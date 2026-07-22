Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

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Chris Williams's avatar
Chris Williams
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An adequate summary. However, I feel that more weight should, perhaps, have been given to the inordinate, super-undemocratic influence of an unaccountable, super-wealthy, minority arising from the creation of the Federal Reserve. The resulting extent of the reach of their influence into all sectors of Western economies, in particular, including governments' Administrative Regimes, is problematic, to say the least. Recommended Reading: 'The Creature from Jekyll Island' by G. Edward Griffin; and, more of a summary read, 'Tragedy and Hope 101' by Joseph Plummer, with Introduction by G. Edward Griffin.

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