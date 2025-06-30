BY JAMES LYONS-WEILER

In the spring of 2025, the Department of Health and Human Services underwent a sharp shift in leadership and oversight. With Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. assuming the role of Secretary, one of the most scrutinized decisions was his removal of 17 members from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The move followed years of concern about industry entanglement and sparked immediate backlash. Those dismissed issued a public letter defending their integrity and insisting that they had followed all disclosure requirements. But a detailed look at ACIP’s meeting history reveals that reporting a conflict of interest is not the same as acting on it—and that many of these members repeatedly failed to recuse themselves from discussions and votes where conflicts were plain.

ACIP is a federally chartered committee that sets the nation’s vaccine recommendations. Its decisions determine what vaccines are required for school entry, which are covered under federal programs like Vaccines for Children (VFC), and how billions in taxpayer dollars are spent. With that responsibility comes the requirement—both legal and ethical—to act free from industry influence. That doesn’t just mean disclosing conflicts. It means avoiding decisions in which personal or institutional interests could interfere with impartiality.

Over the last two decades, numerous ACIP members declared financial ties to vaccine manufacturers, but continued to participate in discussions and cast votes on matters directly tied to those companies. In many cases, those votes concerned vaccine products made by companies funding the members’ own clinical trials or compensating them as advisors. Under the CDC ethics policy, aligned with federal advisory standards, members are expected to recuse themselves from both discussion and voting when a conflict is present. Many did not.

For example, Dr. Cody Meissner, who served from 2008 to 2012, disclosed that his institution—Tufts Medical Center—received research funding from MedImmune, Pfizer, Wyeth, and AstraZeneca. Yet he voted on influenza and pneumococcal vaccine recommendations during that same period, with no recusal recorded in the meeting minutes.

Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley, who served from 2010 to 2014, repeatedly disclosed Merck-funded clinical trials conducted at the University of North Carolina. She voted on Merck-related vaccine policies, including HPV and adolescent immunization schedules, without recusal.

Dr. Janet Englund, on the committee from 2007 to 2011, had one of the most expansive sets of industry ties. She disclosed institutional research support from Sanofi Pasteur, MedImmune, Novartis, ADMA Biologics, and Chimerix. Although she abstained from one vote on influenza vaccines in 2010, minutes from other meetings show her participating in discussions and decisions involving those same sponsors, without abstention.

These are not isolated cases. Dr. Robert Atmar, Dr. Sharon Frey, and Dr. Paul Hunter all disclosed active involvement in Covid-19 vaccine trials during 2020. They recused themselves from one vote—the December 12, 2020, emergency session on the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine—but participated in related discussions and subsequent votes on similar products and schedules. Their ongoing roles as principal investigators for companies like Moderna, Janssen, and AstraZeneca constituted direct professional conflicts. Under ACIP policy, they should have recused themselves from both discussion and voting. They did not.

Even more recently, Dr. Bonnie Maldonado, an ACIP member appointed in 2024, disclosed being the lead investigator at Stanford for Pfizer’s pediatric Covid-19 and maternal RSV vaccine trials. She abstained from a June 2024 vote on Covid-19 boosters, citing the conflict. But in October 2024, she voted on the updated Covid-19 booster policy—even though her conflict remained active. The shift from abstention to participation raises questions about how recusal standards were interpreted or enforced.

The issue isn’t whether these members followed disclosure procedures. Many of them did. The issue is that reporting a conflict is not the same as acting on it. Participation in discussion alone can shape how others vote. It can legitimize products, guide tone, frame safety, and shape the options others feel comfortable selecting. The CDC’s own guidelines make clear that individuals with a financial or professional interest must step back not just from voting, but from the discussion itself.

And the extent of the conflicts was not minor. Across more than a dozen ACIP members from 2006 to 2024, documented ties included:

Ongoing clinical trial funding from vaccine manufacturers, including Merck, Pfizer, GSK, Moderna, and Sanofi.

Service on corporate advisory boards.

Chairing or participating in industry-funded safety monitoring boards.

Stock ownership in companies whose products were under committee review.

These relationships were often institutional—grants to universities or medical centers—but they supported labs, salaries, and career advancement. In academic medicine, institutional funding is career currency. The fact that members disclosed these ties does not absolve their obligation to recuse. Disclosure is a first step, not a last one.

It is worth noting that the 17 former members who protested their dismissal also lost their conflicts of interest. They collectively framed their removal, using mostly rhetoric, as political overreach (see Popular Rationalism, 6/17/2025). A clear-eyed reading of the record suggests a different reality. A system that relies on conflicted, contracted experts to regulate industry products is not sustainable. Trust in public health rests on independence and enforcement of the rules, not just credentials. When that independence is compromised, so too is public confidence in the recommendations that follow.

That the dismissed members objected vocally is no surprise. For many, committee membership provided not just prestige, but continued alignment with the industry partnerships that defined their research careers. Those partnerships were no longer tenable under new conflict standards. Their removal was not retaliation. It was a course correction.

There is no question that vaccine policy should be informed by experienced scientists. But there must be a line between advising on science and voting on the commercial fate of the very products tied to one’s funding. That line was blurred for too long.

The next iteration of ACIP will need to do more than acknowledge conflicts. It will need to build trust by preventing them.

