Five years ago, the government presided over the shutdown of schools, churches, small businesses, hospitals and doctors’ offices except for Covid, and stopped weddings, funerals, parties, and even outdoor recreation.

Turnabout is fair play. We now enter into week four of a shutdown of government itself. The CDC is being gutted. The experts are in disgrace. Regime media outlets are furious, of course, and targeting Brownstone Institute itself, which is said to be somehow responsible for the dramatic turn of events.

There is a goofy chart being circulated online. It looks like this.

The chart is exaggerated but we’ll take it.

Fact: the Covid response constitutes the most sweeping attack on American society ever, an experience replicated in most societies in the world. This happened to almost all living people even a few years ago – an attack more far-reaching than the Great War or World War II. It ended in an attempted poisoning of the population.

Very few speak about this today. And yet it is the essential template to understand all the politics of our time. It’s why trust is gone. It’s why millions are questioning everything from pharma to farming to central banking. How deep do the rabbit holes go?

More on this later this week.

The Covid Re-Review Project: All Models Are Wrong, and Some Are Dangerous By Tomas Furst. “All models are wrong, but some are useful“ goes a famous saying usually attributed to George Box. Today, he would perhaps say that all models are wrong, and some are even dangerous.

Don’t Bail out Soybeans By Joel Salatin. What kind of economic gymnastics makes soybean farmers think they deserve taxpayer subsidies? Where is the courageous soybean farmer who dares to pivot to something else? Who dares to suggest the farmer can solve this conundrum without government interference?

The Triumph of DIY By Eric Hussey. Thanks to survival on the planet, I now know how to do more things around the house than I used to. Maybe add in YouTube for a few things, and there is a lot of learning available.

Does France Have Independent Media? By Renaud Beauchard. By pitting America’s free-speech roar against Europe’s muffle, a First Amendment diplomacy would not just help France — it would spark a global revolution against officialdom. Media freedom isn’t bureaucrat-boxed; it’s people-powered. France, grab the line: Your Rogans are calling.

Awais Aftab: A Skilled and Dangerous Psychiatrist Manipulator By Peter Gotzsche. Some psychiatrists are highly skilled manipulators and therefore dangerous for their patients, as I shall explain below. This applies to Awais Aftab from Cleveland, Ohio, who poses as a critical psychiatrist but is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

FDA’s War on Commonsense Nicotine Regulation By Roger Bate. Sweden’s evidence shows the results of a pragmatic approach: a near-smoke-free society achieved through consumer choice, not coercion. The FDA’s own approval of ZYN proves that such products can meet its legal standard for protecting public health.

Is the Extensive US Vaccine Schedule Harmful? By Peter Gotzsche. The data the researchers collected are very valuable and they should give other researchers access to them, so that we may all learn more through additional analyses. This can be done in a pseudonymised fashion on a secure platform.

Smoke, Mirrors, and the Pfizer Deal By Mollie Engelhart. I am a mother, and I care about the world my children will inherit. I want them to grow up in a country where health is built on real food, clean water, strong families, and prevention rooted in nature.

What Is the State and Who Controls It? By Jeffrey Tucker. What is the state, from whence does it come, and who controls it? One might suppose these questions have obvious answers. In reality the answer is elusive, not easily identified even by those who are part of the system.

We Stopped Practicing Capitalism By Mollie Engelhart. We must ask ourselves honestly: Are we still mirroring nature? Or have we started mimicking a machine, a top-down system built on control, not connection? Because what we mirror shapes what we become.

Clinical Trials Did Not Show Covid Shots Were “Safe and Effective” By Lori Weintz. They tweaked a few numbers to come up with the claim that the shots were “95% effective,” ended the clinical trial by offering the vaccine to the control group (thereby eliminating an effective control group), and started their vaccination campaign.

Together, Apart By Julie Ponesse. What do all these “Babel moments” have in common? If we recognize the moment while we are in it, can we do something to change our course, to make the outcome less disastrous than it might otherwise be?

