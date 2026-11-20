BY JAMES LYONS-WEILER

View original article at Brownstone.org.

Anthony Fauci does not appear in The Dog Stars. He is nevertheless in the theater.

Ridley Scott’s new science-fiction film opens after a catastrophic flu has erased most of humanity. A pilot, his dog, and an armed former Marine inhabit what remains. The machinery is familiar: contagion, social collapse, desperate survivors, violent scavengers, and one more search for a pocket of human decency after civilization has failed. Scott did not invent this machinery, but the director of Alien and Blade Runner is one of the people who taught modern audiences how to surrender to it.

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This time, audiences largely stayed home. The Dog Stars opened in fifth place with about $8 million in North America and another $11.3 million overseas, against a reported production budget of $70 million to $100 million. The Associated Press called it a flop. The result was especially poor because Boxoffice Pro had forecast an $18 million to $23 million domestic opening. The film landed at less than half the low end of that range.

There are ordinary explanations. Critics found the movie slow and derivative. As of September 1, Rotten Tomatoes showed a 39 percent critic score and a 71 percent verified-audience score. Marketing was weak. Adult dramas have a difficult theatrical market, streaming has trained people to wait, and post-apocalyptic fiction has been feeding on itself for years. A bad opening weekend cannot tell us what millions of people privately thought.

Yet the scale of the miss invites a harder question. Has the public’s experience of Covid changed the mental contract on which the killer-virus movie depends? More bluntly, did Fauci and the institutions for which he became the human logo spend so much public trust that even Ridley Scott can no longer borrow it for two hours?

The Genre Ran on Institutional Credit

The classic outbreak story asks for a larger gift than belief in an unusually lethal pathogen. It asks the audience to accept a hierarchy of knowledge. The virus is invisible. The scientist can see it. Government may be slow, corrupt, frightened, or politically compromised, but somewhere inside the system there is a technically competent truth-teller trying to get reality through the door. The audience is expected to recognize that person immediately, usually by the white coat, the lab bench, or the lonely briefing at which the room finally falls silent.

The formula survived many variations because it rested on a presumption: the expert might be wrong, but the expert was trying to find out. Institutional failure came from delay, cowardice, budget cutting, or a villain who ignored the scientists. Once the pathogen was loose, emergency orders carried a certain moral clarity. People who resisted quarantine were reckless. People who demanded ordinary liberties while bodies accumulated were selfish. The drama could compress epidemiology and ethics into the same clean line.

Covid broke that line.

The public watched recommendations change, which is normal in a developing emergency. It also watched provisional judgments presented as settled science, policy preferences presented as epidemiological necessities, and dissent treated as evidence of defective character. Those are different things. Science can revise itself without shame. Authority cannot demand obedience on the ground that uncertainty has ended and then claim the privileges of uncertainty when the rule fails.

That distinction became painfully concrete. In his 2024 Congressional interview, Fauci said the six-foot distancing rule “sort of just appeared” and that he was not aware of studies supporting that exact threshold. He did not say distancing itself was useless; the admission was narrower and more revealing. A number with enormous social consequences had acquired the tone of scientific law without the evidentiary pedigree the public had been led to assume.

The same House transcript records Fauci saying that he technically signed off on NIAID grants without reviewing the individual proposals and that he could not say with confidence how the biosafety of foreign laboratories receiving NIAID funds was independently verified.

These details matter to cinema because the outbreak genre relies on compression. A script needs the audience to accept that “the scientists say” is enough to move the plot. Covid trained a large part of the audience to ask which scientists, reviewing which data, operating under which definition, with what conflicts, and under whose institutional protection. That is terrible for a lazy screenplay. It is healthy for a republic.

The Expert Is No Longer an Innocent Narrator

Fauci became the face of the American pandemic response because he was made to carry more than scientific advice. He became a character: reassuring, unflappable, credentialed, above the political noise, and able to translate an uncertain emergency into instructions. Supporters treated attacks on him as attacks on expertise itself. Opponents increasingly saw a powerful official whose public certainty exceeded what the record could support.

