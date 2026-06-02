BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

It was only a few months ago that White House moles were telling Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to shut up about vaccines. It’s bad politics to have doubts, they said, citing polls.

We had our suspicions and conducted our own poll. It demonstrated supermajorities opposed to vaccine mandates and for culling the childhood schedule. Not only that: public opinion is extremely intense on this subject. After the Covid mandates, people aren’t having it anymore.

Months went by and the plotters lost the plot. Their fake polls that diverted a national agenda – one shared by Trump, RFK, and many appointees – were exposed. Sure enough, last Friday, the Trump administration attempted a damage reversal with a new Executive Order.

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This EO calls for trimming the schedule and pushing informed choice over coercion. Did this make national news? Not at all. It’s not been published in any major newspaper other than Epoch Times. You know why: these legacy media sources are backed by pharmaceutical advertising dollars.

The game is obvious to us all now. What’s fascinating is to watch – and participate in – the collapse of a paradigm. They pushed too hard and the consensus completely cracked. Now the only goal of industry is to hang on as long as possible and hope that we all forget.

But there will be no forgetting. No matter how many phony baloney disease panics they throw at us, we’ll never comply. The lies have become unbearably obvious.

The Trump administration is now working hard to recapture lost momentum, with full knowledge that the issue is not going away.

As for Brownstone Institute, our journal archive is approaching the 4,000 mark, way too much for even a basic search to handle. This is why we installed an AI engine on the site. You can find it in the lower right-hand corner of Brownstone.org. You will be delighted how it handles your every question and gives pointers to our deeper content.

This is just one example of how our work – thanks only to your generous support – is far ahead of the game. Another example concerns our growing network of Supper Clubs extending coast to coast. On most nights of the week, there is one taking place, bringing new communities together over the main issues of our time.

Did you notice that others are attempting to copy this model? It’s wonderful. Imitation is flattery.

Have you made your plans to come to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for our annual conference and gala, November 6-7, 2026? It will likely sell out long before, so you might as well take advantage of early-bird pricing and get your hotel reservations now.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Jeffrey Tucker’s discussion of the death of George Washington. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Detours and Missteps on the Road to Medical Advances By Steven Kritz. Given that life expectancy in this country has stagnated over the past 12-15 years, and it is universally acknowledged that chronic disease has risen, it’s past time that we step back and take a hard look at what we’ve done.

The WHO Denies the Lab Leak By Pat Fidopiastis. Unsurprisingly, a recent paper from members of SAGO concluded: “We did not find evidence to suggest that SARS CoV2 (sic) resulting from experimental manipulation was a more likely scenario than it emerging from recombination events.”

Should an Industry-Friendly Rider in the Farm Bill Override Over 1,000 State Laws? By Meryl Nass. If Congress adopts sweeping federal preemption in this area, it will not merely reshape meat markets; it will establish a precedent that states may no longer meaningfully govern the terms under which food is produced and sold within their own borders.

Less Is More in Medicine By Alan Cassels. We need to be asking questions about whether sending more of our collective wealth towards our healthcare system is producing good returns. We might expect that anything spent on healthcare provides good returns, but what if those investments end in losses?

Inside the FDA’s ‘Cover-Up’ of Child Deaths Linked to Covid Vaccines By Maryanne Demasi. Now, months after the internal disputes first erupted, the FDA continues to face questions about what officials knew, when they knew it, and why the agency failed to promptly release its investigations into paediatric deaths following Covid vaccination.

The Danger of an Unexamined Status Quo By Russ Gonnering. The Predictability Horizon in a Complex Adaptive System is short. It is imperative that the response of the system be carefully and frequently monitored. We can no longer bury the signals that can warn us of “something we had not anticipated.”

Article Written and Published by Libelists? By Jessica Rose. Here’s the article in question. It was written and published on Dec. 5, 2025, 6:00 AM EST by Brandy Zadrozny in MS NOW. I am posting my X remarks and defense of some of the false and defamatory comments made therein.

Education Shrinkflation By Steve Templeton. In the normal, sane world of my childhood, this wouldn’t have been extraordinary. But this was November, 2022, and the world was just beginning to recover from the insanity of the Covid-19 response.

The Demonization of Men (and Everyone Else Too) By Thomas Harrington. While each of us are free to live by our own privately held theories regarding the actions taken by, or in the name of, Collective X or Collective Y, it is never right for the government to do so.

Inside the Great Vaccine Debate By Max Dublin. From the vaccine debate, we have learned that if government agencies truly want to promote the greater good, then best practice would be to take all of the differences among the various demographic groups in the population into consideration.

The Rise of the Meme Disease By Steven Kritz. I began to recognize that from the 1960s through the end of the 20th century, there were a series of illnesses that I initially referred to as ‘fad’ diseases. I now refer to these conditions as ‘meme’ diseases.

The News-to-Death Ratio Strikes Again By Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson. Diseases associated with poverty—those that are endemic, predictable, and devastating—often fail to attract media attention because they don’t instill fear in the right audience or in the right way.

Australia’s Bulwark against Populism Is Cracking By Rebekah Barnett. The right-wing populist wave that broke over much of the world in 2016 barely lapped at Australia’s shores. The nation’s compulsory, preferential voting system and homogeneous, middle-management style politics formed a bulwark against the tide. Now, that bulwark is starting to crack.

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