BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Public culture has been rocked by an amazing revelation. The Southern Poverty Law Center is the designated cop on the beat against hate. As it turns out, they were funding a good portion of the hate against which they claimed to be fighting. It was all part of a fundraising scam. It worked: they have $832 million in the bank, some stashed in the Cayman Islands. Some nonprofit!

The implications of this revelation are profound. They force a revision of at least a decade of American political culture. For example, you know the Charlottesville, VA, protests of 2017 that Biden said had inspired him to seek the presidency? SPLC was paying a leading organizer who arranged transportation. Their fundraising soared from $51 million in a year to $133 million.

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What corrupts nonprofits this way? Part of it comes down to IRS rules. They have to raise a third of their revenue from public sources in a five-year period. Otherwise they have to become a foundation and give rather than get money. That creates a perverse incentive, and explains why so many nonprofits have a huge division devoted to fundraising.

From its inception, Brownstone Institute rejected such schemes. We set out to be a real charity, doing things the old-fashioned way with a mission first. That’s why we have no “development” department. Our generous donors have stepped up anyway. We’ve been outspent by the bad guys by millions to one but that’s not diminished the influence of this little institution. On the contrary.

The public health establishment is terrified at what is happening. Pharma-owned politicians are losing elections. The flu shot mandate for military service has been summarily repealed. Moderna and Pfizer are having trouble even recruiting for drug trials. The new pick for the CDC is already under fire for not having resisted Covid-era totalitarianism.

Good things are happening, even if it is an uphill struggle. One suggestion to you concerning the above problem: stop giving to institutions that do not need your money except for compliance. Start giving to small organizations with ideals that have a proven record of effectiveness.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now if we are to step up and deal with these new pressures. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes.Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. See all our books.

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Here is some content since our last email.

The Mystery of Falling Fertility By Tomas Furst. Most of the pattern can be explained by a change in the behavior of women – despite official recommendation, pregnant women tried to avoid the experimental vaccines. We hypothesize that the mRNA-based experimental vaccines prevented some women from getting pregnant.

AI Deletes Routine White Collar Jobs By Peter St Onge. The Industrial Revolution took jobs from people who work with their hands — routine physical work. But AI is taking routine paperwork — people who forward emails, schedule meetings, and sit on diversity committees.

Government Cannot Make Us Healthy By Mollie Engelhart. Team D.C. has been stopped from pursuing dramatic change that is desperately needed. Courts have intervened. Pharma-owned politicians have blocked reform. Corporate kingpins have thrown their weight around and put up barriers, despite the voter mandate.

The WHO Is Building a Supranational Vaccine Authorization Mechanism By Yaffa Shir-Raz and David Shuldman. The materials point to something more consequential: the use of an international emergency authorization pathway to shape regulatory decisions inside a sovereign state, advanced through overlapping professional networks, without the organization assuming the legal responsibilities borne by national regulators.

The Government Failed at Bondi, Now It Punishes the People By Andrew Lowenthal. A government that can’t do basic police work is in no position to be setting up a surveillance state, and we should not lose our rights because of their incompetence.

Injected Vaccines, Mucosal Immunity, and Incoherent Estimates of Effectiveness By Eyal Shahar. It is time for the FDA to implement a major revision in the approval of the Covid vaccine and the flu vaccine. It is not enough to show effectiveness against symptomatic infection by the test-negative design or by rising antibody titers.

A Reckoning Is Underway at the FDA By Maryanne Demasi. STAT published an account describing a meeting in which Beth Høeg presented evidence of young people who had died after Covid vaccination. According to STAT, her findings triggered pushback from career FDA regulators who feared the implications of acknowledging fatal cases.

General Health Checks Are Harmful By Peter C Gotzsche. Mammography screening is harmful and general health checks are also harmful. Like breast screening, they detect many things that should not have been treated because they are either insignificant or will disappear again.

Health Freedom: The Smoking Gun By Adam Garrie. There are important parallels between the fight for health freedom and the success that advocates of the Second Amendment have achieved. By learning from the success of 2A advocates, supporters of health freedom can change the culture and legal precedent.

Marty Makary: The FDA’s Quiet Blockade on Safer Nicotine By Roger Bate. There are moments in public health when the path forward is unusually clear, when the evidence aligns with behavior, and when policy has a genuine opportunity to reduce harm at scale. This should be one of those moments.

What (and How) Should Our Students Be Taught Today? By Bert Olivier. There are many – too many – intellectual sources, contemporary as well as throughout the history of the world, from which I could draw to answer it in a very provisional manner, so I’ll have to be selective, but here goes.

Cocooning by Way of the Tdap Vaccine By Robert Malone. Current guidelines (e.g., CDC as of 2025) de-emphasize cocooning as a primary strategy due to implementation challenges and limited evidence supporting standalone effectiveness. Maternal Tdap vaccination during pregnancy is now prioritized for direct antibody transfer to the infant.

To Win at All Costs By Meryl Nass. I was not a close observer of the case, but the win seemed to hinge on documents obtained during discovery that revealed Monsanto knew a great deal about the injuries its product caused but deliberately hid those findings.

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