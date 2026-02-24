BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

There is a silly poll going around that suggests no one particularly cares about all the issues raised in the Covid response: the power of pharma, the vaccine mandates, the liability shield over vaccine products, and the outrageous impositions on medical freedom.

An article we have published this week addresses this. Short answer: this poll is completely fake. The questions were designed to produce the results they did. It’s a classic case of using a poll to generate an opinion that in turns intimidates people into believing what they are supposed to believe.

You won’t be surprised to hear that polling is just another piece of the machinery available to manipulate the public. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it. As a result, Brownstone has contacted a credible pollster to conduct the first-ever fair and objective poll on subjects that are at the core of our mission. We’ll have the results in a month or so.

As part of pushing the public mind in the right direction, Brownstone Institute’s new weekly show has kicked off with major thinkers and doers behind the growing community of resistance. Our interview with the novelist and critic Walter Kirn has been an enormous success on all channels.

Can Cochrane’s New CEO Save the Sinking Ship? By Peter C. Gotzsche. A medical journal expressed concern that someone with no health care experience was leading one of the foremost organisations dedicated to ensuring good clinical decisions. Wilson made the organisation ineffective, and his actions harmed Cochrane’s mission about ensuring high scientific standards.

What the Polls Say about the Pharmaceutical Industry and Vaccines By Jeffrey Tucker. The focus should be on cleaning up the food as the path to great American health. The messaging around food polls better, they say, whereas the pressure on vaccine makers and culling of the childhood schedule is a political loser. So they say.

The Moral Ecology of Community By Joseph Varon and Reverend John F. Naugle. Despite the availability of advanced tools to manage human life, societies are seeing spiraling rates of illness, loneliness, and anxiety, with resilience on the decline. This paradox highlights a contradiction that has become increasingly apparent in the face of significant progress.

You Cannot Beat Nihilism with Nihilism By Thomas Harrington. You cannot heal social ills rooted in the practice of organizing people into supposedly immutable categories that allegedly correspond to varying degrees of essential human value by doubling down on the practice of organizing people on the basis of supposedly immutable categories.

El Tonto Por Cristo: A Movie Review By Renaud Beauchard. A true labor of love is one of those gifts that life brings when you are ready to receive them. That’s what a luminous film did for me. The movie is entitled El Tonto Por Cristo, which means “The Fool for Christ.”

Goodbye and Good Riddance to the Endangerment Finding By David Stockman. Trump’s cancellation of the so-called “endangerment finding” with respect to CO2 made by the Obama White House in 2009 is so profoundly important as to make up for a legion of Trump’s spending, borrowing, easy money, and tariffing sins.

Autistic Barbie By Sinead Murphy. But Mattel’s blurb gives the game away – ‘Every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.’ Children with autism cannot see themselves. Children with autism cannot see Barbie. Children with autism cannot see themselves in Barbie.

The Great Harris Coulter By Dana Ullman. Books on history are written by the “victors;” that is, by the dominant paradigm, and such books give an inadequately accurate view of history. The books written by Dr. Coulter are therefore a refreshing and even compelling review of medical history.

Closing the Deal: The Misinforming of the G20 on Pandemics By REPPARE. There was a time when the aspirations of Alma Ata drove public health. If the nations of the G20 seek a more stable world, returning its public health approach to evidence and reality could be a step forward.

Is the MAHA Movement Building a Genuine Counter-Elite? By Renaud Beauchard. That new elite prototype has started to take shape inside the MAHA movement. It might not yet be a fully formed counter-elite, but it certainly looks like a promising kind of one.

The Problem with America First Global Health By Roger Bate. The problem with the America First Global Health Strategy is not that the US is engaged abroad. It is that Washington has wrapped a sprawling, path-dependent set of programs in a nationalist label without doing the hard work that strategy requires.

Book Review of No More Tears: the Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson By Alan Cassels. Johnson & Johnson’s reputation comes under fire in Gardiner Harris’s new book No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson. He delivers an impressively-researched catalogue of fraudulent activities in the marketing of drugs and medical devices.

The Reason for Death Rituals By Reverend John F. Naugle. Remembering death isn’t optional. Refusing to remember death is what opens the mind to escapism of transhumanism, of which lockdowns and mandates were mere symptoms. Let us remember to die.

The Genie in the Bottle: Vaccine Rites By Daniel Polikoff. The “reign of quantity” (Guenon) helped set the Great Reset agenda in motion. The human body—that sacred temple of spirit, that privileged site of the sovereign freedom of the individual person—was mercilessly reduced to sets of numbers.

