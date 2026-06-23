BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

This past week, Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing Director of National Intelligence, put on record two critical pieces of information. She revealed the 120 biolabs operating in 30 countries that are potential sources of pathogenic creation and spread. She further documented how Anthony Fauci pushed gain-of-function research, covered it up while working with the CIA and other intelligence officials, and then lied about it to Congress.

As incredible as it may seem, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There is much more to reveal. Documents disclosed a vast international network of intelligence officials, NGOs, private foundations, government agencies, and pharmaceutical companies had been plotting a pandemic for four years prior, even before Trump took office in his first term.

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Meanwhile – and this part is more maddening still – none of the mainstream media has reported on any of this. It’s been an outrageous silence, stone cold. A complete news block out. Here we have a scandal that makes Watergate look like petty theft from the dollar store and they could not care less.

The editors, advertisers, and owners of these media venues have issued the edict: never talk about this. Ever.

The truth is that we are only at the beginning of the revelations, arguably the biggest in modern history. What this reveals about the structure of government and corporations today is chilling beyond description. The politicians don’t like to talk about it either, fearing public revolt.

We are sitting on a powder keg of unfathomable size.

This is one reason we do what we do. Brownstone Institute has emerged as the go-to source for credible information. This is why the mainstream media fears us so much.

This is also why we installed a new engine on the site. You can find it in the lower right-hand corner of Brownstone.org. You will be delighted how it handles your every question and gives pointers to our deeper content.

This is just one example of how our work – thanks only to your generous support – is far ahead of the game. Another example concerns our growing network of Supper Clubs extending coast to coast. On most nights of the week, there is one taking place, bringing new communities together over the main issues of our time.

Have you made your plans to come to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for our annual conference and gala, November 6-7, 2026? It will likely sell out long before, so you might as well take advantage of early-bird pricing and get your hotel reservations now.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Tyler O’Neil. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

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These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Covid Cover-Up Excuses: When Following Policy Is Wrong By Joe Murphy. In our own time, the SARS-CoV-2 origin lies, the coverup, the obvious desire of the overclass to avoid the Covid response debacle with no accountability, all set in motion that future moment when an American girl spills out her shame.

The Trouble with Cancer Screening in Healthy Adults By Alan Cassels. We framed screening as prevention; instead, it has become a factory of medicalization, anxiety, and expense. If medicine’s moral compass is to be preserved, we must close the assembly line.

AI Doomsday Warnings Distract from More Imminent AI Concerns By Daniel Nuccio. In public discourse surrounding AI, there often can be a lack of detail regarding what specifically we’re supposed to be afraid of. Sometimes it is not even clear what is meant by the term “AI.”

The Big Picture of Extraordinary Evil in 428 Words By Jeffrey Tucker. Most of academia, corporate America, and major media played along for reasons of careerism and also overt and implicit threats from Deep-State actors to do their part lest they prolong the pandemic they created. No one has been punished.

The Courage to Remain Uncertain By Joseph Varon. Every important discovery starts with uncertainty. Uncertainty is not always comfortable, but it is often where truth begins. Maybe the best gift we can give future generations is not a set of answers, but the freedom and courage to keep asking questions.

Finding American Integrity By Joe Murphy. Dr. Steven Quay published recommendations to improve the integrity of the nation’s biosecurity research following the Covid-19 crisis. Dr. Quay is a prominent figure in the resistance to the Covid-19 origins coverup in addition to his medical and academic pedigrees.

The Infectious Disease Frenzy By David Bell. Biotech is in the driver’s seat of global health and public health workers and the media know who butters their bread. Each public health worker who goes along with the narrative is part of the problem.

Aaron Siri’s Book: Vaccines, Amen By Maryanne Demasi. For decades, vaccines have been treated as the sacred cow of modern medicine. Siri makes it clear in Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines that the story we’ve been told about vaccine science rests far more on belief than proof.

RIP Warner Mendenhall By Lucia Sinatra. There are people who enter your life not by chance, but by purpose — who arrive precisely when the world feels most confusing and frightening, and who hand you the courage to build something. Warner Mendenhall was that person for me.

The Dutch Covid Inquiry Is Not Looking for the Truth By Elisabeth Bennink. This is what feels so disorienting from abroad. The lawsuit, the sworn witnesses, the formal hearings — from a distance it looks like a country courageously examining itself. Up close, it is the opposite.

Forget About ‘Healthy Life’ By Sinead Murphy. Illness is made to be seen. Death, made for ritualised appearance. By looking for them, we do not destroy them. Let us train our eyes on illness. Determine that when it comes it is a fall.

Buried Before Ivermectin: Meet Chlorine Dioxide By Filipe Rafaeli. To believe it, given that it involves an enormous number of people, institutions, medical societies, scientific bodies all in sync to cover up and steer people away from valid treatments, you have to believe something else: that humanity doesn’t care.

City of Angels By Sofia Karstens. Some people understand the corruption, fraud, and coordination of criminal activity that has led us here. Far fewer understand how deeply that dysfunction persists, and the degree to which it has been amplified.

Reflections on Brain Death, Hope, and the Limits of Certainty By Joseph Varon. Physicians can define brain death. Legislatures can codify brain death. Courts can adjudicate brain death. None of them can fully explain life. The greatest physicians I have known understood that distinction. They recognized that wisdom begins where certainty ends.

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