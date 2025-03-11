BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

It’s the fifth anniversary of the disaster that ruined everything.

Our ten-part series, with introduction and conclusion, is now fully published online. Yes, we plan a print version in time. For now, it is overall the most compelling documentary history of all the main features of what we’ve been through.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is doing the same with fewer lies than one would expect. We can summarize the whole thesis of these attempts: it was a good effort but mistakes were made. Yes, it is that lame, and comes nowhere near capturing the public fury the world over.

There is giddiness in the air from “our side” and the turning toward truth is thrilling. But there is reason for caution. We can get the appearance of change without the reality.

It’s exciting that the most prominent dissidents are now heads of agencies, but can they make change? Will the laws change? Will the machinery of compulsion and propaganda be dismantled? We are waiting and working.

Clayton Baker is a brilliant physician who has chronicled what precisely the experience means for the medical profession. His book, published by Brownstone Institute, is now out in physical form: The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid. Kindle appears in about one week.

Brownstone Institute hand-delivered two copies of David Stockman’s How to Cut $2 Trillion from the Federal Budget – published in record-breaking time – to every office of members of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. The response has been outstanding, though the US Congress is nowhere near understanding the prevailing and intensifying public fury.

Moreover, the trends in the US still await their spread around the world. This is why we are pleased to announce a European expansion. Subscribe to Brownstone España, which is up and running and doing fantastic work.

The Midwest Supper Club is March 10 and features Larry Howard of the Maple Valley Farm. He will speak on food freedom and regenerative agriculture. Get tickets here.

The next Philadelphia Supper Club takes place on March 13th, where we welcome Brownstone Fellow and independent journalist Debbie Lerman, who will talk to us about her upcoming book, The Deep State Goes Viral. Get tickets here.

The next West Hartford, CT, Supper Club is March 19th, and features Dr. Brooke Miller speaking on mRNA in livestock and the food supply and the implications thereof. He is a fellow of our associated organization, the Independent Medical Alliance. Get tickets here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Brownstone Institute at the Crossroads By Brownstone Institute. Brownstone Institute has been there during the darkest times and works to provide light for the future. We hope we can count on you to help carry us into this next stage. Please help our work with your donation.

Covid Response at Five Years: Conclusion By Brownstone Institute. These days remind one of the experience in Kabul, Afghanistan, following the US invasion in 2002. When the troops landed, the Taliban was nowhere to be seen. US troops eventually fled in panic, and the Taliban runs Afghanistan today.

To Skate on Thin Ice By Mark Oshinskie. People should be allowed to assess and assume more of their own risks and accept the consequences of doing so. The pendulum of “public health” paternalism, given much additional weight during the upheaval, needs to swing back the other way.

Deborah Birx Came Directly from USAID By Debbie Lerman. This article adds to the evidence to support the following claim: Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances.

Covid Response at Five Years: Jury Trials and Vaccine Mandates By Brownstone Institute. The industry dedicated billions of dollars to manipulating Americans into taking its products while their government stripped them of their right to legal action; citizens, devoid of the ability to hold the companies accountable, continue to subsidize the federal-pharmaceutical hegemon.

Counting Coup: The Great Comeuppance By Thomas Buckley. Vast billions slushed through the agency under the cover of political correctness and/or expediency on its way around the globe, most of which ended up in odd pockets of strongmen and politicians and “civil society” power-base builders.

Covid Response at Five Years: The Covid Caste System By Brownstone Institute. When their lies became public, they demonstrated unrepentant arrogance. They considered themselves beyond reproach. In doing so, the Covid response unwound the social fabric and destroyed the foundational principles of the American legal system.

Is This What Winning Looks Like? By Jeffrey Tucker. The confirmation hearings for Jay Bhattacharya as secretary of the National Institutes of Health just ended. Nothing played out like I had expected. And yet, now that I think about it, it played out exactly as I should have expected.

Gramsci, Hegemony, and the World Order By Bert Olivier. In our time, we have witnessed a homogenisation of culture under the hegemonic sway of a supposedly ‘liberal’ worldview, which has turned out to be anything but. In Gramsci’s terms, it has assumed the shape of a hegemony promoting ‘conformity.’

Covid Response at Five Years: The Illegal Vaccine Mandates By Brownstone Institute. The Covid regime cited Jacobson as if it were the North Star of American jurisprudence, a canonical case like Brown v. Board of Education or Marbury v. Madison. Like the rest of their arguments, this was entirely misleading.

New Study Reveals How DEI Training Increases Hostility By Josh Stevenson. These findings underscore the need for careful consideration and rigorous evaluation of DEI efforts. More concerning, however, is the extent to which DEI culture has become counterproductive—so much so that it exacerbates the very problems it claims to resolve.

The USAID Demolition Derby By Andrew Lowenthal. Last week, DOGE dismantled USAID demolition derby-style. A lot of dubious government funding was finally facing public scrutiny, but often the story seemed to be “Look what we discovered” when much of the information has been online for years.

Covid Response at Five Years: The Fourth Amendment By Brownstone Institute. While insisting their operations were in support of public health, they used familiar tracking programs that obliterated the safeguards of our Fourth Amendment. Supposedly free citizens were the subject of “track and trace” programs as if they were UPS packages.

Trump’s Ukraine Policy Changes the World Order By Ramesh Thakur. With President Donald Trump’s re-election and his well-known views, Europe and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky faced an in-tray from hell. The interesting question is: Will this awaken Europe from its strategic slumber?

Covid Response at Five Years: Voting By Brownstone Institute. The liberalization of voting laws was integral to the pandemic response. The disease did not cause the dramatic upheaval of the American system of voting; it was the fear of the result that shocked the country four years earlier.

AI, mRNA, Cancer Vaccines, and “Stargate” By Robert Malone. Scientific innovation is good. But it generally requires hard work, is time-consuming, and generally is high-risk. Occasionally, some young buck comes up with a simple revolutionary game-changer. But those are few, far between, and hard to predict.

High Court Paves the Way for Quarantine Camps By Bobbie Anne Flower Cox. If the DOH’s “regulation” was allowed to stand, then it would signal to all agencies that they can make regulations that conflict with the Constitution and with state laws. It would render our laws useless.

