BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

This past week, David Morens, who was Anthony Fauci’s assistant and co-author at NIAID for 24 years, was indicted by the Department of Justice for hiding official business in private emails and conspiring to avoid discovery. He was an important player in the lab leak and subsequent coverup – also co-author of some of the craziest articles ever written – but hardly the most important one.

Are others on the list, including Fauci himself? There are indications that the entire caper could break open in the coming two weeks. Or maybe not. We shall see.

Regardless, we have work to do. The world will neither forget nor forgive until the full truth is revealed.

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Meanwhile, we have wonderful news. The event of the year, the Brownstone Institute annual conference and gala, this time in Chattanooga, Tennessee, November 6-7, 2026, is now live for registrations. The theme: The Challenge Ahead: Ending Capture, Building Freedom. It will feature the best speakers, writers, scientists, scholars, and experts on all matters of medical, health, and technological freedom.

This is not an event you should miss. As anyone who has attended past annual events can tell you, it is here where you will discover the ideas and agendas defining public life today in the US and around the world. It is also here where you will discover your tribe and form lifetime friendships.

There is no question that times are changing and that one paradigm is replacing another. You probably saw that the US House version of the farm bill includes a pilot program that effectively overrides the 1906 meatpacking regulation. That’s how dramatic the revolt against centralized industrial planning is today.

If this can happen, other massively foundational changes can also take place, if we seize the moment.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now if we are to step up and deal with these new pressures. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Steve Deace. We speak about the newest revelations on what happened to the world from 2020 and following. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. The coverage of this has been global.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

How Covid Transformed Me into a Gardener and Business Owner By Renaud Beauchard. The good news is that the remedy can be experienced by everybody. It is the recovery of the “beautiful energy cycle” that connects soil to food to body to community and back again.

Will Federal Covid Indictment Turn the Tide on Washington Secrecy? By James Bovard. David Morens, former advisor to Tony Fauci, was indicted and “charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting,” according to the Justice Department.

The Ascent of Mediocrity By Russ Gonnering. A few years ago, “Precision Medicine” was put forward as a way to significantly improve treatment. Now, it is as if it never happened. Instead of pursuing “Truth” and striving “Ever to Excel,” medicine seems to have the tagline, “Good Enough.”

The Next Indictment Should Be Against Greg Folkers By Brownstone Institute. The Department of Justice does not need to wait for Dr. David Morens to turn on his colleagues; the evidence to charge the next key advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci is already in the public record.

Peer Review Is Broken—Here’s How to Fix It By Rob Jenkins. For this system to ultimately take the place of the current peer-review system, universities would need to embrace it and figure out how to evaluate scholars’ productivity for the purposes of granting tenure and so forth.

The First Covid Indictment, Finally By Brownstone Institute. Dr. David Morens was Anthony Fauci’s long-trusted assistant at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He is the first lamb sacrificed in what is likely to be a long series of prosecutions.

Elites and Their Contempt By Reverend John F. Naugle. We live in a world where the elites view the common man as a problem to be solved and the leaders elected by the common man anxiously present themselves as lapdogs to these elites.

The Vaccine Safety Signal the Media Still Won’t Read By Joseph Fraiman. The serious-adverse-event signal found in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccine trials has been in the peer-reviewed literature for nearly four years. Mainstream media outlets have treated it not as evidence to be weighed but as misinformation to be managed.

The Mystery of Falling Fertility By Tomas Furst. Most of the pattern can be explained by a change in the behavior of women – despite official recommendation, pregnant women tried to avoid the experimental vaccines. We hypothesize that the mRNA-based experimental vaccines prevented some women from getting pregnant.

AI Deletes Routine White Collar Jobs By Peter St Onge. The Industrial Revolution took jobs from people who work with their hands — routine physical work. But AI is taking routine paperwork — people who forward emails, schedule meetings, and sit on diversity committees.

Government Cannot Make Us Healthy By Mollie Engelhart. Team D.C. has been stopped from pursuing dramatic change that is desperately needed. Courts have intervened. Pharma-owned politicians have blocked reform. Corporate kingpins have thrown their weight around and put up barriers, despite the voter mandate.

The WHO Is Building a Supranational Vaccine Authorization Mechanism By Yaffa Shir-Raz and David Shuldman. The materials point to something more consequential: the use of an international emergency authorization pathway to shape regulatory decisions inside a sovereign state, advanced through overlapping professional networks, without the organization assuming the legal responsibilities borne by national regulators.

The Government Failed at Bondi, Now It Punishes the People By Andrew Lowenthal. A government that can’t do basic police work is in no position to be setting up a surveillance state, and we should not lose our rights because of their incompetence.

Injected Vaccines, Mucosal Immunity, and Incoherent Estimates of Effectiveness By Eyal Shahar. It is time for the FDA to implement a major revision in the approval of the Covid vaccine and the flu vaccine. It is not enough to show effectiveness against symptomatic infection by the test-negative design or by rising antibody titers.

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