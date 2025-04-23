BY JOEL SALATIN

When I was on Joe Rogan’s podcast in early 2020, his medical people pricked my finger for a blood sample to find out if I had Covid. Or if I had had Covid. About 30 minutes later, they said I didn’t have the antibodies. I asked if that meant I’d had it, been exposed to it – what does the test show?

They said they couldn’t tell if I’d been exposed because we have two levels of immune function: internal and external. They said if my external was strong enough, it would repel Covid and never get in far enough to be detected in the blood. I never had Covid – still haven’t (remember, I drink out of cow troughs), and their fancy blood tests couldn’t tell me whether I’d been exposed. All they said was it hasn’t gotten inside. If it had, supposedly they’d be able to detect broken pieces of viruses and antibodies.

I talked yesterday with a farmer whose family for years raised 40,000 turkeys a year in the commercial industry. “We always had bird flu. Sometimes it would cycle up, and you’d lose 10 percent of the flock, but never more than that. Most of the time it just never expressed itself. Now they’re checking cows to see if they have bird flu. It’s like ‘Wow, this is a healthy herd; let’s test them for bid flu and see how many are sick.'”

We’re back to the Russians: “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” In other words, if we want to pin something on someone, if we look hard enough, we can find some infraction and put him away. That’s the way Bird flu seems to be right now.

With the USDA now giving $50 gift cards to veterinarians for every cow they test for Bird flu, they’re turning over every rock, with a fraudulent PCR test at 45 cycles, by the way, to find Bird flu detritus in healthy cows. Wild ducks and geese, the narrative says, are spreading this contagion. Folks, these wild critters have had this for years. And if you leave it alone, this thing, whatever it is trying to kill, encounters animals that adapt and morph their immunity to counteract it.

Like Dr. Zach Bush so eloquently says, this unseen world wages an ongoing fight; both sides try to outdo the other. To think that animals are defenseless against a viral bogeyman is simply to deny the magical adaptive capacity of immunological function within living things. The adaptation toward virulence happens on one side; the adaptation toward defense happens in the attacked critter. Guns, Germs and Steel verified this on a macro civilizational scale.

Our responsibility is to provide a habitat to give immunological defenses a fighting chance. That’s why we start chicks on deep, composting bedding, not wire mesh or concrete. It’s why we keep our animals sanitary and hygienic, not living in their poop or constantly inhaling fecal particulate to create abrasions in their tender respiratory mucous membranes. It’s why we feed non-GMO feedstocks and compost-fertilized forages. It’s why we move animals to a fresh spot routinely and even daily.

Killing survivors, which is the current USDA policy, is certifiably insane. But it whips the nation into a fearful frenzy, ready to buy eggs from Turkey so we won’t starve to death. The conventional narrative reeks of anti-science and fraud. Sounds like Covid to me. And new Sec. of Ag. Brooke Rollins appears to be completely owned by the pharmaceutical-industrial complex. I predicted she’d be a lightweight. Turns out, she is. Owned by the drug cartel – the legal drug cartel. What a shame.

Interestingly, Brooke Rollins is the only secretary Trump didn’t name Tuesday night in his joint speech to Congress. He named all the others: Marco, Bobby, Pete, Tulsi, etc. What buttons got pushed to get an industry shill in there? Hmmmmm?

Here’s my newest wish for policy: let the owners of the poultry determine their treatment. Right now, government agents with guns can come onto any farm without a warrant and kill all your chickens. We’re back to mandated Covid jabs. Same playbook. Same boat crossing the same river. What if I have a chicken that tests positive for Bird flu? What if I say, “No, don’t kill the survivors. Let it run its course; I’ll absorb the cost and risk of how many it gets, thank you very much. Nobody has to pay me for anything. Now leave.”

At least that would give those of us who have chickens some freedom of treatment. Anybody for informed consent? The two words go hand in hand – informed and consent. It doesn’t do any good to be informed but not have consent. I think before government agents kill my healthy chickens, I should be able to consent to their prescription.

Agree?

