law and regulations. He has significant personal wealth and is named Kennedy. So no, Pumpkin, none of the ex-barnacles was going to eventually “ascend” from from JCrewAnon and do what he’s doing.

Elitism is so ugly and it is oozing out of your pores and writing. Humility, Grasshopper. Humility. It won’t hurt as much as you think.

Jerri Hinojosa's avatar
Jerri Hinojosa
5h

If anyone chimes in and says this article was actually satire, I’ll feel very sheepish.