The conflict has not faded into history. On August 6, 2026, only three weeks before The Dog Stars opened, a Republican-led Senate committee voted along party lines to hold Fauci in contempt after he invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during questioning about the pandemic. Senator Rand Paul then sent a referral to the Justice Department without a vote of the full Senate.

Fauci’s attorney called the proceeding a political stunt, Democrats challenged the process, and one lawyer told Reuters that the referral could be legally ineffective without full-Senate approval. Those disputes matter legally. Culturally, the picture is already fixed: the man sold to the public as the calm voice of scientific transparency was now declining to answer questions under a Constitutional protection against self-incrimination. Reuters documented both the vote and the dispute over its validity.

Invoking the Fifth destroys the old Hollywood shorthand in which the senior infectious-disease official can be presumed to function as the story’s disinterested narrator. A post-Covid audience may reasonably wonder whether the expert on screen is explaining the emergency, managing liability, protecting a research program, shaping a politically useful narrative, or doing several of those things at once.

That question now arrives before the monster. And the public demands its own skepticism be heard.

Why Viewers May Withhold the Gift of Suspended Disbelief

Suspended disbelief is often described as something an audience does for itself. The phrase makes the transaction sound passive, as if viewers simply turn off their skepticism at the door. Good storytelling earns that concession. The viewer lends the filmmaker a set of assumptions so the film does not have to prove every brick in its world.

The killer-virus movie once received several assumptions almost free of charge. A natural spillover was an adequate origin story. A public-health agency was presumed to be working from the best available evidence. A changing recommendation meant the evidence had changed. Suppression of a claim suggested that the claim was dangerous nonsense. The pharmaceutical countermeasure entered the story as rescue, while the people delaying its distribution supplied the conflict. Coercive rules were regrettable necessities whose moral legitimacy came bundled with the emergency.

Millions of people no longer grant those assumptions automatically.

First, the origin of a pandemic can no longer be treated as atmospheric background. Covid taught the public about gain-of-function disputes, grant intermediaries, biosafety levels, unpublished databases, intelligence assessments, and the institutional stakes of the lab-leak question. Fauci himself acknowledged in 2024 that a laboratory accident is a possibility and not inherently a conspiracy theory, while saying the evidence he had seen still favored natural emergence.

A film that begins with “a flu wiped out nearly everyone” and rushes directly to armed scavengers may feel as if it has skipped the part of the story the audience now finds most urgent: Who made this possible, who knew what, and who controlled the first account of what happened?

Second, the public has learned to separate a scientific observation from a policy command. A pathogen may spread through the air; it does not follow that every closure, distance rule, school policy, mandate, passport, or employment consequence was dictated by a laboratory result. Each policy contains value judgments about risk, age, proportionality, collateral damage, and who must bear the cost. Pandemic movies often erase those judgments by placing a scientist in front of a graph. After Covid, the graph no longer completes the argument.

Third, risk is no longer a single red number. The public spent years hearing about age gradients, comorbidities, prior infection, waning immunity, variant-specific behavior, absolute and relative risk, and the difference between preventing severe disease and preventing transmission. Viewers do not need graduate training in epidemiology to notice when a script uses “deadly flu” as a magic solvent that dissolves demography, immunity, treatment, logistics, and time. The more biologically sweeping the premise, the more explanation it now needs.

Fourth, the memory of coercion changes the moral casting. Before 2020, the citizen who challenged an emergency order could be written as the fool who opens the gate. After school closures, business failures, employment ultimatums, travel restrictions, and the policing of family life, some viewers will inspect the order before condemning the dissenter.

They will ask whether the intervention has evidence, whether the burden is distributed fairly, whether less destructive options were considered, and whether the official issuing it will pay any price for being wrong. Hollywood’s old moral shortcut no longer works on everyone.

Fifth, the audience has seen information control become part of the emergency response. The lab-leak hypothesis, the durability of naturally acquired immunity, the limits of vaccination against transmission, the merits of particular treatments, and the harms of prolonged school closure were not argued in a quiet seminar.

