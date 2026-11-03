BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

There is an incredible story behind how the Fauci Diaries appeared online. It involves a blunder by the most powerful infectious disease doctor in the world, the bravery of Senator Rand Paul, some magnificent appointees of the Trump administration, and many unnamed people (who must remain unnamed for now).

At long last, they have appeared in print as a three-volume, fully indexed set, just published yesterday by Brownstone Institute in beautiful typography. This is obviously rather collectible to say the least. It’s the most implausible autobiography ever published. Now you can get them right here.

We cannot promise that they will stay up there for long. Who knows what will happen? We shall see. For now, we can offer an unprecedented look into the inner life of an extraordinarily despotic man. It’s a document for the ages. Now we just have to get them distributed widely.

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Two things this week: a nail-biter of a midterm election and Brownstone’s big annual conference and gala. You can imagine we find ourselves busier than usual. It’s all quite thrilling and we are happy to have you along for this wild ride.

At the event, we are making a major announcement, but we’ll save it for you for next Monday. We promise you will be very happy.

We are coming up to year-end fundraising. Please consider putting Brownstone on your list of worthy charities. Our existence and growth are funded entirely by our readers. We cannot count on legacy foundations – they never gave us permission to exist in the first place – nor will we ever accept government money. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

Tune in to episodes of the Brownstone Show, including the latest episode with Del Bigtree. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Go to the Brownstone Show. You can also find our recent livestream episodes on X with Cries for Help, readings from released v-safe data.

We now have all of the videos from Polyface available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books, especially the latest Brownstone publication Cries for Help, Parts I and II.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Why Weren’t We Warned? By Alan Cassels. Shockingly, the US FDA has yet to require a specific warning about persistent post-SSRI sexual dysfunction (PSSD), revealing even further how much the US system has been captured by the drug companies it allegedly regulates.

Blood Clots and the Death of Common Sense By Joseph Varon. Medicine doesn’t need fewer scientific advances. It needs doctors who know how to use them wisely. It needs the courage to investigate when warranted, the discipline to know when not to, and the humility to accept that there will always be uncertainty.

Equity with Accountability in Pandemic Preparedness By Ramesh Thakur, Roger Bate, David Bell, and Garrett Brown. In many low-resourced countries, earmarked finance, externally selected priorities, imported program designs, a growing non-state and donor-dependent workforce, and donor reporting requirements have weakened the link between national choices and national accountability.

The Medical and Ethical Atrocity of “Perioperative Vaccination” By Clayton J. Baker. The atrocity of “perioperative vaccination” must go the way of pre-frontal lobotomy, the continued victimization of children on the altar of vaccination must be put to an end, and those responsible for this outrage should be held accountable.

How the CDC Lied about Shot Injury By Jeffrey Tucker. The CDC never sounded the alarm, not early, not late, not anytime in between. We now have evidence that they were being notified the entire time by their contractor, who could not even process all the reports because there were too many.

Will Trump Take Millions of Hostages Like Me for Big Pharma? By James Bovard. Once a person becomes eligible for Medicare, no discounts or rebates are permitted. Medicare turbocharges drug price inflation while often providing only an illusion of a safety net for recipients.

How Washington Think Tanks Paved the Road to Serfdom By James Bovard. Today’s politicians perennially seek pretexts to further invade citizens’ lives. And there is never a shortage of intellectuals who, like the courtiers long ago, assure their masters that God — or at least social science — blesses their aggression.

When Vaccine Injury Research Becomes Political, Patients Disappear By React19. For the first time in a long time, Dr. Bhattacharya is working to get politics out of the way of good science. The protocol, its implementation, the quality of the science, and the transparency of its findings all deserve scrutiny.

Statistical Bamboozlement with Shingles Vaccines By Alan Cassels. It’s straightforward to produce a plausible bit of vaccine cheerleading when you don’t have to actually critically examine the numbers someone hands you. Thus, the story follows a predictable direction honed to please the advertisers whose ads are keeping the Times afloat.

Launching a Second Scientific Revolution By Jay Bhattacharya. We can solve the nation’s health problems if we establish gold standard science. I mean science that is replicable, at the bleeding edge, and supports scientists with promising ideas wherever they are. Achieving these goals will amount to launching a second scientific revolution.

Accountability Is All That Matters Now By Steven Kritz. If you’re looking to the public health system, particularly the physicians, to take back the profession, don’t hold your breath! That’s because, first, do no harm has been irrevocably changed to, do as you’re told!

Competence and Capability in the Age of AI By Russ Gonnering. When dealing with the Complex Domain, the predictability horizon of actions is exceedingly short and frequent monitoring is crucial and adaptability to the reality is a necessity. This is where medicine failed during Covid.

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