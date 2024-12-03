BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

You have followed the cabinet picks. You have followed the changed tune of the media. The voices of oppression that were riding high only recently seem to be scampering away, acting like they never did anything wrong.

There is every reason to feel hope these days but let us be cautious and wary. Goliath is massive and clever, and it will require far more than a dedicated few to make a difference. The industry that gave us lockdowns and forced injections is larger than any constructed in human history.

Think of it: a power so entrenched that it locked billions in their homes! That is what we are up against. It has no intention of evaporating on its own.

Remember when George W. Bush sent troops to Afghanistan and found no government in Kabul? He declared victory without understanding that the enemy simply scurried off to the hills and mountains to fight another day.

That is where we are today, dealing with a machine that has no intention of giving up; it plans to weather the storm until it passes.

If freedom and government-by-the-people are going to make a return, we need sustained efforts at dramatic intellectual and cultural change to back genuine upheaval of all institutions.

The West Hartford supper club is December 18, and features essayist and best-selling author Charles Eisenstein.

The next Philadelphia supper club is Thursday, December 5. Our guest speaker is fearless legal warrior, New York Civil Rights attorney, and Brownstone Fellow Bobbie Anne Cox. She’ll tell us all about her epic legal battle against Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health’s “quarantine camp” regulation and where the lawsuit stands.

From Marcus Aurelius to Omar Little: A Man’s Code is Vital By Josh Stylman. The answer lies in the dignity of living according to our principles, engaging with our communities, and maintaining the courage to think independently. As the emperor-philosopher and the fictional street warrior understood, what matters is the integrity of our code.

Privacy in Voting Is a Treasure By Christine Black. At my polling place, I valued my privacy when completing a ballot behind a partition. I have been independent for a long time but couldn’t help but wonder this time why the Democratic Party seemed so surprised that it lost.

Fluoride in the Water By Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson. RFK, Jr. rightly asks questions about an intervention based on evidence going back to the 1930s. In the meantime, there have been growing concerns about harm and little contemporary evidence evaluating the effectiveness of water fluoridation in preventing caries

How Engineered Dependency Erases Our Autonomy By Josh Stylman. We’re not just losing skills and privacy; we’re losing the ability to recognize independence. The question isn’t whether convenience is worth the cost of liberty—it’s whether we’ll recognize what we’ve lost before we forget we ever had it.

Justice Is Served: Jay Bhattacharya Chosen to Be NIH Director By Steve Templeton. Jay’s nomination, after years on the “fringe” of public health and health policy, restores a sense that there is in fact justice in the world. Now he moves on to the significant task of reforming health research policy.

The “Let It Rip” Canard: Reflections on Jay Bhattacharya By Jeffrey Tucker. It’s been a very long journey lasting nearly five years, but here we are, the man who led the opposition to the worst-imaginable public health policies now in a position to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.

Federal Covid Inquiry Finds Public Trust Plummeted By Rebekah Barnett. In a report handed down on Tuesday, Australia’s federal Covid Inquiry found that extreme public health restrictions, coupled with a lack of transparency about the evidence informing these decisions, has led to a major slide in public trust.

America the Titanic: Policy Recommendations By Breeauna Sagdal. America stands at a critical tipping point. To protect the foundational freedoms of America’s farmers and ranchers, the I Am Texas Slim Foundation calls for immediate executive actions to dismantle these mandates and restore power to communities.

Fallout from Vermont Ruling on Unauthorized Vaccinations By John Klar. The Vermont public school system violated this fundamental principle, and the Vermont Supreme Court saw to it that the perpetrators escaped all accountability and that the victims were shut down.

Go Paint the Porch By Christine Black. Go ahead and paint the porch, clean the barn, clear the closet, cook the soup, even if you’re depressed and don’t feel like it. You’ll still have all the same problems when you’re finished but the porch will be painted.

The Vaccine Paradox By Filipe Rafaeli. It’s an interesting paradox…Big Pharma’s power has managed to paint its critics as lunatics. After all, in the public’s mind, “anti-vaxxer” and “flat-earther” are essentially the same type of person. The problem only arises when people Google our names.