Claims were labeled, throttled, moralized, or attached to political identities. Some claims deserved rejection. Others deserved open examination. The lasting injury came from the attempt to make institutional permission a substitute for scientific adjudication. A movie that assigns truth to the credentialed character and error to the outsider now asks viewers to forget the structure they just lived through.

Sixth, a pandemic is no longer safely imaginary. For many people it means a parent who died alone, a child who lost part of a childhood, a business that never reopened, a delayed cancer diagnosis, a hospital rule that prevented a final visit, or a career damaged by a mandate. The apocalypse may still entertain, but it no longer arrives as a clean thrill. A fictional flu that exists only to clear the landscape for a handsome survivor can feel less like daring speculation than appropriation of unresolved experience.

Finally, the real pandemic made bureaucracy more frightening than the virus story Hollywood prefers to tell. The old plot locates danger in the microbe and heroism in the response. The post-Covid plot must allow a more disturbing possibility: institutions can be partly competent, partly self-protective, scientifically informed in some decisions, politically captured in others, and unable to admit which is which. That is a richer story. It is also much harder to make.

Fauci Is a Face, Not a Box-Office Model

None of this means that Anthony Fauci personally removed $10 million from Ridley Scott’s opening weekend. The box office does not provide a referendum question with every ticket. The Dog Stars may have failed because people heard it was dull. Its 39 percent critic score and middling audience response provide plenty of explanation. The same weekend, viewers spent heavily on Spider-Man, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and a rescued Wile E. Coyote film. The audience has not abandoned theaters, fantasy, danger, or cinematic unreality.

Nor has every outbreak-adjacent story failed since Covid. Audiences will still follow zombies, fungi, aliens, radiation, engineered organisms, and social collapse when the characters and world earn their attention. The important change is that a pandemic can no longer do all the narrative work by itself. “A virus wiped out civilization” used to be a premise. It may now sound like a writer asking to skip the audit.

Fauci matters because public memory condenses systems into people. He did not act alone, set every policy, write every headline, run every platform, or make every hospital decision. He became the emblem of an alliance among federal health agencies, political executives, media organizations, universities, technology companies, and pharmaceutical interests that often spoke with one voice while insisting that the voice belonged to science.

The collapse of trust in that arrangement is measurable. Pew Research Center reported in January 2026 that 77 percent of Americans retained at least a fair amount of confidence in scientists, which is still high, but below the 87 percent recorded in April 2020. The partisan division is now severe: 90 percent of Democrats expressed at least fair confidence, compared with 65 percent of Republicans.

That is not the disappearance of trust. It is the disappearance of a common presumption. A national movie audience can no longer be expected to bring the same view of scientific authority into the theater.

Hollywood Has to Earn the Premise Again

The killer-virus film is not dead. Its easy version may be.

The next great pandemic movie will have to understand that knowledge has a production history. Someone funds the work. Someone selects the model. Someone decides which signal counts as an emergency. Someone chooses the comparison group, writes the press release, defines the acceptable hypothesis, and determines what the public is permitted to hear before the evidence is complete. Those choices do not make science fraudulent. Hiding them makes scientific authority brittle.

A serious outbreak film made after Covid should be willing to show uncertainty without making uncertainty a synonym for incompetence. It should distinguish evidence from policy, and policy from enforcement. It should let scientists disagree for substantive reasons. It should give the audience enough biology to understand why risks differ, enough institutional detail to see why incentives matter, and enough respect to recognize that citizens who ask for evidence are not automatically villains.

That approach would also restore suspense. The most frightening question is no longer whether the official will persuade the president to act before the virus escapes. It is whether the people controlling the response can tell the truth when the truth threatens the institutions, programs, and reputations on which their authority rests.

Fauci did not destroy Ridley Scott. He may have helped destroy the automatic credibility of the world in which the classic killer-virus movie took place. That world required an audience willing to assume that the pathogen was opaque, the experts transparent, and emergency power temporary. After Covid, each assumption looks like a claim to be tested.

Hollywood can still ask for suspended disbelief. The audience is simply checking the borrower’s books.

Republished from the author’s Substack

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