Brownstone Insights

Brownstone Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
1hEdited

AI hype has been keeping fears alive, but once you understand how LLMs work (through inductive inference) you realize that they are useless for making decisions that aren't about the most ordinary situations. LLMs won't achieve AGI, for which abductive inference is needed and no one knows how to design that. Therefore, alignment (adding deductive inference guardrails) is not necessary and it's not practically possible from an engineering sense anyway.

The worst thing we have from AI is a lot of fake news online, from anybody and everybody. And that's slightly better than fake news coming from "trusted" authorities.

The AI bubble will pop. Or if They prevent it from popping -- as They have prevented the truth about vaccines from being admitted -- They will do so only until they can roll out a digital currency control grid managed by AI. Its data centers need to be funded by that trillion and a half now for the military budget. In this use case, AI won't be required to make good decisions. It will have one command for every body. It will be aligned with military objectives. Stop anyone who disobeys orders.

I don't think Constitutional law is going to make it into the near future. So any considerations about upholding individual sovereignty or human rights will be (are being) abandoned.

During the lockdown, we couldn't go places without a paper card. After the bank/cyber emergency, or whatever is planned, we won't be able to buy anything without a digital pass. This time, They won't even bother to convince us to go along (stay home, get the shot, don't express doubt and etc) out of fear. They'll just remove our power to do otherwise.

The existence of AI is almost irrelevant to Their plans. It will help Them surveil us more efficiently and roughly categorize us into different threat levels. But, honestly, They already know who the threats are. We've already been tagged for elimination.

We need to join together with people from all stripes and try to stop lawless authoritarianism -- which, to be honest, is probably no different from the lawlessness of past US governments. It's just that this time they aren't pretending to care about us anymore.

Reply
Share
JOHN SILVERS's avatar
JOHN SILVERS
3h

Outsourcing our humanity to machines is the future of the human race.

We already live in a world where systems out of anyone's control are in charge.

Ai is just another iteration of that fact.

It's inevitable that the next dominant species will be our own invention.

The course is set, the incremental loss of humanity has already been accepted by 50% of the world and that number will continue to grow until only a tiny subset will retain their sovereignty.

Every other system of life has been outsourced to some sort of machine, why would thinking be any different?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brownstone Institute -- CC-Attribution · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture