BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Brownstone Institute has just published its 18th and 19th books, now available in physical form (Kindle and audio arrive in a few weeks).

First comes The Deep State Goes Viral, by Debbie Lerman. It’s the fullest and clearest documentation of the strangest part of the Covid experience. It shows how public health agencies were answering to national-security and intelligence sectors the entire time. That’s why the whole experience felt like martial law.

The documentation in this book is rock solid. It cannot be easily dismissed as conspiracy ramblings. Indeed, the contents have been confirmed privately by the best experts in this realm. This book blows open the entire topic like nothing else.

Second is The Covid Response at Five Years: A History of the End of Civilization by the editorial team at Brownstone. It is comprehensive, beautifully written, and provides the fullest and most coherent account yet written on what we’ve lived through. Buy several and hand them out: this book can make a huge difference.

Share

These two books follow Clayton Baker’s The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid. This book has garnered wide praise for its medical focus.

Registrations for Brownstone’s big event at Polyface Farm – named “Reclaim Your Independence, taking place Sept. 12-13 in Swoope, VA – are far beyond our expectations. Get your tickets now for early bird pricing. See all the details at our event page.

The West Hartford Supper Club welcomes reporter and famed author David Zweig on Wednesday, May 21st. Zweig’s bestselling book, An Abundance of Caution, tells the story of not only school closures but also the hellscape of the whole Covid period. Get tickets here.

On Thursday, June 5th, the Philadelphia Supper Club welcomes Steve Salchow and Laura Matika, who will speak about the “Reinhabited Republic.” Why has our government’s focus become so far removed from the Constitution and the Bill of Rights? Do you know the 6 branches of government? Learn about the brand new UCC filing that will change everything. Get tickets here.

The Midwest Supper Club welcomes Brownstone Institute Fellow Bret Swanson on Monday, June 9th. Bret will talk about how the Internet unleashed expertise and scrambled the brains of the experts, as well as how artificial intelligence will amplify the Internet’s power for good and ill. Get tickets here.

We depend entirely on your financial support to grow our work. You can help here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Who Was in Charge of Covid Communications? By Debbie Lerman. Dr. Robert Redfield, who headed the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) during the first year of Covid, said in an interview that vaccine mandates were a bad idea and that lockdowns and school closures were government overreach.

Gender-Affirming Care for Minors under Fire By Maryanne Demasi. The HHS report is more than a policy review—it is a warning. It reveals that thousands of children have been placed on a path of irreversible medicalisation without the safeguards expected in any other area of healthcare.

The Capable Need Not Apply By Bill Rice. Certainly, any newspaper that might be looking for staff reporters or editors would read a few of my stories. This “due diligence” would immediately disqualify me, as the stories I write are almost all off-limits and qualify as taboo at mainstream or traditional newspapers and magazines.

Elections in Canada, England, and Australia By Ramesh Thakur. In a rare confluence, Canada, Britain, and Australia held elections within a week of one another, although in Britain’s case, these were local elections in England. Yet England’s local elections may turn out to be the most consequential.

Where the Money Went: USG Funding to Counter-Mis/Disinformation Initiatives By Andrew Lowenthal. Last week, my non-profit liber-net unveiled a new database of U.S. government awards to mis-dis-and-malinformation (MDM) and other content control initiatives. A previous Network Affects post broke down where that money came from. This one details where the money went.

Commentary on the WHO’s Draft Pandemic Agreement: Pointless Verbiage By Thi Thuy Van Dinh and David Bell. The language continues to contradict previous WHO understanding and public health norms, promoting whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches rather than proportionate measures that minimize long-term harm, and ignores the basic policy requirement of considering any resource allocations against other competing priorities.

Trump Issues Executive Order on Gain-of-Function Studies By Meryl Nass. This is an excellent start to taking the threat of lab-derived pandemics seriously. Obviously, we need a global ban and global enforcement. The Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) could be strengthened to meet this need.

Pilgrimages to Nowhere? By Thomas Harrington. What I did not understand was just how disrespectful of transcendental thinking consumer culture is, and how it can turn the search for human and esthetic discoveries into an endless series of economic transactions.

Power Outage, Inner Power By Jordi Pigem. April 28th will be remembered as the largest blackout in European history. Power went down in the whole of continental Spain and Portugal. Whatever the cause, we can see it as a symptom of something deeper and more far-reaching.

Small Reforms to Improve the US Medical System By Jeffrey Tucker. None of these eight reforms rub hard on ideological wounds. All are about respecting individual choice. They would amount to the first major steps toward creating parallel systems of experimentation, all within the framework of the existing system.

Were School Windows Really Sealed Shut? By Jeffrey Tucker. So much we’ve already forgotten, which is one reason to be grateful for David Zweig’s Abundance of Caution. It chronicles the excuses for not opening schools from the beginning, almost day by day, and explodes every myth along the way.

Meet the Latest Vaccine Propagandist By Robert Malone. MedPage published a video interview with Dr. Offit, professional academic pediatrician and vaccine shill, in which he states a series of falsehoods in continuation of the gaslighting and falsehoods which both he and Dr. Marks (FDA/CBER) are becoming known for.

More articles

Donate