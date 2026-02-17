BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Looking back, the Covid response was the apotheosis of state planning. It failed so badly that the whole of scientific planning as we know it is being taken down. That’s glorious.

Consider:

330,000 federal bureaucrats are now fired, resigned, or retired, bringing government employment to lows not seen since 1966.

The Trump administration just repealed the “endangerment finding” such that “climate change” as an excuse to manage the world is effectively defunct.

You can now search millions of HHS records on Medicare to discover fraud; the problem was so huge that DOGE has outsourced its efforts.

The Epstein files release gives everyone with a laptop a tool to discover a shadowy world of overclass decadence and corruption.

The childhood immunization schedule is being trimmed while Rand Paul is pushing to end liability protections for the vaccine industry.

The FDA just told Moderna to take a hike: the agency will not consider approval of the latest mRNA injection.

Do you see the pattern here? It’s all about dethroning the elite institutions and intellectuals who wrecked the world as we know it. Their schemes are all unraveling in real time.

Brownstone Institute's new weekly show has kicked off with major thinkers and doers behind the growing community of resistance. Our interview with the novelist and critic Walter Kirn has been an enormous success on all channels.

